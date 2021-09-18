Bob Cawood on running: Delta variant throws another curve at in-person racing events | COMMENTARY

Like many facets of our lives, the pandemic has taken its toll on road and trail racing.
From local club and charity races to large events, the impact of social distancing, masking and transmission concerns have lowered the numbers of entrants, finishers and volunteers from pre-pandemic levels.
Although vaccination usage has lessened the risk of severe illness, events that have been scheduled for months have recently cancelled or made them virtual in response to the recent surge.
In pre-pandemic times, racing events prided themselves on rarely cancelling even in the face of horrible weather or logistic concerns. That fact prompted runners to train in heat, cold, rain and snow as one never knows what race day will bring.
Just as one never gave up on training or during the race itself, events were always certain to occur on the day and time scheduled.
But the coronavirus is not a weather concern and at all levels of the racing community, despite vaccinations, there remain legitimate concerns.
Entrants are concerned about personal exposure to the virus and possible last-minute cancellations. The opportunities for such an exposure include a mass gathering at the starting line, being in a tight knit pack during the race, or receiving hydration or food at an aid station.
Volunteers are concerned about contact with runners and other volunteers in the intimacy of an aid station, on the course, or at the start/finish line. For example, volunteers at an aid station may hand out hundreds of cups of water or medals to dozens of runners.
Race directors are concerned about possible exposure to the runners, volunteers and the public at-large. For races that are not cancelling, the directors have to balance the economic realities of racing with safety concerns.
Races operate on a slim margin in the best of times, but when a race loses 25-50 percent of its normal field, the event is not sustainable without changes to its structure.
Why does all this matter? Because racing is the lifeblood of running. It is an opportunity to put a carefully crafted training plan through its pace; to the test and challenge yourself. You will never (really, never) run faster than against others competing on the same course.
In marathon training, it is well known that you train at about 45 seconds a mile slower than race day, yet somehow come race day you find a way to go faster. A runner may say they are only competing against themselves, but one need only to work a finish line and see how runners suddenly find a burst of speed with 300 meters left to know that fallacy of that saying.
But for now, racing is different. Eventually the pandemic will end, but in the meantime what can we do as runners, volunteers and race directors with the racing environment as it exists?
First, have a plan for managing the transmission concerns and stick with it. For entrants, understand that you may want to carry your own hydration, wear a mask at certain times and “keep your distance” from others.
Simply be happy you are at an event and sign up for races with an open mind without concern for personal times or amenities. It may not be what it was a few years ago, but every race is a gift to enjoy.
For volunteers, take appropriate precautions to protect yourself and others; make your concerns known so that they can be addressed.
And for race directors, plan for your event honestly. If you don’t think you can hold an event, adjust your plans to try to make it happen. Should I open registration? Will the event happen or is it just wishful thinking?
No one likes to sign up for an event, train for it, get hotels or airfare then have it cancelled at the last minute. It may be the event will not have the same number of entrants, so adjustments may need to be made to the economics of the race.
But it is difficult to charge the same amount or more for a race as before the pandemic when entrants and volunteers are legitimately concerned about attending. The balance between safety and the bottom line is one the race director must carefully evaluate.
Thankfully, there are live races taking on the challenge and have mapped out a path forward, such as the recent St. Michael’s Running Festival, the upcoming Susquehanna River Running Festival and many trail/ultra-events, which are by their nature low-key affairs.
They may be different than what we have come to expect in the past, but the fact that the events are being safely held is wonderful. Runners, volunteers and the community should adjust their expectations and celebrate these events as a harbinger of the return to normalcy.