New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to be presented with keys to City of Annapolis

After the New England Patriots captured their sixth Super Bowl championship, Annapolis mayor Gavin Buckley decided to give legendary head coach Bill Belichick the keys to the city.
Buckley figured the honor was long overdue for an Annapolis native who is widely considered one of the greatest head coaches in National Football League history.
“I’m very cognizant of recognizing people from this town that go on to achieve great things,” Mayor Buckley said. “I feel it’s important to let the world know this is a native son whose success story started right here in Annapolis. Growing up in this great city can be a springboard to greatness.”
Because Belichick has a lifelong connection to the Naval Academy, it made sense to include that Annapolis institution as part of the ceremony. Buckley reached out to Naval Academy athletic director Chet Gladchuk and together they hatched a plan to perform the formal presentation during the Army-Navy lacrosse doubleheader that was held on April 13, 2019.
Then circumstances intervened.
Former Navy football great Joe Bellino died on March 28 and his funeral was scheduled for the same day as Army-Navy lacrosse. Belichick, who had developed a close friendship with the 1960 Heisman Trophy winner, was invited to the funeral by the Bellino family and did not hesitate to accept.
“Coach Belichick had confirmed for Army-Navy lacrosse and was very excited about getting the key to the city,” Buckley said. “When Joe Bellino passed, (Belichick) called and said he needed to attend the funeral. He was very apologetic even though his reason for cancelling was perfectly understandable.”
Buckley and Gladchuk tried to reset the presentation for the Navy football home opener against Holy Cross on August 31. That’s because Belichick was attending an event being held the night before honoring former Navy football coaches Rick Forzano and George Welsh.
Belichick did indeed serve as keynote speaker for the Forzano-Welsh tribute but could not stay for the Navy-Holy Cross game the next day.
“I understand how busy this man is so I just asked Coach Belichick to let me know the next time he would be here in Annapolis and had time to receive the key,” Buckley said.
Belichick agreed and stayed true to his word, contacting Buckley to inform the mayor he would be attending the Johns Hopkins at Navy men’s lacrosse game on Saturday, March 14.
“Coach called to let me know he would be in town that weekend and I asked if he would still consider doing the presentation. Coach said he would be honored so we set the wheels in motion,” Buckley told The Capital on Wednesday. “I’ve talked to Coach Belichick a couple times now and it is obvious he’s a great guy who does not forget his roots or his hometown. As the mayor, I find that very humbling.”
Buckley will finally be able to present Belichick with the key to the City of Annapolis at halftime of the Navy-Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse game that Saturday in mid-March. Gladchuk and Vice Admiral Sean S. Buck, the Naval Academy superintendent, will also participate in the on-field presentation.
“I am humbled and honored to be recognized by Mayor Buckley and the City of Annapolis,” Belichick said in a statement. “I would like to thank Admiral Buck and Chet Gladchuk for allowing me to receive the key in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. I loved the years I spent growing up in Annapolis and at the Naval Academy and I always look forward to returning. I am proud to be an Annapolitan!”
Belichick has routinely attended Navy men’s and women’s lacrosse games over the years. He is also a big fan of Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse and has become close friends with head coach Dave Pietramala. So it was not surprising when word filtered out a few weeks ago that Belichick would be attending the Hopkins-Navy game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
“I simply love the fact the winningest coach in NFL history comes back to Annapolis to watch college lacrosse,” Mayor Buckley said. “There is something about this city that keeps people grounded and I’d like to think that growing up here played a role in the success he has found throughout his life. Welcome back coach!”
Belichick, who has led the New England Patriots to an NFL record-tying six Super Bowl championships, was raised in Annapolis. His father, Steve Belichick, was a coach, scout and physical education instructor at the Naval Academy for more than 30 years.
Belichick initially developed his love for football at the Naval Academy by breaking down film with his father and learning the game from legends such as the aforementioned Bellino and 1963 Heisman Trophy winner Roger Staubach. Belichick is a 1970 graduate of Annapolis High, where he played both football and lacrosse.
“The Naval Academy joins all in applauding Mayor Buckley for extending this wonderful tribute to a favorite son of Annapolis,” Gladchuk said. “Coach Belichick has always embraced the community and academy family with a sincere and warm appreciation for the lifelong experiences he enjoyed growing up in his hometown. It remains wonderful that the Coach continues to call Annapolis his home and what more fitting tribute than a key to the City being extended by our Mayor.”
After graduating from Wesleyan University, where he played both lacrosse and football, Belichick got his first coaching job in 1975 as a $25 per week assistant with the Baltimore Colts. In 1976, Detroit Lions head coach Rick Forzano hired Belichick as an assistant special teams coach. Forzano, who knew the Belichick family well from his time as an assistant and head coach at Navy, later added tight ends and wide receivers to Bill’s coaching duties.
Belichick spent the 1978 season with the Denver Broncos, before moving on to the New York Giants where he served 12 seasons under head coaches Ray Perkins and Bill Parcells. He was the defensive coordinator when the Giants won Super Bowl XXI and Super Bowl XXV following the 1986 and 1990 seasons. His defensive game plan for the New York Giants’ 20-19 upset of the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXV has been placed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
After stints as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns (1991-95), assistant head coach and defensive backs coach with the New England Patriots (1996) and assistant head coach and defensive coordinator of the New York Jets (1997-99), Belichick was named head coach of the New England Patriots in 2000 and the rest is history.
Under Belichick, the Patriots have a regular-season record of 225-79-0 over 19 seasons and a 30-10 record in the playoffs. Belichick has led the Patriots to 16 division titles, including a current streak of 11-consecutive AFC East titles, and Super Bowl victories in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018.
Coach Belichick returns to Annapolis regularly to visit his mother Jeanne, who resides in an assisted living facility in Crofton. He usually visits his father’s grave on the campus of the Naval Academy while in town.
Belichick has also returned to Annapolis several times to attend the annual Touchdown Club of Annapolis football banquet and personally present the award named in honor of his father. He has presented the Steve Belichick Coach’s Award to former Navy defensive coordinator Buddy Green and former Broadneck High head coach Jeff Herrick among others.