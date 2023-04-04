Bob Cawood: B&A Trail Marathon and Half Marathon held on tried and true course | RUNNING COMMENTARY

Anyone who runs around this area knows the B&A Trail. For the road runner, it is a well-maintained 13.3-mile surface that is almost entirely flat and shaded, offering fast times for those that want them with the only traffic being occasional road crossings.

For the local runner, the B&A Trail is a familiar course and there is certainty and comfort in knowing every bump of the road ahead without any curveballs being thrown at you. Some call this school of thought Bayes’ theorem, which generally holds that the probability of a certain event happening is based, at least partially, on one’s prior knowledge of conditions related to the event.

A runner’s knowledge of the B&A allows them to more accurately assess the end result of the run as it is particular to their circumstances, which translates into being more comfortable during the run, and letting the run come to you.

The annual B&A Marathon and Half Marathon, organized by the Annapolis Striders, takes advantage of the trail’s attributes to good measure, and many of the runners no doubt experienced the practical application of Bayes’ theorem.

Daniel Rowe of Baltimore took first place in the B&A Trail Marathon, held March 26. (Karsten Brown)

This marked the 31st year for the marathon and 27th for the half marathon and both were held on March 26, a great day weather wise for running. The tried and true course starts and finishes at Severna Park High and features a quick run through Olde Severna Park before heading south on the B&A Trail.

Runners are lulled through the first seven miles into thinking the entire race will be flat, but they must leave the trail for a quick jaunt down Boulters Way. Once at the bottom of the hill, they must turn around and go straight back up that which they traversed just moments ago.

When running the race, it can be a mental check to be running down Boulters and seeing the faces of those running back up, knowing that you too will be in that predicament in a few moments.

One of the great things about running is that even when you are in a tough spot, such as on a hill that seems to never end, the seasoned runner knows that the moment of discomfort will be over soon, as is the case when Boulters Way is conquered, and the runner is back onto the B&A Trail to head north.

For the half marathoners, the B&A journey ends at Robinson Road, but for the marathoners they continue on to the northern terminus of the trail and turn around. It is a great feeling on out-and-back courses when the final part of the “out” is done and the runner is headed home.

And on the BA Trail, even though it is generally flat, when one is headed south, the runner can feel a very slight decline pushing them along.

A total of 250 runners finished the marathon with Daniel Rowe of Baltimore placing first overall with a time of 2 hours, 28 minutes and 31 seconds. Joy Lewis of Columbia was the top finisher among female entrants in 2:58:14. Both times were quicker than 2022 when the overall winners came home in 2:35 (male) and 3:10 (female).

Joy Lewis of Columbia was first overall female in the B&A Trail Marathon in 2:58:14. (Karsten Brown)

In the half marathon, which saw 530 finishers, Jeremy Ardauny of Baltimore was first overall in 1:13:22 and Catherine Worthin was top female finisher in 1:26:08.

The 70-and-over category was also especially competitive with the male division winner Tim Gorzynski (73 years old) of Newark, Delaware, taking first in 2:28 with David Preston (75) of New Freedom, Pennsylvania, 2:33 and George Sisson (75) of Owings placing second and third with times of 2:33 and 2:40, respectively.

In the female division, Judith Sitkin-Porzel (76) of Silver Spring won with a time of 2:21. Toby McGinn (75) of Gaithersburg crossed second in 2:33, while Mary McGuire (72) came all the way from Santa Barbara, California, to take third in 3:56.

Congratulations to all the runners, volunteers and first responders for putting on another successful B&A Marathon and Half Marathon.

Gunpowder Keg 25K and 50K

If you are looking for a chance to hit the dirt trails on a straightforward course, with an opportunity to run either 25K (15.5 miles) or 50K (31 miles), check out the Gunpowder Keg 25K and 50K, scheduled for 8 a.m. April 15 in the Bunker Hill section of Gunpowder Falls State Park.

Organized by the Baltimore Road Runners Club, the Gunpowder Keg Ultra is an opportunity to see the northern trails as they are lush with new green growth while running next to the Gunpowder River.

This low-key, affordable ($20), fun-filled race consists of two loops of mostly single track trail. The course has three aid stations per loop, lovely vistas and friendly volunteers. With over 1,700-foot elevation gain per loop there are many options to challenge yourself (or to walk) depending on your hill philosophy.

For more information, visit ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=102533.

Emily’ Schneider Memorial Triathlon

If you are not in the mood for a long trail run, or you just want to stay local and try a triathlon, you can’t do any better than the 17th annual Emily Schneider Memorial Scholarship Triathlon.

This annual event, taking place this year on April 15, starts with a swim in the Severna Park Community Center pool, followed by a bike ride on the B&A trail and a run also on the trail.

There are two distances on offer, a Sprint triathlon (800-yard swim, 9-mile bike, 3-mile run) and the Flamingo Feat: (1,600-yard swim, 18-mile bike, 6-mile run). To add to the opportunity, each distance can be done either individually or in teams of two or three people.

No matter the distance, each participant is benefiting the Emily Schindler Memorial Scholarship, which awards several college-bound swimmers’ scholarships each year. To date, nearly $63,900 has been awarded to 109 swimmers.

For information, visit emilystriathlon.com

Calendar

April 15 (9 a.m.): GiGiFit Acceptance Challenge 5K, Quiet Waters, Information: gigisplayhouse.org/annapolis/gigifit-acceptance-challenge/

April 15 (8 a.m.): Gunpowder Keg 25K and 50K, Hereford area of Gunpowder State Park; Information: ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=102533

April 15 (7 a.m.): Emily’s Triathlon, Severna Park Community Center; Information: emilystriathlon.com

April 30 (8 a.m.): Shipley’s Choice Elementary Rock Trot 5K; Information: shipleyschoicepto.membershiptoolkit.com/packet/30112509

May 7 (9 a.m.): Hunt Meadow 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run, Annapolis, Information: eventbrite.com/e/hunt-meadow-5k1mile-run-like-a-mustang-registration-563499250427

June 10 (8 a.m.): Crofton Kiwanis 10K and 5K, Crofton, Information: croftonkiwanis.org

June 10 (8 a.m.): Maryland Half Marathon and 5K, Fulton, MD. Information: ummsfoundation.org/site/TR?fr_id=1300&pg=entry

Sept. 10 (6:45 a.m.): Parks Half Marathon, Rock Creek Park, Information: runsignup.com/Race/MD/Rockville/ParksHalfMarathon

Email running calendar items to Bob Cawood at rhbc@cawoodlawfirm.com