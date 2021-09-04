Bob Cawood on running: Support upcoming charity running events | COMMENTARY

There are different reasons to train and to run a race. It can be as simple as wanting to stay in shape, trying out a new distance, or because friends are running an event and you have fear of missing out.
Sometimes you are even standing on the starting line not quite sure what you are doing there.
Then there are runs that raise up your personal athletic challenge for the “Good of the Order,” benefitting another organization or remembering an event. Local runners and walkers have three upcoming opportunities to take their footsteps and turn them into positive action that will help others and bring awareness to social issues.
On September 19, the Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium will commemorate the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the Naval Academy graduates who perished that day.
The event is being run with safety in mind with COVID protocols and duidance, such as waves starts of 50-100 runners and mandatory mask usage while in the start corrals or using indoor restrooms.
The event will feature retired Rear Admiral Hugh D. Wetherald, a survivor of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon and recipient of the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for his actions on that day.
“We are so honored to have Rear Admiral Wetherald join us this year as we commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and pay tribute to the 14 Naval Academy graduates who perished on the planes, in the Pentagon, and in the World Trade Center,” race director Natanya Levioff said.
“He was in the Pentagon when the plane hit and his personal story will bring back into focus the nation’s grief and loss on that day, and the multitude of courageous acts taken to protect our country and each other.”
In the immediate period after the plane hit the Pentagon, Wetherald repeatedly penetrated the building in the area of the Navy Command Center in an attempt to rescue trapped shipmates.
“As an Annapolis resident, I am pleased to be a part of this community gathering to honor those we lost on September 11, including two of my close friends and colleagues in the Pentagon attack,” Wetherald said.
“I hope by sharing my memories of that day with participants of the Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run, I will inspire them to run not only to remember those who died in the attacks, but to also honor those who have dedicated their lives to serving our country.”
Opening ceremonies begins at 1:30 p.m. with the run beginning at 2 p.m. The event is hosted by the Travis Manion Foundation and includes a 5K and 1M Family Fun Run along with a 5K GORUCK division that unites the community in remembering the sacrifices of the heroes of the September 11th attacks and in the wars since.
Participants can register at: 911heroesrun.org/Annapolis
Runners can make it a two-race day by also entering the Annapolis Run for the Light House on September 19 (8 a.m.) at Quiet Waters Park. The run features a scenic half-marathon and 5K routes along the trails of Quiet Waters Park and through the Chesapeake Bay-front community of Hillsmere Shores, as well as a virtual event running between September 11 and September 19.
All proceeds from the event will benefit The Light House Shelter in Annapolis, a well-known public charity working to end the cycle of homelessness and poverty. The race is organized by the Friends of The Light House, Inc., also a public charity.
For more information, go to https://www.annapolisrunforthelighthouse.org
Finally, on October 2 (8 a.m.) the non-profit Marines Helping Heroes Foundation, which is based in Anne Arundel County, will hold the Marines Helping Heroes 5K Challenge at Arundel Mills in Hanover, Maryland.
There will be an optional sit-up and push-up challenges along with a virtual event which starts on Sept. 11 and runs for 22 days. The 22 days is symbolic of the 22 suicides per day among veterans.
This charity event benefits local Marines at Fort Meade, the Semper Fi & America’s Fund and TreatNOW. The latter two organizations work with individuals suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries which have been linked to the suicide epidemic.
For more information, go to https://marineshelpingheroes.org
These types of events put some context on the eternal questions: why are you running or, more directly, what are you running from? If you compete one of these events, you will always be assured of having an answer to that question.
Calendar
(All subject to government approval and compliance with COVID-19 restrictions)
Sept. 11 to October 2, 2021 (virtual): Marines Helping Heroes 5k Challenge, Information: https://marineshelpingheroes.org/5k-challenge
Sept. 19: Run for the Lighthouse, Sept. 11-19, 2021 (live), Quiet Waters Park, Information: https://www.annapolisrunforthelighthouse.org
Sept. 19: 9/11 Heroes Run (live, 2 p.m.), Navy-Marine Corps Stadium. Information: 911heroesrun.org/Annapolis
Sept. 25: Susquehanna River Running Festival (2 p.m.), Havre de Grace. Information: https://www.srrf.org
Sept. 26: Bay Bridge Paddle, Sandy Point State Park. Information: http://abceventsinc.com/bay-bridge-paddle/
Sept. 25-26: Naptown Half Marathon (virtual), 10K, 5K. Information: https://www.naptownrun.com/Race/MD/USA/NaptownHalfMarathon10K
Oct. 2 (live): Marines Helping Heroes 5K Challenge (8 a.m.), Arundel Mills, Information: https://marineshelpingheroes.org/5k-challenge
Oct. 3: Metric Marathon (8 a.m.), Harwood. Information: www.annapolisstriders.org
Oct. 31: Bay Bridge Run/Walk 10K. Information: https://www.thebaybridgerun.com
Nov. 27: NCR Marathon/Half, Sparks, MD, Information: https://www.ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=86946
Send running news and calendar items to Bob Cawood at rhbc@cawoodlawfirm.com.