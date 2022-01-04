Bob Cawood on running: Annapolis Striders host annual ‘Anniversary Run’ | COMMENTARY

There is a certain comfort to competing in annual running events — testing oneself on the same course throughout the years.
Running clubs are the backbone of this decades-long familiarity, where the goal is not profit and social media exposure but continuity and community. Our local running club, the Annapolis Striders, is the gold standard of this grassroots approach.
Weathering various storms over the years, including COVID, the Striders have reached out to tens of thousands of runners for over 45 years to push them to achieve their personal goals, whatever those may be.
Since 1979, the Annapolis Striders have held their “Anniversary Run,” a competitive 15K (9.3 miles). In that first year, 192 runners finished with Scott Eden, who had recently won the Marine Corps Marathon with a time of 2 hours, 18 minutes, topping the male division in 46:09. Dan Rincon, a two-time Annapolis 10-Mile Run winner, placed second. Meanwhile, Sue Crowe won the women’s division in 55:52, besting Margie Rosasco at 56:45.
This year’s event was held December 12 at Quiet Waters Park with 155 runners finishing. Unlike 1979, in the current environment the race is not one of cut-throat competition. Rather, it is joy in being able to gather for a community event. Scott Koehler was the male division winner in 56:12, while Nicole Dawson captured line honors for the female division in 1:06:18.
Impressive finishes came from a pair of 14-year-olds in Jack Nebbia and Carson Malone, who battled for first and second in their age group and finished in 1:11:33 and 1:18:21, respectively. Molly Sherwood finished in 1:57:48 at the age of 80.
MGM 50K
A local contingent of runners headed to Clifton, Virginia to run the Magnus Gluteus Maximums 50K (31 miles), organized by the Virginia Happy Trails Running Club and held Dec. 11. This self-supported run along the banks of the Bull Run features the infamous Do-Loop, where if you miss a turn you are doomed (like the basic computer programming language) to repeat the loop.
Registration for the MGM is $10, which is refunded to competitors if they show up. So, in essence, you get paid to run.
There are no bibs, no timing chips and minimal markings on what can be a confusing course. Runners are expected to bring their own aid, which is transported out to a table on the side of a trailhead.
Runners can go as far as they want, including those who get lost on the Do-Loop, and self-report their distance and time. Finishers this year received a collectible bumper sticker and a bear wearing a Santa hat. Local runners Walter Handloser, Jackie Fritsch, Casey Rayburg, Jimmy Wilson and Amy Zbikowski were among those who took on the challenge of not getting lost and getting back before dark.
First day hikes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources held what it termed “First Day Hikes” on January 1 throughout the state. It is part of a nationwide initiative that encourages all 50 states to offer outdoor hiking opportunities on the first day of the New Year.
What an excellent opportunity to get together with like-minded folks and explore some of our area’s parks. In Anne Arundel County, the event was a self-supported 1-mile hike held at Sandy Point.
Calendar
Feb. 12 (8 a.m.): Valentine’s Day 5K, Kinder Farm Park. Information: www.annapolisstriders.com
Feb. 27 (8 a.m.): RRCA Club 10-Mile Challenge, Howard Community College, Information: https://www.striders.net/rrca-club-challenge
March 27 (7:30 a.m.): B&A Full and Half Marathon, Severna Park, Information: https://www.annapolisstriders.org/race/2022-ba-trail-marathon-and-half-marathon/
Latest Sports
Send running news and calendar items to Bob Cawood at rhbc@cawoodlawfirm.com.