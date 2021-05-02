Bob Cawood: Now is the time to re-examine your running goals and decide your 2021 running future | COMMENTARY

So, as you go forward and return to live races, do not settle for the tired mantra of “I want to be faster.” Pick a goal that pushes you in a new direction without relying upon whether it is a big or small race (or a race at all), what the giveaways include or whether the finishing picture will look good on your social media. If you’ve never run a trail race, try one. If you are nervous about races with elevation, give one a try. If you have never gone beyond the marathon, try a 50K ultra and you just might see that it is easier than the marathon, or at least “less hard.”