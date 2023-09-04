Bob Cawood: Nearly 3,000 compete in 48th annual Annapolis 10-Mile Run | RUNNING COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

First place finisher Ben Doiron, left, and second place finisher Mitchell Rome run down Main Street during the 48th Annual Annapolis 10-Mile Run on Sunday, August 27, 2023. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

The 48th Annual Annapolis 10-Mile Run was held on Aug. 27 with nearly 3,000 registrants signed up to take on this classic end-of-summer challenge.

This year, the weather cooperated in that it was appropriately hot and humid, but not so much that those acclimated would have any real difficulty. A solid field of 2,273 participants joined the ranks of those who have conquered the heat, hills and humidity of a Chesapeake August to earn a well-deserved finisher’s only jacket.

Advertisement

The all-volunteer, nonprofit Annapolis Striders continue to put on a race by runners, for runners. The race embraces not only the running community, but the community in which we all live, where for a few hours everything can be put on hold while we celebrate part of what makes this town special.

At its core, a footrace only requires a course, a clock and participants, just as soccer only requires a field, a net and a ball. But special races and events go beyond the basic technical requirements. It is the intangibles that make a race one that gives its participants, organizers, volunteers and first responders a feeling of being part of something special.

Advertisement

The Annapolis 10-Mile Run is about more than just the run; it is a rite of passage for generations taking it on, welcoming anyone to be part of it either as a runner, volunteer or spectator, clear evidence that through nearly 50 years, the race highlights the best of our community coming together.

At this year’s race, the bonhomie was on full display, with hundreds of volunteers spread out over 10 miles all in matching green shirts, looking like a little volunteer army. These volunteers made sure that the runners were safe on course, had plentiful water and Gatorade and also offered first aid on course through the use of medical runners that are trained medical professionals who run the race looking out for those that need help.

The municipalities involved, including the City of Annapolis, Anne Arundel County and Naval Support Activity Annapolis, as well as the Naval Academy, were also out in full force ensuring that the roads and bridges were safe for all to use for a few short hours on a Sunday morning.

Without these volunteers and governmental agencies all striving towards one goal – a safe community event — it would not have happened. It can be tough to get diverging interest all together in the same rowboat to row together for a common goal, but the A-10 brings out the best in our community.

The race started and finished at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium and took runners from Main Street to the Naval Academy Bridge via King George Street. After crossing the bridge, runners explored the neighborhoods of Ferry Farms and Pendennis Mount before heading back over the bridge again to finish uphill, past the Blue Angels jet at the Stadium.

In years past, the race went through the Naval Academy, which was always well received and highlights the special relationship between the city and the academy. Hopefully, that can re-occur in the upcoming years as there is something special about running along the seawall and Hospital Point with the bridge looming over you.

First place finisher Ben Doiron crosses the finish line at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium during the 48th Annual Annapolis 10-Mile Run on Aug. 27. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

For the first timer, the race begins quite easily with a few miles of downhills and shade, but reality comes on quickly and strongly during the 100-foot climb up the Naval Academy Bridge in full sun to the rolling hills and humidity of the Ferry Farms area.

It is a race in which starting at a maintainable pace for the first few miles will pay dividends when going over the bridge for the second time and seeing the stadium lights in the what seems to be, at the time, a very far distance.

Advertisement

For 2023, the race was honored to be designated a state championship by the Road Runners Club of America. The race started with the traditional blessing over the runners and spectators from Rev. Linda Watkins Motter of the Calvary United Methodist Church and the singing of the national anthem by J.P. Gorski, a baritone who is well on his way to making his mark in the opera world.

Promptly at 6:55 a.m., a group of athletes in wheelchairs who have been trained to participate in mainstream running events and their wingmen from Athletes Serving Athletes were sent off prior to the main field starting promptly at 7 a.m. with a red sun just rising over the start forecasting a day where expectations were tempered by the realities of oppressive conditions.

On the male side, Ben Doiron of Washington, D.C., finished first in 53:26 (5:21/mile) with Michael Rome of Dallas, Texas, in second in 54:18 and Samuel Doud of Washington, D.C. , last year’s winner, in third in 54:44.

First female finisher, Anna Kenig-Ziesler, crosses the finish line at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium during the 48th Annual Annapolis 10-Mile Run on Aug. 27. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

On the female side, Anna Kenig-Ziesler of Washington, D.C. took first in 1:01:12, beating out five timer winner Julia Roman-Duval (1:03:10) and Yaara Radoshitzky (1:03:53). And in the non-binary category, Nate Long took first in 1:19:15.

This race also features a battle for certain special awards. The Willie McCool Award honoring Commander Willie McCool, United States Naval Academy graduate, astronaut and A-10 veteran who died in the Columbia Space Shuttle accident went to the fastest USNA runner Mitchell Rome in a quick 54:18. Corine Hamburger took the Pat O’Brien Award for the top finishing Anne Arundel County female with a 1:09:09 and Charlie Schindler took the Ben Moore Award for the fast Anne Arundel County male, named in honor of Ben Moore, long time Annapolis Strider who trained many people to run their first marathon in a 59:02.

Through this race, the Annapolis Striders support many local and national charities, including Anne Arundel Medical Center, Maryland Hall, Lighthouse, Scenic Rivers Land Trust, Orphan Grain Train, Annapolis Opera, Travis Manion Foundation, Athletes Serving Athletes, Historic Annapolis, Annapolis Maritime Museum, Girls of the Run, Run to Honor and others.

Advertisement

The Annapolis 10-Mile Run is a race that transcends the normal box-score analysis for a different purpose, highlighting the truism that we live in a community that can come together for a singular purpose, a source of justifiable civic pride.

Congratulations to all the runners who took on the challenge and to the volunteers, community members and first responders who put their lives on pause during a Sunday morning to showcase their town and this community event.

Full results can be found at mdtiming.com/2023/A102023-Results.htm.

Runners make their way down Main Street during the 48th Annual Annapolis 10-Mile Run on Aug. 27. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Calendar

Sept. 10 (6:45 a.m.): Parks Half Marathon, Rock Creek Park. Information: runsignup.com/Race/MD/Rockville/ParksHalfMarathon

Sept. 17 (11 a.m.): Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run, Navy Marine Corps Stadium; Information: https://www.travismanion.org/community-engagement/search-local-events/?zip=21401&distance=50&filter=RunEvent

Sept. 17: Run for the Light House, Quiet Waters Park, Information: https://www.annapolisrunforthelighthouse.org

Advertisement

Sept. 24 (9 a.m.): Stevensville Metric Half Marathon https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Stevensville/HistoricStevensvilleMetricHalfMarathon?rsus=100-200-51570185-3f8d-475b-afd1-ee5ae36d9404

Oct. 1 (8 a.m.): Metric Marathon, Southern High School, Harwood, Information: annapolisstriders.org

Oct. 15 (7 a.m.): Get Your rear in Gear 5K. Anne Arundel Community College; Information: https://donate.coloncancercoalition.org/baltimore/

Nov. 4 (8 a.m.): Downs Park 5 miler, Downs Park, Information: www.annapolisstriders.org

Nov. 11 (7 a.m.): Rosaryville 50K, Rosaryville State Park Information: www.annapolisstriders.org

Nov. 12: Run/Walk Across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, Information: https://www.thebaybridgerun.com/Race/MD/Annapolis/BayBridgeRun

Advertisement

Email running calendar items to Bob Cawood at rhbc@cawoodlawfirm.com