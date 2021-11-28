Bob Cawood on Running: Ultra-distance competitors prefer running a 50K | COMMENTARY

Many competitors find the 50K the most enjoyable of ultra-distance races. It can be completed without worrying about night running, nutrition management is a simpler affair, the physical effort (though considerable) is not overwhelming and recovery is much quicker than the toll from a 100-mile race.
In short, a 50K (31 miles) is a nice day in the woods with runners focused on stringing together 10 5K or five 10K runs.
As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, the 50K is also proving itself to be the race distance that most easily adapts to necessary precautions. Registration is a person at a table with a clipboard and bibs, social distancing is quite simple in the woods over dozens of miles, while ultra-runners carry their own bottles and post-run celebrations are modest affairs.
This was borne out in two local events: the Rosaryville Veterans Day 50K and Gunpowder 50K.
The Annapolis Striders held the 12th annual Veterans Day 50K at Rosaryville State Park on November 13. This event is designed for first timers to get a taste of ultra-running on a predictable course and use these mental tricks to achieve their goals.
The race consists of three laps on the single track perimeter trail with a few short sections added to the beginning and end to get the required distance. Each lap is different and the energy levels wax and wane with the hills you could run up a few hours ago suddenly slowing to a plod. You also get to examine thousands of roots that are there waiting for you, hidden under the recently fallen leaves.
A total of 101 runners finished on an odd weather day with a front coming through as predicted around noon to drench the course, followed by strong winds. Such trail trifles did not deter 54-year-old Alex Heatherington of Vienna, Virginia, who repeated as the male winner with a time of 4 hours and 10 minutes. Meanwhile, Kristin Lemos, a 40-year-old Bethesda resident, won the women’s race in 4 hours and 33 minutes.
Greenbelt resident Lloyd Rawley, 60, completed the Rosaryville race for the 12th time in 6:09:03. Making his ultra-debut was Jack Noble, the youngster entrant at 16 years old. The Arnold resident, who recent finished the Marine Corps Marathon virtually on the B&A trail, came home in 6:56:46.
If you’ve never been to Rosaryville, located just outside Upper Marlboro, you should go. It is a great place to run, hike, bike, ride a horse or just enjoy the park. After your physical challenge of choice, there is a Starbucks nearby as well as a Bojangles (try the Southern Maryland ham biscuit; it will change your world) as well as a Popeyes.
Meanwhile, the Little Gunpowder 50K was held the following weekend on Nov. 20. It is a low key race contested on the Little Gunpowder Trails with no frills, a modest $15 entry fee and no excuses.
Runners were treated to an out and back on beautiful trails that cross in and out of Harford and Baltimore counties on a crisp fall morning — a great way to get in mileage before Thanksgiving!
Organized by the Harford County Running Club, the event was well marked and had multiple aid stations, including one serving crab cakes. The course is somewhat technical with miles of rocks giving way to hills, roots, leaves and little road work.
The Little Gunpowder 50K attracted runners from throughout the area with 69 completing the entire 31-mile run. Many more just went out for a lesser distance to experience a frosty day on the trails. Joppa resident Benjamin Linne, 24, smoked the field with a superb time of 3:54:52, beating the runner-up male finisher by six minutes.
Erin Collins, 25, of Perryville was the female division winner in 5:01:13. Local runners Casey Rayburg, Maureen Rohrs, Doug Massengale and Katie Burke all finished in fine style and were treated to the customary finisher’s award — a slice of pizza.
If you haven’t checked out the Little Gunpowder Trails, give them a try. They are less than an hour from Annapolis with great parking at Jerusalem Mills (headquarters of the trail system) are well marked and have great views of the river and waterfalls along the way.
Also on Nov. 20, the 59th annual JFK 50-Miler was held in Boonsboro with dozens of runners from the great Annapolis area finishing. Among them were Trystan Ayers, Ajia Brown, Adelaide Moulton, Darrin Carrier, Meghan Curley, Arnold Steinlage, Jason Scott, Arnold Twitchell, Robert Dunlap, Quinton Nabors, and Stephen Mazzola.
This race is held on the Appalachian Trail just beyond Harper’s Ferry and Antietam on the C&O Towpath with runners finishing on the long, hilly road to Williamsport. JFK is known for challenging runners to give their best and attracts world class runners every year.
Congratulations to all the finishers of this great race, which honors the legacy of president John F. Kennedy’s 1963 pronouncement that a military officer should be able to hike or run 50 miles in 20 hours to maintain their commission.
Calendar
Dec. 12 (live, 10 a.m.): Anniversary Run 15K, Quiet Waters Park Information: www.annapolisstriders.com
Dec. 12-19 (virtual): Al’s Run-The Jingle Bell Year 2. Organized by the Al Cantello Memorial Scholarship Fund. Information: https://www.active.com/running/distance-running-virtual-events/al-s-run-the-jingle-bell-year-2-2021
Dec. 18: Celtic Solstice 5 Miler Druid Hill Park Information: https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Baltimore/CelticSolsticeFiveMiler?remMeAttempt=
Jan. 1 (9 a.m.): New Year’s Day Unofficial Gathering at City Dock
Feb. 12 (8 a.m.): Valentine’s Day 5K, Kinder Farm Park. Information: www.annapolisstriders.com
