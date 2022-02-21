Bob Cawood on running: Valentine’s Day 5K and Mid-Maryland Trail Festival 50K offer distinctly different challenges | COMMENTARY

This past weekend brought local runners two distinctly different events — the Valentine’s Day 5K at Kinder Farm Park and the Mid-Maryland Trail Festival 50K at Rockburn Branch Park in Elkridge.
Despite the difference in length (3.1 miles versus 31.1 miles) and terrain (asphalt versus trail), both are considered “entry level” racing tests. The 5K is all about balancing speed with endurance and the 50K is all about balancing endurance with speed.
If they sound like similar concepts, they are not. The 5K is a fast race where one tries to hold on and endure quick speeds. At mile 2 of the 5K, a runner can say: “it will all be over soon, hang on.” In contrast, the 50K is the beginner ultra-race, where one tries to test their endurance while keeping their speed up for as long as possible. As a 50K runner says: “this is just five 10Ks, or is it 10 5Ks.”
These two events set the stage for a great weekend of spring racing, showing runners where they are in their chosen distances. If run correctly, both the winter 5K and 50K offer insight into how the runner will attack future training with an eye towards improving in 2022.
As we continue our return from COVID restrictions, these two races also show the ongoing strong recovery of the racing scene with participation rising throughout the state.
The Annapolis Striders Valentine’s Day 5K, now in its 40th year and directed by Delia Edelmann and Mary Lang, continued a strong post-pandemic recovery with 288 finishers that competed on a hilly course at Kinder Farm Park on a surprisingly pleasant day.
Jack Ballard took first overall with a time of 17 minutes and two seconds and Nicole Dawson placed first in the women’s division in 20:14, both of which were faster than the 2019 edition of the race. The female masters winner was Maggi Woronkowicz in 22:21, while the male masters winner was Casey Rayburg in 18:345 — beating out Richard Aarons by two seconds.
Perhaps the tightest race of the day came in the 14-and-under men’s age group with 14-year-olds Carson Malone and Gabriel Evans battling to the finish. Malone pulled out the victory in 21:40.08 with Evans just a breath behind in 21:40.09.
Of special note is the assistance of the Anne Arundel-Annapolis Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) at the Valentine’s Day 5K. These volunteers receive the training needed to respond safely, responsibly, and effectively to emergency situations in conjunction with the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management or the City of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management, while also helping during non-emergency events such as parades and races.
We all owe these volunteers a huge thank you for all they do for the community.
The Mid-Maryland Trail Festival is held annually in Rockburn Branch Park, which was established in 1975 with donation of land for $5 to Howard County and is a great venue for all. The course features a 5.167-mile loop through the wooded trail that is run six times to get the required distance — giving runners an opportunity to get acclimated to the course and (if run correctly) increase speed due to terrain familiarity.
The 2022 event saw 80 finishers on what was a great day for racing. First overall finisher was Patrick Blair of Catonsville, crossing the line in a very quick 3:42:10 to beat Stefano Ruzzo by a little over one minute — a close race indeed.
Local runners finishing included Pete Darcy of Severna Park in 5:52:53, Maureen Rohrs of Severna Park in 6:44:08 and Meghan Curley of Annapolis in 7:18:29. Both Rohrs and Curley continue their track record of running many, many ultras in all conditions year after year.
Curley has now completed 20 ultras in the last year at all distances and both women are an inspiration to many runners for their perseverance and dedication.
Calendar
Feb. 27 (8 a.m.): RRCA Club 10-Mile Challenge, Howard Community College, Information: https://www.striders.net/rrca-club-challenge
March 13 (1 p.m.): Under Armour Kelly Benefits St. Patrick’s Day 5K, Baltimore, Information: https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Baltimore/UnderArmourStPatricksDayShamrock5K
March 19 (9 a.m.): Hat Run 50K, Susquehanna State Park, Information: www.hatrun.com
March 27 (7:30 a.m.): B&A Full and Half Marathon, Severna Park, Information: https://www.annapolisstriders.org/race/2022-ba-trail-marathon-and-half-marathon/
April 3 (8 a.m.): Cherry Pit 10-Miler, South River High. Information: https://www.annapolisstriders.org/race/2022-cherry-pit-10-mile-race/
