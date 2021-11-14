Bob Cawood on Running: Gambrills resident Amy Malone completes New York City Marathon | COMMENTARY

As in-person events continue to increase, local runners continue to excel in both large scale and club races, as well as technical trail runs.
On the large scale, the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon — now in its 50th year — was held November 7 on a cool 44-degree morning and took runners on a tour of the five boroughs of New York City. Starting in Staten Island at Fort Wadsworth, runners head over the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge into Brooklyn, cross over into Queens and enter Manhattan via the Queensboro Bridge. Runners take a quick trip north into the Bronx, and head South into Central Park to finish at Tavern on the Green.
In 2019, the race had 55,000 entrants, but due to COVID concerns it was reduced to 33,000 this year. There were 24,947 official finishers, still a significant number and additional evidence that given proper precautions large scale running events are possible.
The overall male winner was 27-year-old Albert Korir from Kenya, who finished in a blistering 2:08:22 (4:54 per mile). Meanwhile, the overall female winner was 28-year-old Peres Jepchichir (gold medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics) of Kenya, who finished in an equally impressive 2:22:39 (5:27/mile).
Not to be outdone, the oldest finisher was Stephen Werthheimer, 83, of Long Beach, California, who finished in 8:40:49.
Locally, three Maryland runners finished within 30 seconds of each other. Leading the way was 41-year-old Jason Hudson of Derwood, who came across in 2:50:08 for 263rd place. Second among Marylanders was Ryan Topita of Severna Park in 2:50:29 for 272nd place. He was followed by 38-year-old Adrian Spencer of Silver Spring in 2:50:34 for 276th place.
On the women’s side of the race, the top finisher from Maryland was Hassetou Wandaogo of Silver Spring, cracking three hours with a 2:59:51 for 625th overall place. Annapolis resident Rachel Armstrong finished in 3:31:51 for 807th gender place.
Amy Malone of Gambrills completed her 17th marathon in her quest to run in all 50 states with a time of 4:41:11 for 5,534th among female entrants and 424th in her age group of 50-54. Malone approached the race as more of a life experience and a follow up to back-to-back marathons in early October, an impressive two-day feat itself.
At New York, Malone set out to enjoy all the course had to offer and further reflect upon the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. After touring the 9/11 memorial, she ran the marathon and “cried in pain and exhaustion over the toughest course in the majors with rolling hills, long hills, and five bridges.”
Malone said she enjoyed the police and fire support as well as “all the pups, hand slapping kiddos and screaming fans” during what she described as “biggest block party in the world.”
Congratulations to all the local finishers of the New York Marathon on achieving your goals during a difficult time.
Hog Neck 5-Miler
On the local club scene, the Annapolis Striders held the 39th annual Downs Park Hog Neck 5-Miler on a crisp, perfect November 6 morning. Directed by Ross Heisman, the event drew 120 runners who watched the sun rise over the Chesapeake Bay and highlight the fall colors of Downs Park.
Charlie Schindler took first among the men with a time of 28:05, while Caitlin Scuderi was the top women in 36:33. First male master (over 40 years old) was Mark Landree at 30:50 and first female master was Moira Leavitt in 39:32. In the male 70-and-over category, Eric Gayaki and Dick Morgan, both 73, battled each other to 49:01 and 50:45 finishes.
If you have never visited Downs Park, it is worth a special trip. Runners and hikers are treated to outstanding views of the bay with miles of paved and unpaved trails that promote fast running, ample parking and great facilities.
Patapsco Valley 50K
Finally, on the ultra-scene, the annual Patapsco Valley 50K was held October 31 and treated runners to 31-plus miles of technical, yet runnable, trails in Patapsco State Park. Several local runners were among the 155 finishers, including former County Council member and Anne Arundel budget officer Chris Trumbauer.
He posted a time of 6:32:30 and noted the race was “well marked, well-staffed and well stocked.” Even with a last minute route change due to high water, numerous local runners showed up.
They included Jeffrey Spencer of Millersville (5:28:51), James Donaldson of Crownsville (6:14:59), James LeClare of Annapolis (6:20:39), Amber Ketchum of Pasadena (7:32:55), Erik Rye of Severna Park (7:55:38), Alexa Huner of Davidsonville (8:06:31), Marina Dugina of Edgewater (8:20:44), Erin Escamilla (8:51:14), Michael Callow (9:12:46) and Meghan Curley (9:35:57) all from Annapolis.