Bob Cawood on running: Road racing and trail racing provide different challenges | COMMENTARY

In the age of expenses going up, the VHTRC amazingly keeps reducing the price of its race. As the club message stated: “the race produced a profit, therefore we’re still not sure the runners are getting their money’s worth.” Accordingly, as they “attempt to achieve the impossible,” every year the price goes down by 10 cents. In 2020, the entry was $19.05 and for 2022 it was a ludicrous $18.95, for which you get a well-marked, challenging yet runnable course, a great aid station, chili at the end, and a finishers mug created by a local potter.