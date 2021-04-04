Bob Cawood: Hinte-Anderson Trail Run 50K at Susquehanna State Park exposed winter résumés | COMMENTARY

There would still be registration, but this time the race was free. The course would be marked with traditional directional pie plates and the start/finish, yet all runners could start “at their leisure.” There would be self-serve aid on the course, and runners could go as far as they wanted between March 20 and March 28. Pick a day, make a short drive, and have fun in the woods. Although there were no official awards, the race noted that “we’re giving people, so there just might be an Easter egg or two to reward your efforts.”