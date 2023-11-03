Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County signs five-year contract with USA BMX to host East Coast Nationals

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County and USA BMX have entered into a multiyear deal allowing Chesapeake BMX in Severn to host the bike racing organization’s East Coast Nationals every other year for the next five years.

The track at Severn-Danza Park will host the nationals beginning next year Oct. 11-13 and again in 2026 and 2028. A track to host the event in 2025 and 2027 has not been decided yet, according to USA BMX.

Next year, the nationals series will begin in January with the Sunshine State Nationals in Florida and travel through courses in Arizona, California, Tennessee and more. For the top point earners in the national competitions, the series culminates with the Grand Nationals in Oklahoma at the end of November.

The tournaments can bring in around $1 million for the local economy, said Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County spokesperson Dan Cook. The BMX event features competitions for all ages, from under five to over 50.

Due to a confidentiality agreement with USA BMX (bicycle motocross), tourism bureau officials declined to disclose how much is being paid to host the events. They and other financing entities will provide funding to USA BMX to market and promote the tournaments to tourists.

“We firmly believe that this investment is well justified, considering the significant economic benefits it delivers to the Anne Arundel County visitor economy encompassing hotels, restaurants, campgrounds, attractions, and businesses,” Cook said in an email.

Hosting the event will “not only bring about economic impact to the region but also introduce our destination to those visiting from across the globe,” said Executive Director of Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County Kristen Pironis, in a statement.

Chesapeake BMX is ranked first in Maryland and second in the eastern region, which encompasses 93 facilities, for highest membership and participation per event, according to USA BMX. It has hosted the East Coast Nationals previously in 2022, 2020, 2019, 2017, 2015 and 2014. It first hosted in 2008.

“What sets Chesapeake BMX apart is the dedication of the volunteer staff,” said USA BMX spokesperson Janelle Brannock in a statement. “The staff is running optimally and you don’t get those kinds of rankings without having a staff like that.”

Tom Sinchak, co-operator of Chesapeake BMX, said he hopes the multiyear contract positions Chesapeake BMX to become the indefinite host of East Coast Nationals. Previous contracts between the entities have been on an event-by-event basis.

Sinchak and USA BMX CEO B.A. Anderson attribute the track’s success and roster of around 360 annual members to the welcoming and encouraging environment the staff tries to foster.

“We try our best not to let anyone leave the track without trying,” Sinchak said in a statement.

“This is the track that everyone wants to be a part of because it has become a central part of the community,” Anderson added. “Tom and Charlie not only care for the track itself but care for each and every rider and family that is part of the Chesapeake BMX community.”

When the track is not hosting the national event, Cook said it is the site of clinics, practices, “Ladies Nights” led by women coaches and other races.