Bob Cawood: Here are rules to abide by for safety on trails, roads and bike paths | COMMENTARY

If you haven’t checked out BikeAAA and are interested, you can look them up at bikeaaa.org. Bike AAA’s goal is to get all of the local trails, including the B&A, BWI Trail, the WB&A, Broadneck Trail, Poplar Trail, USNA Stadium Trail and the Spa Creek Trail connected into a network, while encouraging people to ride, educate and promote safety and advocate for safer laws and more trails and on-road bike lane. See annearundeltrailnetwork.org for more about the trail network vision.