Anne Arundel County loses female sports pioneer Beebe Castro

Don Ruland has nothing but fond memories of working with Beebe Castro, the first female athletic supervisor with the Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks Department.
Ruland, who spent 18 years with the department as an assistant director, loved nothing more than sitting in Castro’s office late in the afternoon to discuss the day’s events. Mike Busch, another veteran athletic supervisor, was usually present as well.
“Beebe and Mike were the backbone of the sports division and I just thoroughly enjoyed hearing what they were working on and what was happening out in the community,” Ruland said. “They were both so well respected and admired by their colleagues. They both had that gift of relating to people and bringing diverse groups together. They were very good at resolving issues.”
While things always got done, Ruland laughed out loud as he related an anecdote about how Castro handled some supposed problems. Most often, they were unfounded complaints from individuals with an agenda and she did not suffer fools.
“Most of the time it was crackpots and Beebe would listen patiently and say: ‘I’ll look into that right away.’ She would hang up and and say: ‘I might look into it, but I’m not going to do anything about it.’ Beebe ran a tight ship and always knew exactly what was happening under her direction,” Ruland said.
Castro, a women’s sports pioneer in Anne Arundel County on numerous levels, died on June 16 at her Shady Side home while surrounded by family. She was 91 years old and had been preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Jack Castro.
“Beebe loved her husband, her children, south county and her job as an athletic supervisor,” Ruland said. “She was an absolutely wonderful human being with a passion for youth sports and a commitment to providing opportunities for as many people as possible.”
“Beebe really was a guiding light within the Recreation and Parks Department and holds a special place in its history,” Ruland added.
Castro didn’t set out to be a female sports pioneer. A native of Washington, D.C. and graduate of Western High, she went to New York City to study at the Coburn School for Fashion Design. It was basically a technical school that prepared women for jobs in retail.
That career path changed when Beebe met Jack Castro, a three-sport standout at Western High who played minor league baseball in the Cleveland Indians organization. They got married, settled in southern Anne Arundel County and founded the Shady Side Boys and Girls Club.
Beebe Castro played an instrumental role in the growth of female athletics in Anne Arundel County during a 20-year tenure with the Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks Department. She was hired in 1969 and established a county-wide girls’ basketball league during the first year on the job. She would later introduce soccer, softball, lacrosse and many other programs for girls.
“When I first joined the rec department my duties from the outset involved getting girls’ and women’s sports going,” Castro told The Capital in 2002. “There were a lot of challenges along the way, and I had to take an unorthodox approach at times but ultimately we got a lot of good things done.”
Upon her retirement in 1989, Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks established the Beebe Castro Award that is given annually to outstanding coaches and volunteers.
Castro also has the distinction of being the first elementary school physical education instructor in Anne Arundel County history. She taught at Shady Side, Deale and Tracy’s Landing elementary schools from 1960 through 1969 and was famous for her annual “field day” competitions.
“It’s not surprising that Beebe had a physical education background because that’s the approach she took as a recreation administrator: To serve the broad cross-section of youngsters and not just the gifted and talented,” Ruland said.
“Beebe understood that many kids would never be good enough to play high school or college athletics. She knew their chance to participate and shine in recreational activities came at the lower level.”
Castro’s legacy as a visionary who helped make recreation sports more welcoming and inclusive was recognized in 2002 by the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame. She was the third recipient of the County Executive’s Award for longtime, exemplary service to Anne Arundel athletics.
“I was somewhat of a tomboy as a young girl. I loved sports and was one of the only girl jocks in my high school,” Castro told The Capital in advance of being honored at the 12th annual Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame banquet.
“I’ve loved every minute I’ve spent promoting sports and working with young athletes. It’s truly been a labor of love and it feels good to be told I made somewhat of a difference.”
Jack and Beebe operated Castro’s Collectibles for 20 years and it became a popular destination for “unique junktique” enthusiasts. They had three children — Caryn, Jon and Dale, all of whom chose to live nearby their parents in southern Anne Arundel County.
Dale Castro was a standout baseball and football player at Southern High who became an All-American punter and placekicker at the University of Maryland. He played professionally in the United States Football League and was inducted into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.
Services for Beebe Castro were held Thursday at Hardesty Funeral Home in Galesville.