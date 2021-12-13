Bob Cawood on running: Madison Palmer, Paul Watson lead AACC cross country teams enjoy successful season

The women’s team placed four runners in the top 10 on the muddy course. Palmer was the top finisher across all divisions with a time of 21:28.4, while Jones placed second with a time of 21:54.4. Holly Boggs finished fourth overall with a time of 23:12.6 and Sierra Keen placed fifth at 25:18.8. Titus rounded out the scoring for AACC in seventh place at 27:39.9.