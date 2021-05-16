Bob Cawood: Running events are returning around Annapolis. Here’s where. | COMMENTARY

Although large running events continue to present logistical and safety challenges for race directors, participants, volunteers and municipalities hoping to have a race for thousands of people, smaller sized races are starting to come back to having in-person racing.
Three well-established local races are planning for live events, with distances available for all runners. And it is expected that more smaller races will be added to the local racing scene as the spring/summer season progresses. If you are hankering for an in-person run, check out these events where you can run from the 5K distance up to whatever distance you can cover in 24 hours.
Run Your Town on National Running Day – June 2-3
Starting on June 2, which is National Running Day, Charm City Run is hosting runners and walkers at the in person Run Your Town — 24 Hour Challenge presented by Brooks, to raise funds and awareness for Danny’s Fund, a component fund of the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County.
After a break last year, the event is back for 2021 in-person. The challenge starts at 6 p.m. on June 2 and ends 24 hours later. Individuals and relay teams will run or walk one-mile loops around the Annapolis Towne Centre.
In 2019, the race saw 189 runners run at least one mile, with top male finisher Serge Arbona running 115 miles (11:43/mile) and top female finisher Dani Seiss running 94 miles (15:16/mile). What makes it all the more impressive is that the race starts at 6 p.m. and in a continuous loop of concrete, tiring not only the body, but the mind, through the night.
Each participant’s $30 entry fee will provide a $24 donation to Danny’s Fund, and Brooks and CCR will makes donations up to $2,500. The money will aid individuals in Anne Arundel County recovering from addiction.
You don’t have to be like Serge or Dani and run all night and into the next day to do this event. All are welcome, and you can run/walk as little, or as much as you want.
To register for the event, go to charmcityrun.com/calendar/run-your-towne-24-hour-challenge-presented-by-brooks
Endless Summer 6-Hour run
The Annapolis Striders have scheduled the 11th annual Endless Summer 6-Hour run for July 31. The ES6 raises money for the Semper Fi Fund and is capped at 200 participants. Each competitor has the opportunity to run as far as they can in six hours. How you use those six hours is up to you.
You can run two hours, take a break and run a little later. You can run a full marathon and stop, or you can run for the full time period and get in as many miles as you can.
If you do run a marathon, you will be in select company as this race is the only certified marathon course in the capital city.
The race directors put on a well-run and safe event. This was one of the few local events in 2020 that was in-person, with 156 registered runners, so the 2021 event should be another great race. Due to COVID restrictions, each runner will have to supply their own aid from their cars, but that really isn’t a problem as each lap is 4.37 miles.
More information can be found at facebook.com/EndlessSummer6HourRun/
Annapolis Run for the Lighthouse half marathon and 5K
On Sept. 19, the annual Annapolis Run for The Light House will be held providing scenic half-marathon and 5K routes along the trails of Quiet Waters Park and through the beautiful Chesapeake Bay-front community of Hillsmere Shores.
All proceeds from the Run for The Light House will benefit The Light House in Annapolis, a well-known public charity working to end the cycle of homelessness and poverty.
If you can’t attend the in-person event, a virtual event will also be offered. Run anytime and anywhere — solo or with your team between Sept. 11-19.
More information can be found at annapolisrunforthelighthouse.org
Running calendar
(All subject to government approval and compliance with COVID-19 restrictions)
- April 1 to May 31: Spring Explorer Series (virtual). More information: charmcityrun.com/calendar/2021/2/8/spring-explorer-race-series
- June 2-3: Charm City Run 24-hour ‘Run Your Town Challenge’, Annapolis Town Center (in-person). More information: charmcityrun.com/calendar/run-your-towne-24-hour-challenge-presented-by-brooks
- July 31: Endless Summer 6-Hour run, Greenbury Point (in-person). More information: annapolisstriders.org
- Sept. 11-19: Annapolis Run for the Light House (virtual) and with in-person race on Sept. 19. More information: annapolisrunforthelighthouse.org
Have a question or a comment or additional calendar items? Email Bob Cawood at rhbc@cawoodlawfirm.com