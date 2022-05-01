Bob Cawood on running: Boston Marathon the pinnacle for many runners | COMMENTARY

All roads in running eventually lead to the Boston Marathon. It is one of the few marathons of which nonrunners recognize, and seemingly always ask “Have you run Boston?” Followed up quickly with “What was your time?” Or, more directly and with a smile “Did you win?”

For some runners, Boston is a lifetime goal. With the exception of charity slots, one must qualify for Boston. And that is not an easy feat, as the qualifying times change from year to year, seemingly always within reach, but requiring considerable training and dedication. Even when one meets a qualifying time, that does not guarantee entry as adjustments are made to even out the field in terms of size. Anyone who qualifies for Boston has done something special, and it is never a fluke.

For other runners, Boston may be the antithesis of their mindset of running only for the love of the sport without regard to time or place. That does not diminish the respect earned by the runners who qualify by those that choose not to run it; indeed, many of those who qualify for Boston never run it for personal reasons, yet respect those that meet their goal.

For those that took on the challenges of Boston, which are many from logistical issues to the series of hills in Newton that culminate in Heartbreak Hill, this year’s Boston was a return to form after a few years of pandemic induced disruption. To qualify for Boston and then maintain form over the pandemic years, when motivation was perhaps low and there were few races to sharpen one’s edge, is an achievement in itself. Perhaps those that control the weather knew that and gave wonderful running weather Patriot’s Day morning.

The elite men break from the starting line of the 126th Boston Marathon on April 18, in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP)

The fastest Maryland male runner was Jordan Tropf of Silver Spring in a quick 2 hours, 24 minutes, 42 seconds (5:32/mile, 47th overall), with Meghan Murray of Baltimore toping the women’s field from Maryland in 2:48:34 (67th gender, 1,199th overall).

The United States Naval Academy Marathon Team sent a strong team to Boston this year with some truly fabulous times including Luke Termorshuizen in 2:44:06 (6:16/mile), Joshua Doughty in 2:44:33, Joseph Chase in 2:46:58, Conrad Davis in 2:51:40, James Potticary in 2:57:32, Joseph Ozgar in 2:59:57, coach Casey Rayburg in 3:01:51, Ethan Wilson in 3:09:59, George Heinin in 3:15:01, Domani Occansey in 3:17:13, Abby Bahlau in 3:42:30 and faculty representative Robert Curry in 4:24:52.

Other local runners finishing include John Morse, Fred Urfer, Alyssa Parker, Maggi Woronkowicz, David Noya, Bob Schahfer, Carmen Ritter, Jane Meyer, Michael Esposito, Philip O’Connell and Jennifer Young all from Annapolis; Alan Kasmer, Ryan Topita, Troy Devries, Steve Coleman, Chip Warner, Christina Morganti and James Narimatsu all from Severna Park; David Corrigan, Jose Romero and Jorge Laurel all from Glen Burnie; Karlee Zywusko and Allison Sauntry from Edgewater; and Alexa Huner and Michael Dignam from Davidsonville. Full results can be accessed at http://registration.baa.org/2022/cf/Public/iframe_ResultsSearch.cfm

Congratulations to all the runners for qualifying and taking on the 126th Boston Marathon, and enjoying your 26.2 mile trek from Hopkinton to Boylston Street.

Annapolis 10-Mile Run adds nonbinary option

For the first time in its 47 years, the Annapolis 10 Mile, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 28, is adding a nonbinary option to the runner registrations. Put on by the nonprofit Annapolis Striders, the A-10 is the largest local race of the year, attracting runners from around the country to take on the challenges of the hills, heat and humidity of a Chesapeake August.

The A-10 is also a community event, showcasing the pride that is on display during the race and it is only natural that all persons be represented during the event. Co-race director Rose Dziedzic said that the A-10, “is excited to be one of the first races in the country to fully include nonbinary runners. We strive to be a race where all runners are included to challenge themselves on the best course in Annapolis.”

Joe Toolan, board chair of Annapolis Pride, which is helping promote the event, said that “Annapolis Pride is thrilled that the Annapolis Striders have added a nonbinary option on their registration form. Representation is so important for our nonbinary and gender nonconforming family, and with an event as large as the 10 mile run, this option finally allows members of our community to register and feel seen, but representation does not stop there. Our hope is that this is a step in the right direction for the physical and mental wellbeing of nonbinary and gender nonconforming runners, not only here in Annapolis, but for the running community as a whole.”

With its beautiful run through historic Annapolis and over the Severn River, the race has been listed as one of the top 10-mile races in the country by Runner’s World Magazine. The event draws between 3,500 4,000 athletes. Information is at https://www.annapolisstriders.org/annapolis-10-mile-run/

Have a question or a comment, email Bob Cawood at rhbc@cawoodlawfirm.com

Upcoming races and running events

May 14, 7 a.m. St. Michaels Half Marathon, Information: https://www.charmcityrun.com/calendar/smrf

June 1-2, Charm City Run 24 Hour Run Your Town (Annapolis), Information: https://www.charmcityrun.com/calendar/run-your-towne-24-hour-challenge-presented-by-brooks

June 11, Maryland Half Marathon and 5K (virtual) Information: https://www.ummsfoundation.org/site/TR/RunningTeam/MarylandHalfMarathon?fr_id=1280&pg=entry

August 28, Annapolis 10 Mile Run, Information: https://www.annapolisstriders.org/annapolis-10-mile-run/

September 18, Run for the Light House, Quiet Waters Park, Information: AnnapolisRunForTheLightHouse.org.

