Bob Cawood: Chesapeake High runner finishes Boston Marathon despite adverse conditions | RUNNING COMMENTARY

The Boston Marathon, now in its 127th year, is always a special race. A point-to-point journey from Hopkinton to Boylston Street in downtown Boston, runners are taken over the same roads run by the legends of the sport.

It is a true run through history and never to be taken for granted as “just another run.” Some races are intertwined in the fabric of the community, such as the Marine Corps Marathon in D.C., Baltimore Marathon and the Annapolis 10-Mile Run for which finishing is a rite of passage and a point of pride.

The same holds true for Boston, a special event on a special course that cements a person in their dedication to their craft. For all these races, every runner knows what finishing means.

In March, we profiled Bridgette Van Valkenburgh, a young local runner who took on the challenge of qualifying for the Boston Marathon, rose to the occasion and was waiting to toe the line and see what the legendary event had in store for her.

Van Valkenburgh, a senior at Chesapeake High School, joined the ranks of approximately 30,000 other runners at the start line on April 17, each with their own qualifying story written and their Boston Marathon story still a fresh, blank canvas.

Like all the runners who have trepidation at the start of a marathon, Van Valkenburgh did not know truly what tricks the course had in store. The Pasadena resident’s journey from her first half marathon — the Marine Corps Historic Half, which she ran at the age of 12 — to Boston is remarkable not only for the distance covered, but the dedication to achieving a goal.

Bridgette Van Valkenburgh, 18, a senior at Chesapeake High School, runs in the Boston Marathon on April 17. (Courtesy Photo)

As we all know, no one makes a runner undertake a marathon. Even the medal at the end is at most a trinket; rather, it is seeing the process through, from the days of waiting for the start through the difficulties encountered in the race that makes the run special.

That process is one governed by self-evident free will, echoing what Virgil wrote in The Aeneid detailing Aeneas’ journey from Troy to Italy “to each man shall his own free actions bring both his suffering and his good fortune.”

Just as Aeneas recognized when “no help or hope of help existed” that he has to resign himself to “pick up my father and turned my face toward the mountain range,” during every run, the runner makes a unconscious choice, or a conscious one when things are going bad, to keep going forward and face their mountain range.

This simple fork in the road choice makes the completion of the task all the more impressive for a youthful runner. Van Valkenburgh finished the Boston Marathon with an impressive time of 3 hours, 41 minutes and 27 seconds on a tricky weather day. She was buoyed by the pre-race camaraderie near the start of a group of experienced Boston finishers who took her into their group.

Bridgette said they joked that given her age she “could run more Boston marathons than any of them because I was starting so young.” That bonhomie served her well as the weather played a factor.

“It was 52 degrees and raining from about Mile 3 on. I was cold and wet, my feet were wet and it felt like it kept getting colder,” Van Valkenburgh said.

Making the weather all the more difficult were the hills that came later in the race when she was already soaked. Despite these challenges over hours on the course, Van Valkenburgh pushed on and experienced the high of the race just before the infamous “Heartbreak Hill.”

“Right when my legs were really starting to burn, my hands were numb with cold and I was seriously questioning why I had done this to myself, I saw my mom, my brother, and all of my friends that had come along to cheer for me. That gave me the push I needed to get up that last hill,” Van Valkenburgh said.

One never knows when such a moment will happen, but when it does it is a lifetime memory. As is clear from her splits, Van Valkenburgh picked up the pace late in the race, clearly using her special moment in the marathon to her advantage, a veteran use of every available tool from her toolbox.

Congratulations to all the runners that took on the Boston Marathon. Your dedication is an inspiration to all of us. A special congratulations to Van Valkenburgh for achieving a life goal despite adverse conditions at such a young age.

The mental and physical fortitude that running requires serves us well in all facets of our lives, and for Van Valkenburgh it has led her to her new goal, the Abbott World Marathon Majors by completing the New York, Tokyo, London, Berlin and Chicago marathons, to go along with her Boston finish, a goal she will no doubt achieve.

Annapolis 10-Mile

Registration for the 48th annual Annapolis 10-Mile Run, being held August 27, is now open and is well on its way to being another successful event. For more information: active.com/annapolis-md/running/annapolis-10-mile-run-2023

Calendar

May 5 (5:30 p.m.): Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Run, Greenbury Point. Information: https://www.navymwrannapolis.com/activity/bf847f51-e1ee-4b59-a3ed-a9b8452d0e35/?refclickid=striders

May 7 (9 a.m.): Hunt Meadow 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run, Annapolis. Information: eventbrite.com/e/hunt-meadow-5k1mile-run-like-a-mustang-registration-563499250427

June 10 (8 a.m.): Crofton Kiwanis 10K and 5K, Crofton. Information: croftonkiwanis.org

June 10 (8 a.m.): Maryland Half Marathon and 5K, Fulton, MD. Information: ummsfoundation.org/site/TR?fr_id=1300&pg=entry

June 18 (8 a.m.): Father’s Day 10K, Severna Park. Information: annapolisstriders.org

Sept. 10 (6:45 a.m.): Parks Half Marathon, Rock Creek Park. Information: runsignup.com/Race/MD/Rockville/ParksHalfMarathon

