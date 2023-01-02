Bill Wagner: Predicting what will happen on the local sports scene during the upcoming year | COMMENTARY

I just completed my 33rd year of covering sports for Capital Gazette and it was every bit as fun as the first.

You can’t beat a job in which you attend events that most people pay to see.

Journalists, at their core, are historians chronicling the day-to-day occurrences within their coverage area. I take that responsibility seriously and look forward to another year of documenting the sports history being made in this region.

As 2023 gets underway, we take a look into the crystal ball and try to predict what will happen over the next year:

Navy assistant coach Ashley Ingram could be in line for a promotion to offensive coordinator under new head coach Brian Newberry. Ingram currently serves as running game coordinator.

January

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returns to action for the playoffs after missing the last five games of the regular season with a hip injury. Jackson shows plenty of rust both passing and running and the offense continues to struggle as the Ravens lose to the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round.

New Navy football head coach Brian Newberry retains Ashley Ingram as an assistant and names him offensive coordinator. Ingram, who previously held the title of running game coordinator, commits to expanding the offense beyond the base triple-option. However, Newberry also hires a passing game coordinator charged with incorporating RPO and other quick route concepts based on option principles.

More than 100 current and former collegiate players attend the Annapolis Blues tryout on Jan. 14 at Indian Creek School. General manager Fred Matthes and head coach Colin Herriott are impressed by the talent level and invite 30 players to return for a second tryout.

A series of injuries elevates Trevelin Queen into the regular rotation for the Indiana Pacers and he responds with three straight games of double-digit scoring, including an NBA career-high 17 points. The North County High graduate spends the entire season with the Pacers.

St. Mary's Joe Hayburn is an All-American swimmer that hopes to lead the Saints to a conference title. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

February

Severn girls and St. Mary’s boys sweep the IAAM and MIAA B Conference swimming champions. Joe Hayburn sets several records in capturing multiple individual titles to lead the Saints, while Aliza Monaldo does the same as the Admirals defend their title.

Navy football offensive captain and starting right tackle Kip Frankland takes up boxing and develops quickly due to his raw power and deft footwork. Frankland advances to the heavyweight final of the Brigade Boxing Championships and the entire football team turns out at Alumni Hall. However, Frankland runs into a more seasoned and skilled fighter and drops a split decision.

Senior Tara Haffelfinger and junior Baily Walden lead the way as St. Mary’s girls basketball captures the IAAM B Conference championship. Freshman point guard Bailey Harris has a strong game as the Saints beat St. Timothy’s to avenge their lone regular season loss.

Honored guest Frank Weisser, a former United States Navy commander and Blue Angels pilot, gives a rousing speech to cap another memorable night at the 68th annual Touchdown Club of Annapolis football awards banquet.

Old Mill's Jordan Penn has his shot blocked by Meade's Shawn Jones during the second half of a game on Dec. 21. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

March

Shawn Jones, Zamar Jones and Xavion Roberson are the catalysts as Meade boys basketball gains revenge by upsetting Winston Churchill in the Class 4A state semifinals. However, the Mustangs come up just short in their bid for a third state title, falling to Eleanor Roosevelt.

Senior forward Tyler Nelson caps a splendid season with a series of impressive performances in the playoffs as Navy men’s basketball reaches the Patriot League Tournament championship for the second straight season. The second-seeded Midshipmen wind up hosting the final and finally get over the hump — capturing their first championship since 1998. Navy earns an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament and loses in the first round to top-seeded Duke.

Jahmir Young and Donta Scott both get hot in the postseason as Maryland advances to the Big Ten Tournament championship game. The Terps lose to Wisconsin, but earn the fifth seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament — advancing to the second round before bowing out.

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman at bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 3. (Terrance Williams/AP)

April

Adley Rutschman smacks a grand slam, while Gunnar Henderson goes 3-for-5 with two doubles as the Baltimore Orioles beat the hated New York Yankees in the home opener at Camden Yards.

After closing out a strong season for the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League, Pat Spencer earns a brief callup to the parent club. The Annapolis native makes his NBA debut for the Golden State Warriors during garbage time of a blowout win.

Bolstered by the return of Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Nicholas Backstrom from long-term injuries, the Washington Capitals finish the regular season strong and earn the fourth overall seed in the Eastern Conference. Alex Ovechkin adds to his postseason point totals as the Caps advance to the second round before bowing out.

After securing his status as the starting quarterback during Navy football spring camp, Xavier Arline rejoins the lacrosse team just in time to play against archrival Army. The lightning-quick attackman torches his defender from behind the cage in scoring a goal and dishing off three assists to lead the Midshipmen to their third straight victory over the Black Knights.

Nick Golini, center, is congratulated on scoring a goal by St. Mary's teammates Tommy Manley (27) and Ford Marchant during a game on May 6, 2021. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

May

Former Navy football player and first team All-American Athletic Conference linebacker John Marshall signs as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Commanders. The Highland native and Gonzaga College graduate plays in two preseason games before being waived.

Attackman Nick Golini and midfielder Gavin Burlace headline an overpowering offense that carries St. Mary’s into the MIAA A Conference championship for the second straight season. Goalie Shea Kennedy is spectacular in making 16 saves as the Saints upsets top-seeded and defending champ McDonogh in a rematch of the 2022 final.

It’s another prolific spring season for Anne Arundel County public schools as Broadneck and Severna Park girls’ lacrosse, Broadneck and Severna Park boys’ lacrosse, Chesapeake baseball, Crofton softball and Severna Park boys track and field all capture state championships.

June

Marty Roesch and his fellow owners with the Shelter Island Transatlantic Partnership finally get the wind conditions that favor the Mills 68 Prospector and capture line honors for the 2023 Annapolis-to-Newport Race. Members of the Naval Academy varsity offshore sailing team deliver a superb performance in winning ORC 1 class on corrected time with the Reichel-Pugh 68 Kodiak.

San Diego Padres reliever Josh Hader finally gives up a run after putting together an impressive streak of 28 straight scoreless appearances. The Old Mill graduate is a National League All-Star for the fifth straight season.

Navy men’s basketball announces that it will play Maryland in the Veterans Classic. Virginia is the headliner of the 10th annual event and takes on Towson.

Travis Pastrana images from GYMKHANA2020 Video (Photo courtesy of Gymkhana)

July

Grayson Rodriguez, the top pitching prospect for the Baltimore Orioles, is called up to the major leagues and throws a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts over seven innings to earn the victory in his debut.

Action sports star and daredevil Travis Pastrana pulls off one of his most incredible stunts by jumping his rally car over St. Anne’s Episcopal Church. The Severna Park resident starts at the base of Main Street and takes off just before Church Circle before landing on West Street in front of Rams Head Tavern. It’s an amazing accomplishment that makes Pastrana’s 2020 jump over Ego Alley look simple by comparison.

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) in action in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 27. (Nick Wass/AP)

August

Inside linebacker Will Harbour records 12 tackles, defensive end Jacob Busic has a strip sack and safety Rayuan Lane records an interception as the Navy defense shuts down Notre Dame. However, the offense is still a work in progress and the Midshipmen lose to the Fighting Irish, 13-6, in Dublin, Ireland.

Second-year pro Sam Howell surprises everyone by beating out both Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinecke for the starting quarterback job of the Washington Commanders.

September

The Orioles enter the final week of the regular season with a mathematical chance to make the playoffs, but split a two-game series with the Washington Nationals and lose two of three against the Boston Red Sox to be eliminated from contention.

October

Chesapeake cheerleading continues its remarkable dynasty by capturing its 21st Anne Arundel County championship.

Navy men's soccer player David Jackson, the Patriot League preseason pick for Midfielder of the Year. (Phil Hoffmann)

November

Midfielder David Jackson, forward Baba Kallie and defender Jalen Grant lead the way as Navy men’s soccer defends its Patriot League Tournament title. Navy travels to Maryland for a first-round NCAA Tournament matchup and plays well in a 2-1 loss.

Quarterback Malik Washington puts up prolific passing numbers as Archbishop Spalding football completes another unbeaten season and repeats as MIAA A Conference champions.

After falling in the finals the previous two seasons, Severna Park soccer finally gets over the hump and captures the Class 4A state championship.

December

Fullback Daba Fofana rushes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, while the defensive line of Clay Cromwell, Donald Berniard Jr. and Jacob Busic dominates at the point of attack as Navy beats archrival Army, 21-17, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Navy, which beat Air Force 14-10, in October, captures the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy to complete a successful season under first-year head coach Brian Newberry.

Quarterback Tai Lavatai comes off the bench to toss two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter as Navy rallies to beat Boston College in the 2023 Military Bowl. The Midshipmen finish with an 8-5 record.