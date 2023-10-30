Bob Cawood: Father and daughter do half-marathon together | RUNNING COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore Running Festival was held on Oct. 14. and attracted more than 13,000 competitors.

Now in its 22nd year, this fall classic organized by Corrigan Sports is a wonderful tour of Baltimore with highlights including Camden Yards, the Maryland Zoo, Patterson Park, the old Memorial Stadium grounds and a downhill finish past Johns Hopkins into the Inner Harbor area and McKeldin Square.

It is a challenging but fair course with many inclines interspersed through what is essentially a gradual climb out of the harbor area. There were 1,651 marathon finishers, 3,795 half-marathon finishers, 1,828 10K finishers 2,678 5K finishers.

There were 66 participants from the Annapolis area, including marathon finishers Anthony Osbourne, Ben Hester, Brenda Wise, Christopher Johnson, Claudia Ducker, Daniel Coffman, David Noya, Ed Hardin, Ellen Miller, Keely Fitzpatrick, Kyle Waggoner, Kyra Johnson, Luke Wilhelm, Mason Joseph, Maxwell Ditlevson, Mike Schmidt and Nicholas Ohlemacher.

For some runners, the races in Baltimore are a yearly event to gauge their fitness levels throughout the decades seeing how their race times compare year to year. For others, it is a one-time chance to take on the challenges that the race offers. But for one young runner from Annapolis, the run was a full-circle life event.

Anna Cawood first witnessed the event watching her father, your running correspondent, complete the first Baltimore Marathon in 2001 when she was 6 months old. She first participated in the kids 1-mile run in 2004 when she was a mere 3-year-old.

Now 22 years old and in law school at the University of Maryland after graduating from the University of Pittsburgh, Anna returned to the Baltimore Running Festival to run her first half marathon.

Anna Cawood and Bob Cawood at the Baltimore Half-Marathon finish on Oct. 14 (Anna Cawood)

Anna quietly and without fanfare or self-promotion trained in the hills surrounding Pittsburgh to take on the Baltimore City course and used the Annapolis 10-Mile Run to test her fitness level. She kept her training low key and only casually revealed her plans a few weeks before the race.

In the few days before the half-marathon, yours truly decided to run the race with his daughter at her invitation. It was a decidedly low-key family event, as Anna Cawood knew from years of watching races that the more hyped up you are on the start line, the less energy you have during the race.

Race day was overcast with light rain and temperatures in the mid-50s. In other words, it was a perfect day for running. Despite the weather, the course was lined with enthusiastic supporters with entire communities cheering on the thousands of racers who to them were just anonymous people running past their homes, a testament to the heart of any city.

Baltimore really came out to support the event, and it showed the city in a positive light to those local and out-of-state runners.

Anna took on the course conservatively over the first few flattish miles, knowing the hills would be coming soon. After a couple of miles, she commented, “We’re already at mile 3, wow that was quick,” which is always a good sign that the runner is letting the race course come to them.

As the miles continued to add up, there were the expected lows of an out and back around Lake Montebello due to construction and the deceptive hills of the Waverly neighborhood, as well as the hard and uneven city street surfaces exacting their toll.

However, Anna kept her head down and continued to plug away — using gummi bears as her secret energy source and knowing as she passed her law school and Lexington Market that the end would soon be in sight.

As she approached the last few miles, Anna picked up the pace and delivered her fastest miles yet despite a nasty little hill at Centre Street and finished strong with a time of 2 hours, 18 minutes and 52 seconds — much faster than anticipated. After the race, she wondered aloud, “What are the next steps to taking on the marathon?”

There are special bonds between father and daughter that we celebrate in our society, including the father-daughter dances of youth and the “giving away” of the bride. It is the organic and unexpected events that truly bring out the depth of these relationships, and one can add to that list the decades between the first running in Baltimore of a toddler to her running as a young woman with her father in the city streets for mile after mile.

Congratulations to all the runners for taking on Baltimore for your personal reasons, for as we all know, every runner out there for more than just getting their miles in.

Naptown Half Marathon

The Naptown Half Marathon, which also features a 10K and 5K will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16. Racing will start and end at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium and travel through City Dock up the B&A Trail and back on a USATF certified course.

The Half Marathon will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the 10K participants starting shortly after and followed by the 5K entrants. A post-race celebration will be held at the stadium.

For more information and registration go to: runsignup.com/Race/MD/Annapolis/NaptownHalfMarathon10K

Calendar

Nov. 4 (9 a.m.): 27th annual Jug Bay Run for Wildlife, Patuxent River Park. Information: pgparks.com/event_list/27th-annual-jug-bay-run-for-wildlife

Nov. 4 (8 a.m.): Downs Park 5-miler, Downs Park, Information: annapolisstriders.org

Nov. 4 (9 a.m.): Stride for SPAN Turkey Trot 5k and 1 mile Fun Walk; Kinder Farm Park. Information: spanhelps.org/11th_annual_turkey_trot_5k_1m

Nov. 11 (7 a.m.): Rosaryville 50K, Rosaryville State Park Information: annapolisstriders.org

Nov. 12: Run/Walk Across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, Information: thebaybridgerun.com/Race/MD/Annapolis/BayBridgeRun

Nov. 19: Cold Turkey 10K, Arundel Middle School, Information: annapolisstriders.org

Dec. 10 (10 a.m.): Annapolis Striders 45th Annual Anniversary Run, Quiet Waters Park, Information: annapolisstriders.org

Dec. 16 (7:30 a.m): Naptown Half Marathon, 10K and 5K; Navy Marine Corps Stadium. Information: runsignup.com/Race/MD/Annapolis/NaptownHalfMarathon10K

Email running calendar items to Bob Cawood at rhbc@cawoodlawfirm.com