Bill Wagner’s Midweek Meanderings: Former Broadneck boys lacrosse coach Clay White inducted into another Hall of Fame | COMMENTARY

Congratulations to former Broadneck High boys lacrosse coach Clay White, who received a tremendous honor this past weekend.
White was enshrined into the National Interscholastic Lacrosse Coaches Association Hall of Fame during a ceremony held Saturday night at Plandome Country Club on Long Island. The Pasadena resident was part of the organization’s third induction class, which featured 10 renowned high school coaches.
NILCA vice president and event chairman John Kenney said the Hall of Fame “honors those coaches whose mentorship and groundbreaking careers have left an indelible mark on the high school game of lacrosse.” There are now 30 high school coaches enshrined in the hall.
Inducted along with White were Rob Ambrose (Brother Rice, Michigan), Jon Barocas (Denver East, Colorado), Bob Deegan (West Genesee, New York), Tom Duquette (Norfolk Academy, Virginia), Larry Glenz (Lynbrook, New York), James Kaspar (MacArthur, Baldwin, Locust Valley, New York), Rick Mercurio (Sachem, New York), Chuck Ruebling (Delbarton, New Jersey) and Doug Tarring (St. Anne’s-Belfield, Virginia).
“Clay has been a pioneer, innovator and resource for the game of lacrosse in Maryland,” Kenney said. “Clay’s impact on players and rival coaches is legendary in the state.”
White was inducted into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame in October. He entered both the Chesapeake Chapter of US Lacrosse and Maryland State Lacrosse Coaches Association halls of fame in 2020.
White is the all-time winningest public school boys lacrosse coach in Maryland, with a career record of 455-198 over 38 seasons. Most of that success came at Broadneck where White posted a 408-146 (.736 winning percentage) mark in 33 seasons.
White, who retired following the 2019 season, led Broadneck to four state championships, back-to-back titles in 1992-93 and 1996-97. He also directed the Bruins to four county championships and five region titles.
White helped establish the Maryland State Lacrosse Coaches Association in 1996 and served as president for 23 years. He was one of four founders of the Catonsville Indoor League.
Morrison steps away
Anne Arundel County native Scott Morrison resigned last June as DeMatha Catholic boys lacrosse coach after 13 years at the helm. He compiled a 136-94 record and led the Stags to the 2009 Washington Capital Athletic Conference championship.
DeMatha reached the WCAC championship game four times under Morrison, who was named the conference’s coach of the year in 2014. The Linthicum native coached three WCAC Player of the Year picks along with nine all-state selections and four US Lacrosse All-Americans. He sent 91 players to the college lacrosse ranks.
Morrison played high school lacrosse at Andover High under head coach Paul Shea and his longtime assistant Jon Appelt. He was a starting defenseman at UMBC, then returned to Anne Arundel to serve as an assistant to Shea at North County High.
Morrison initially joined DeMatha as defensive coordinator under previous head coach Dick Long, a Davidsonville resident.
“After 31 years coaching high school lacrosse it was time to step away,” Morrison said.
Remembering Clayton Jacobson
Clayton Jacobson, a well-known figure in Maryland amateur baseball circles, died March 5 due to complications of a kidney ailment. The longtime Severna Park resident was 86 years old.
Jacobson was best known in Anne Arundel County as founder and longtime manager of Wagner’s, a college-aged summer baseball team based in Glen Burnie.
Jacobson led Wagner’s to 10 straight appearances (1981-90) in the All-American Amateur Baseball Association World Series in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Wagner’s placed second at that prestigious national tournament in 1984.
Jacobson also served as Anne Arundel Community College head baseball coach from 1989-99. AACC was ranked top 20 within the National Junior College Athletic Association several times during the tenure of Jacobson, who sent numerous players to the college and professional ranks.
Jacobson served as an associate scout for the Baltimore Orioles for three decades, reporting for most of that time to fellow Anne Arundel resident Dean Albany.
Albany first met Jacobson when he was an 18-year-old pitcher for Johnny’s, which was a Baltimore-area rival of Wagner’s. Albany, who was drafted out of Brooklyn Park High by the Milwaukee Brewers and out of Catonsville Community College by the Pittsburgh Pirates, worked as the Mid-Atlantic Region scout for the Orioles for 20 years.
“Clayton was a good baseball man who loved watching games and had a good eye for talent,” Albany said. “As a coach, he was an outstanding teacher of the game and enjoyed helping out kids.”
Jacobson, a native of St. Paul, Minnesota, was an outstanding pitcher at Johnson High and the University of Minnesota until his career was ended by a torn rotator cuff. He was particularly noted as a superb pitching coach and helped develop many young arms in Anne Arundel County and beyond while giving lessons at the BATT (Baseball All the Time) Academy in Glen Burnie.
Prayers for Kam Jennings
Back in 2004, Capital Gazette photographer Matthew Gunby captured a beautiful image of Glen Burnie girls basketball star Dominique Jennings kissing her 2-year-old son prior to a game against Severna Park.
Kameron is smiling with joy as he clutches his mother’s warmup top.
Little Kam grew up to be quite an athlete himself, starring in multiple sports at North Atlanta High and earning a baseball scholarship to Valdosta State. However, Kam suffered a seizure on his first day of college classes in 2020 and was soon diagnosed with glioblastoma, which is the deadliest form of brain cancer.
Kam remained in college for as long as he could while undergoing chemotherapy treatments. However, the cancer became more and more aggressive and now Kam is considered terminal and currently under hospice care.
While undergoing treatment, Kam was uplifted by video messages of support from numerous professional athletes. He was a huge Baltimore Ravens fan, so it meant a lot to receive a video from All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and former NBA star turned broadcaster Charles Barkley also sent a taped message.
Dominique Jennings was a first team All-County performer at Glen Burnie and continued her basketball career at Miami-Dade Junior College and Clayton State in Morrow, Georgia. She moved to Atlanta shortly after graduating from college.
Friends of the family have established a GoFundMe page titled Kam’s and Dom’s Village to raise money for medical and funeral expenses. Anyone wishing to make a donation should click on this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/kams-doms-village.
Honoring Paul Rusko
Friends of the late Paul Rusko, the beloved former Anne Arundel County Coordinator of Physical Education and Athletics, have established a tennis event in his honor.
Rusko was an avid tennis player who could be found at the courts located in the Ocean Pines neighborhood.
This Saturday morning, Severn School will travel to the lower Eastern Shore to play Worcester Prep at the Ocean Pines Racquet Center in the second Paul Rusko Memorial Tennis Tournament.