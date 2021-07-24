Bob Cawood: Runners not necessarily flocking back to events after year of COVID changes | COMMENTARY

Although in-person races are coming back after more than a year of pandemic cancellations and virtual races, the return has been anything but normal.
It would have been unrealistic to expect that with the lifting of some restrictions, the “light switch” of “normal” racing would have been flipped as if COVID never happened and it was 2019 again.
It’s clear in 2021 we are entering a new era of running, especially on the racing level, and the expectations of runners and race directors must shift to the current environment.
In years past, the larger events raised their prices and still sold out quickly, sometimes having to institute a lottery system or qualifying times to ensure fairness in the registration process.
Many a runner sat by a computer (or two) waiting for registration to open to secure a spot, and social media would inevitably be overloaded with cries of not being able to run a race.
Smaller, local races sold out quickly, and many were turned away from local 5K events before pleading their case for an entry exception.
Every weekend there were dozens of events to choose from in the local area, and charities were always advertising for new races. One could very quickly drain a bank account with the plethora of racing opportunities.
Now, some racing events are finding it difficult to fill spots that previously would have been sold out. To be sure, there are diehard runners who will want to race no matter the weather, crowds or logistical issues.
However, for the majority of runners, there remain concerns about large gatherings and a crowded start line. For race directors, those concerns make putting on an event that breaks even and offers the volunteers and runners a safe experience more difficult.
Many races have modified their format in 2021, from reducing entrants to canceling races altogether. Those that are soldiering on are finding that despite putting on a quality event, the participation numbers are down. This is also true for running clubs and training groups.
One suspects there are a combination of factors driving this decline, including lack of motivation or fitness, concerns about virus transmissions, a perceived cost versus enjoyment factor and so on.
These concerns will no doubt be reduced as time goes on, but for now, the nature of a community event such as a race or training group will be affected. How long it lasts is anyone’s guess.
That is not to say that racing will not return to its former glory. But going forward, events will need to balance these concerns while providing value for entry. It might no longer be realistic that any race, whether for charity or profit, can simply advertise itself and showcase its rewards and be assured of entries.
Runners are clearly looking for safe, quality races and are seemingly no longer enticed by registration drivers from years past. The low-key Endless Summer 6-hour run on Greenbury Point, to be held July 31, is an example of such a quality race that is now sold out.
Those races that value the community, and are sensitive and realistic to the current environment, will do well.
John Wall Mile
The 39th annual Annapolis Striders John Wall Memorial One-Mile Track Run was held in-person July 17 at the Bates Athletic Complex track. This race is a classic test of summer and brings out some of the best runners to challenge themselves at America’s distance while competing for bragging rights.
The Wall Mile is run in honor of John Wall, a longtime advocate for running and member of the 1936 Olympic team. John’s grandson, Dave Wall, was a long-time co-coordinator of the race honoring his grandfather.
Some of the times were most impressive. Jared Leath, 19, won the event outright with a time of 4 minutes, 34 seconds. Laura Kline, age 43, captured the female division in 5:39. Meanwhile, the male master winner was the timeless Gene Severtson in 5:05, and the female master winner was Maggi Woronkowicz with a 6:36.
Now those times are impressive, but 7-year-old Max Winger won the boys 10-and-under division with an 8:34, while 8-year-old Emily Lecap took the girls division in 9:45. Clearly, youth running is alive and well. Congratulations to all the runners!
Running calendar
(All subject to government approval and compliance with COVID-19 restrictions)
July-October: Annapolis Striders Moore’s Marines Marathon Training (live), Severna Park High School. Information: annapolisstriders.org
July 31: Endless Summer 6-hour run (live), Greenbury Point. Information: annapolisstriders.org
Aug. 1: Dog Days 8K (8 a.m., live), Anne Arundel Community College. Information: annapolisstriders.org
Sept. 19: Run for the Lighthouse, Sept. 11-19, 2021 (live), Quiet Waters Park, Information: https://www.annapolisrunforthelighthouse.org
Sept. 19: 9/11 Heroes Run (live, 2 p.m.), Navy-Marine Corps Stadium. Information: 911heroesrun.org/Annapolis
Sept. 25: Susquehanna River Running Festival (2 p.m.), Havre de Grace. Information: https://www.srrf.org
Sept. 26: Bay Bridge Paddle, Sandy Point State Park. Information: http://abceventsinc.com/bay-bridge-paddle/
Latest Sports
Send running news and calendar items to Bob Cawood at rhbc@cawoodlawfirm.com