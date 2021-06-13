Bob Cawood: 24-hour Run Your Town Challenge at the Annapolis Towne Center was a hit | COMMENTARY

But it is these challenges — and the unknowns that lurk in the event — that fuel our desire to get out there and run. Many times, what the runner is concerned about during an event (how will I get over that mountain; how will I run that long; it is how far to the next aid station?) ultimately turns out to be non-issues; rather, it is the unexpected turn during the race that suddenly becomes a front and center concern. A good runner plans for the expected challenges and embraces the unexpected.