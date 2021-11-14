Bob Cawood on Running: Gambrills resident Amy Malone completes New York City Marathon | COMMENTARY

On the large scale, the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon — now in its 50th year — was held November 7 on a cool 44-degree morning and took runners on a tour of the five boroughs of New York City. Starting in Staten Island at Fort Wadsworth, runners head over the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge into Brooklyn, cross over into Queens and enter Manhattan via the Queensboro Bridge. Runners take a quick trip north into the Bronx, and head South into Central Park to finish at Tavern on the Green.