Bob Cawood on running: Road racing and trail racing provide different challenges | COMMENTARY

There are road racing challenges and trail racing challenges. Each involve a unique set of circumstances and skills to test the runner over the course of many miles, and a truly well-rounded runner is able to excel at both disciplines.
In a road race, the runner generally does not have to worry about getting lost, tripping over rocks and roots or being alone for many miles. Rather, the road concentrates on working the edge between the best performance at that moment and pushing too hard to the point that performance suffers. The road runner basically puts their head down and goes as fast as possible.
By contrast, in a trail race the runner must look up and, on occasion, figure out the course — hopping over whatever obstacles it brings — be it mud, roots, rocks, hills and even frozen horse hoof prints. Course marshals don’t exist and trail markings can be tricky even when they are present, with many a runner getting “bonus miles.” The trail runner must balance respect for the distance, terrain and nutrition needs. Some parts of the course just give away the miles, while others are hard fought.
A trail runner is constantly thinking where their energies are best used; should the runner blast up every hill and hope to hang on (the “fly and die” strategy) or should the runner be conservative and save energy for later in the race (the “start slow, finish fast” strategy). Each have their pros and cons. Such is the nature of trail running, which is why one must take what the course is offering.
Two recent races point up these two approaches to the same action of running: viz. left, right, breathe, repeat.
On February 27, the Virginia Happy Trails Run Club held the Hashawha Hills 50K, which is now in its 13th year. This sold-out trail run takes runners on a two-loop tour of the hills outside Westminster, Maryland. The hills are modest affairs at a few hundred feet, with the exception of one climb that requires a rope, but they add up to over 5,000 feet on “pointless ups and downs.”
Stream and creek crossings, mud and the aforementioned frozen horse hooves added to the mix. But runners are treated to wonderful views of the Carroll County countryside, and great aid stations.
The 2022 edition featured a strong wind chill that kept temperatures in the lower 30s all day, resulting in quite cold feet after the stream crossings and a desire to keep going so as to not have the cold set in. The competition at this low key event is strong with the male overall winner — Jonathan Gowen of Catonsville — finishing in 3:59:09 and the female overall winner — Molly Ritter of Arlington — coming in at 4:53:54.
In the age of expenses going up, the VHTRC amazingly keeps reducing the price of its race. As the club message stated: “the race produced a profit, therefore we’re still not sure the runners are getting their money’s worth.” Accordingly, as they “attempt to achieve the impossible,” every year the price goes down by 10 cents. In 2020, the entry was $19.05 and for 2022 it was a ludicrous $18.95, for which you get a well-marked, challenging yet runnable course, a great aid station, chili at the end, and a finishers mug created by a local potter.
For the local road racer, there is no greater test for bragging rights than the Maryland/D.C. Road Runners Club of America 10-Mile Club Challenge, which was held on February 28 in the hills of Columbia, Maryland. This event is an opportunity for all RRCA running clubs in Maryland and Washington, D.C. to compete over the 10-mile distance and crown winners for the year.
The course is the real challenge with deceptive downhills over the first few miles then into the village of Owen Brown where the course sets out to separate the wheat from the chaff with long grinding hills enabling the strongest runners to break away from the peloton.
After the course finishes its body blows, participants find out where they stand among the best all the running clubs of the area have to offer. Many a local club runner has gone out to Columbia and realized they were not as fast as they thought.
This year’s race was held in nice weather for the last day of February and featured 564 finishers, down somewhat from the last running in 2020 prior to the pandemic. There were 64 runners that cracked the one-hour mark with Nathaniel Dordai of Columbia just missing it with a 1:00:00:10.
Georgetown Running Club swept the male and female overall team titles, although interestingly enough the Baltimore Road Runners Club and the Howard County Striders had the fastest male and female runners — proving yet again that one person does not make a team.
The Annapolis Striders, sporting identical team jerseys, took ninth place out of 14 clubs — an improvement over the 2020 edition. Kent Island Running Club finished 13th, while the Eastern Shore Running Club was right behind in 14th.
Gene Severtson led the Annapolis Striders with an impressive time of 59:02 (45th overall) and Nicole Dawson led the organization’s female entrants with a 1:08:13, (92nd overall). Those two were the top Striders performers in 2020 as well.
Congratulations to all our local runners for taking on the hills of Columbia and giving their best on race day.
Calendar
March 13 (1 p.m.): Under Armour Kelly Benefits St. Patrick’s Day 5K, Baltimore, Information: https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Baltimore/UnderArmourStPatricksDayShamrock5K
March 19 (9 a.m.): Hat Run 50K, Susquehanna State Park, Information: www.hatrun.com
March 27 (7:30 a.m.): B&A Full and Half Marathon, Severna Park, Information: https://www.annapolisstriders.org/race/2022-ba-trail-marathon-and-half-marathon/
April 3 (8 a.m.): Cherry Pit 10-Miler, South River High. Information: https://www.annapolisstriders.org/race/2022-cherry-pit-10-mile-race/
