Bob Cawood: Crofton resident completes arduous Vol State Road Race | COMMENTARY

Sometimes, the best running events fly under the radar. Only those deep into the community know of their existence and few would dare to enter them.
They are not celebrated in any news cycle and once completed, they recede into only the memories of those who participated. Yet, those events are the grassroots lifeblood of what can be, at times, an increasingly commercial approach to the simple act of putting on a footrace.
These types of events are not for those that crave social media exposure or equate the periphery of a race’s trappings with the actual competition itself. In seeking out such events, one does not need to go to the level of the Greek Philosopher Diogenes, who famously upon seeing a boy drink water from his hands destroyed a single wooden bowl he owned calling it “superfluous baggage.”
However, there is a certain amount of useful stoicism in living for the running event and the purity of the competition itself, and not the material things that may flow from it.
A yearly running competition held in Tennessee is a powerful example of how a person can complete a task, whether it is running a race or living a life, without Diogenes’ superfluous baggage.
The event is the Last Annual Vol State Road Race. Held every July since 2006 in the heat and humidity, the race is a 314-mile, west-to-east run across Tennessee, starting with a crossing of the Mississippi River and finishing atop Sand Mountain in Georgia.
The competitors get 10 days to complete the event and are bussed from the finish line (leaving behind their cars) to the start.
To an experienced runner, that does not sound very difficult. Average 31 miles a day or so (20 in the morning, 11 at night). Just take it easy, spend less time running than you would sitting at a desk job, and you will finish.
But Vol State is not so easy, and where would be the fun, honor or challenge in completing something that was easy.
The stoicism of race is that there are no aid stations. There are no volunteers. There are no pacers. The race is run entirely on the roads without course markings and in full sun. It is just you and miles and miles of empty roads. One must concern themselves with not just running the race, but also basic human needs such as food, water and sleep.
You can always make a phone call and an air-conditioned ride will end your event. You can always give up at the “Bench of Despair” halfway through the event, but amazingly few of the persons that compete at the event each year make that call. Instead, they push on, finding as former winner Barry Crumrine said: “in myself something that I never knew was there.”
How does one complete such an event when there is no aid and no volunteers? You must rely upon gas stations, dollar stores, learning to run at night when it is cooler and, most importantly, relying upon “road angels” — folks that live on the course and put out water, food and temporary shelter. These angels include regular people who know of the race, as well as fire and police departments.
This year’s event saw 83 souls start the and 60 finish. The overall winner, Bob Hearn of Portolla Valley, California, set a new record and is now considered the “king” after finishing with a time of 76 hours, 9 minutes, 10 seconds.
That is a little over three days, which means Hearn averaged over 100 miles a day with nothing more but his essential gear and whatever aid the road could provide. An amazing achievement any time of year but especially in July in Tennessee.
Two Maryland runners finished Vol State — 69-year-old Edward Masouka, of Fairfax, and 52-year-old Thomas Owen, of Crofton. Masouka posted a time of 211:44:17, while Owen was right behind him in 212:58:06 (about 8.8 days). A tremendous accomplishment from our Old Line State runners.
Local running legend Tom DeKornfeld, of Annapolis, finished the 2015 Vol State in 167 hours, 4 minutes and 2 seconds (that’s 6.9 days!) at the age of 62 — inspiring many runners to dream big and test their limits for nothing more than a sense of accomplishment.
The takeaway from events like Vol State is that we can all do extraordinary things if we just push ourselves and try to find out our limits. It may be that the limit happens in the middle of an event at your Bench of Despair, but there is a certain sense of accomplishment in knowing you found the limit. Or at least your limit on that day, in those circumstance, and in that event.
Calendar
(All subject to government approval and compliance with COVID-19 restrictions)
Sept. 19: Run for the Lighthouse, Sept. 11-19, 2021 (live), Quiet Waters Park, Information: https://www.annapolisrunforthelighthouse.org
Sept. 19: 9/11 Heroes Run (live, 2 p.m.), Navy-Marine Corps Stadium. Information: 911heroesrun.org/Annapolis
Sept. 25: Susquehanna River Running Festival (2 p.m.), Havre de Grace. Information: https://www.srrf.org
Sept. 26: Bay Bridge Paddle, Sandy Point State Park. Information: http://abceventsinc.com/bay-bridge-paddle/
Sept. 25-26: Naptown Half Marathon (virtual), 10K, 5K. Information: https://www.naptownrun.com/Race/MD/USA/NaptownHalfMarathon10K
Oct. 3: Metric Marathon (8 a.m.), Harwood. Information: www.annapolisstriders.org
Oct. 31: Bay Bridge Run/Walk 10K. Information: https://www.thebaybridgerun.com
Nov. 27: NCR Marathon/Half, Sparks, MD, Information: https://www.ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=86946
Send running news and calendar items to Bob Cawood at rhbc@cawoodlawfirm.com.