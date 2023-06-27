Bob Cawood: Owen Infante, 15, wins 43rd Dawson’s Father’s Day 10K | RUNNING COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Dawson’s Father’s Day 10K, now in its 43rd year, was held June 18. This fixture of the early summer racing calendar, organized by the Annapolis Striders, celebrates a healthy approach to physical activity while celebrating fathers, grandfathers and even great-grandfathers.

The race starts and finishes at Severna Park High School, with a run north on the B&A Trail and back to get the required distance. Most years it seems to be the first real test of summer heat and humidity, with many a runner realizing around Mile 3 that they are not acclimated, and the last half-mile is a gradual incline that seems somewhat mountainous in the heat.

As racers age, they always seem to look back and say runners were “faster” in years past, generally when they were racing at their peak, too. Sometimes that is true, but in the case of this Father’s Day 10K, a quick look at the data shows amazing consistency on a course that is essentially identical throughout the years.

In 2002, the overall winning time, 34 minutes, 6 seconds, was posted by Ted Poulos, while the female winner was Christy Nichols in 37:14. Of the 488 total finishers, 35 runners finished in 40 minutes or less.

In 2013, the overall winning time, 34:09, was recorded by Brandon Demers, and the female winner was Katie Ogden in 39:05. Of the 459 total finishers, 30 ran sub-40 minutes.

Katie Demers of Chesapeake Bay was the top female finisher in the Dawson’s Father’s Day 10K. Demers was eighth overall with a time of 37:42. (Denise Hyde)

This year, the Dawson’s Father’s Day 5K was held on a day that was not quite as hot as in years past and likely due to the availability of other races around the area, it saw 204 finishers. However, statistically the race had a higher percentage of sub-40-minute runners with 20 hitting that mark — just over 10% of the field.

In an impressive feat for his age, the first overall finisher was 15-year-old Owen Infante of Davidsonville, who came across in 34:29, which works out to 5:34 per mile. Meanwhile, the first female finisher was Katie Demers of Chesapeake Beach (eighth overall) in 37:42.

The female masters division (over 40) saw a battle between Maggi Woronkowicz and Joelle Chall, with the former prevailing with a time of 45:05 and the latter close behind in 45:14.

Similarly, the male age group of 50 to 59 also saw a close competition and excellent times, with Danny Bennett winning in 39:09 and Brian Fields placing second just three seconds behind.

John Klottey rounded out the age groupers with his first-place finish in the over-80 category. The 81-year-old Pasadena resident finished in 88:25.

Owen Infante, 15, was the overall winner of the 43rd Dawson’s Father’s Day 10K. Infante was the first to finish, with a time of 34 minutes, 29 seconds. (Denise Hyde)

The data reveals that runners have been quite consistent throughout the years, and fast runners run fast despite the passing of the years. In other words, the names may change, but the speed and desire remain.

Women’s Distance Festival

The 44th annual Women’s Distance Festival and Run After the Women 5K will take place July 8 (7:45 a.m.) on a beautiful course in West Annapolis. This event has a direct connection to the first running boom in the 1970s.

Organized as a response to the lack of distance running events in the Olympics, the first set of women-only races were held July 13, 1980 — the date of the men’s marathon at the Moscow Summer Games.

Today, the Women’s Distance Festival celebrates the history of women’s rights to participate in running events at any distance and at any age. While women’s participation in distance running nearly matches that of men, the Women’s Distance Festival continues to serve as a celebration of the determination and dedication of female runners across the country.

In 1985, organizers added a “Run After the Women 5K” to give men an opportunity to traverse the same course. Male runners can cheer on the women as they finish before starting their race at 8:30 a.m.

For information and to register, go to www.annapolisstriders.org/race/2023-womens-distance-festival-5k-run-after-the-women-5k/