Bob Cawood: Cooler temperatures greet runners at long-standing Annapolis races | Commentary

A pair of loved running events in Annapolis occurred in person last weekend — the Dog Days Cross Country 8K and the Endless Summer 6 (ES6) Hour Run — and both were put on by the Annapolis Striders.
The ES6, now in its 11th year, was held July 31 at Greenbury Point at Naval Support Activity Annapolis. Runners were treated to an unusually cool and low-humidity day for late July, as they were given the opportunity to run a 4.37-mile loop with scenic views of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and the three towers on Greenbury Point as many times as they wanted in six hours.
Nick Cruz, 25, from Milford, Delaware, took advantage of the good weather to set a distance record of 45.79 miles, besting the prior record set in 2012 by Keith Lavasseur of 45.1 miles on the Quiet Water course. As an aside, that same year Keith ran the Baltimore Marathon in flip-flops and finished in 2:46:58 to earn himself a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.
In the female division, Alyssa Cook, 29, of Annapolis won first place overall with an impressive 40.12 miles. Congratulations to the 131 finishers who took on the challenge of seeing how far they could go in six hours. Proceeds from the race benefited the Semper Fi Fund.
The Dog Days 8K was held the next day on the Earl Scott trail at Anne Arundel Community College. Sandwiched between Route 2 and College Parkway, the trail winds around the perimeter of AACC and features some impressive hills and terrain to keep the runners on their toes. The race requires runners to be able to navigate at speed a course with many twists and turns, consisting of gravel, dirt, some asphalt and open fields.
It tests the overall fitness of a runner. This course is not a straight out-and-back speed run on flat asphalt.
This was the 38th year of the race, and it was featured as a Grand Prix event for the Road Runners Club of America statewide Grand Prix Series. As was the case for ES6, the weather was unusual this year with the expected humidity and heat giving way to lower temperatures and rain.
Despite slippery conditions, the race was decided by six seconds. Andrew Madison, 33, was running for the Howard County Striders and finished in 30:09 (6:04.1 mile) to best Scott Koehler, 37, running for the Annapolis Striders. Koehler finished in 30:15 (6:05.3 mile).
Charlie Epperson, 44, was also running for the Annapolis Striders and finished in third place at 30:19 (6:06 mile).
Nicole Dawson, 26, was running for the Annapolis Striders and took first place in the female division (20th overall) with a time of 35:50 (7:12 mile). The master winners (over 40 division) were Gene Severtson (31:18, 5th overall) and Jill Snyder (42:39) — both well-known Annapolis runners who continue to compete at high levels year after year.
Speaking of Severtson, the 45-year-old graduate of the United States Naval Academy qualified for the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii, at the Ironman Lake Placid, which was held July 25.
Severtson finished the 2.4-mile swim in 1:10:02, the 112-mile bike ride in 5:37:47 and a gritty 26.2-mile run in 4:14:33 for an overall time of 11:16:07. He took 15th in his division and 174th overall, humbly noting that “no matter how hard you prepare” a race is “never easy.”
The athletic achievements are strong in the Severtson family. Stacey Severtson, Gene’s spouse, is the head track and field coach at Crofton High School who coached several athletes to county, region, and state podium finishes, including the South River High School boys winning of the 2020 4A Region Indoor Track Championships. Gene serves in the role of assistant coach.
Gene qualifying for the Ironman World Championship is the culmination of many years of hard work and sacrifice, for which full congratulations are in order. Reaching Kona is the goal of many a triathlete.
Running calendar
(All subject to government approval and compliance with COVID-19 restrictions)
Sept. 19: Run for the Lighthouse, Sept. 11-19, 2021 (live), Quiet Waters Park, Information: https://www.annapolisrunforthelighthouse.org
Sept. 19: 9/11 Heroes Run (live, 2 p.m.), Navy-Marine Corps Stadium. Information: 911heroesrun.org/Annapolis
Sept. 25: Susquehanna River Running Festival (2 p.m.), Havre de Grace. Information: https://www.srrf.org
Sept. 26: Bay Bridge Paddle, Sandy Point State Park. Information: http://abceventsinc.com/bay-bridge-paddle/
Sept. 25-26: Naptown Half Marathon (virtual), 10K, 5K. Information: https://www.naptownrun.com/Race/MD/USA/NaptownHalfMarathon10K
Oct. 3: Metric Marathon (8 a.m.), Harwood. Information: www.annapolisstriders.org
Oct. 31: Bay Bridge Run/Walk 10K. Information: https://www.thebaybridgerun.com
