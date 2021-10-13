Beckerman brothers being inducted together into Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame

What’s the chance two brothers from Crofton would both achieve at the highest levels of their respective sports? Rare, but the percentages rise when you consider those two boys were extremely competitive and incredibly driven.
The odds improve even more when the brothers have parents who are tremendously supportive and totally committed to doing everything possible to help them reach their goals.
Those factors are just some of the reasons why Todd and Kyle Beckerman will make history Wednesday night when they become the first siblings inducted together into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame.
Kyle Beckerman is the greatest soccer player ever produced by Anne Arundel County and Maryland. He played professionally with Major League Soccer for two decades and was a member of the United States Senior National Team from 2007 through 2016.
Todd Beckerman heads up the shortlist of all-time greatest wrestlers to come from this county, having followed an illustrious prep career by becoming a two-time All-American. He is now a highly respected Division I head coach, entering his 10th season at Brown University.
There are already two sets of brothers in the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame, which was founded in 1991. Eric and Bruce Reid, both of whom were track and field standouts, were inducted in 2005 and 2015, respectively. Neal Herrick was inducted as a baseball player in 2015 and was followed by his brother Jeff Herrick, who was honored as a football player and coach in 2018.
The Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame’s 30th annual induction banquet will mark the first time siblings are being jointly enshrined.
“I’m thankful the committee decided to put us in at the same time. It’s going to be a really special moment for our family,” Todd Beckerman said. “Kyle and I are very appreciative of this honor and it means an awful lot that we’ll be able to share this together. I’ve started thinking about the memories of how we got to this point, and it makes it even more special.”
For Paul and Meg Beckerman, both of whom were longtime teachers with the Anne Arundel County Public School system, the road to a joint Hall of Fame ceremony was organic. Both Todd and Kyle were outstanding athletes who excelled in pretty much every sport they took up.
Paul Beckerman routinely coached his two sons in various sports, while Meg was the glue that held it all together — driving Todd and Kyle around and somehow never missing any of their competitions.
“Any high-caliber athlete needs to possess an inner drive and both Todd and Kyle had it. They always strove to the best and never gave up until they accomplished what they wanted,” Meg said. “They also had a passion for their sports. They loved to play, loved to compete, and worked very hard to maximize their abilities.”
Paul Beckerman thinks a key factor was the fact he and Meg always made sure the boys were constantly challenged. “As they got better, we kept moving up them up the ladder to face tougher competition. You never want to get stagnant; you always want to push yourself to improve,” he said.
There were many sacrifices along the way and tough decisions to be made. During high school, Todd Beckerman would travel to Pennsylvania for long weekends to train with Team Foxcatcher, which was designed and built specifically to train wrestlers for Olympic and world championship competitions.
That was nothing new for the elder Beckerman brother, who had been traveling to major tournaments up and down the East Coast throughout his junior wrestling career.
After being named Capital Gazette Player of the Year as a junior, Kyle Beckerman left Arundel High and moved to Florida to spend a year training full-time at Bradenton Sports Academy. The younger Beckerman signed a professional contract with the Project 40 program created by Major League Soccer, thereby forfeiting his college eligibility.
“Kyle and I were very fortunate because at every step along the way our parents were always there,” Todd said. “They never allowed any obstacle to stand in the way of reaching our goals. They both did everything possible to set us up for success.”
Above all else, the brothers had each other. Todd Beckerman was a standout midfielder in soccer before giving up that sport to focus on wrestling. Kyle Beckerman captured the Washington Capital Athletic Conference championship at 112 pounds as a freshman at DeMatha before having to choose between his favorite sports.
“Kyle could not go to National Preps as a ninth-grader because it was the same weekend as an important tournament for the United States junior national team,” Paul Beckerman recalled.
Although four years apart in age, the Beckerman brothers were close while growing up in Crofton and played pickup sports together. Todd always made sure his little brother was included and Kyle more than held his own against older kids from the neighborhood.
“We had our personal workout partner. I could grab Kyle anytime I wanted and work on wrestling moves, or he would find me and we’d boot the soccer ball around,” Todd said. “We really fed off each other and pushed each other.”
All-American boy
Todd Beckerman still ranks as one of most successful high school wrestlers in Maryland history, compiling a phenomenal 208-1 record as a four-year starter at DeMatha. He won 187 straight matches at one point and set a national record with 43 tournament titles.
Beckerman was the first four-time champion of the prestigious National Prep Tournament, earning the Most Outstanding Wrestler honor three times. He earned first team All-America status and placed third at the Junior Nationals in 1994 after capturing a Cadet national championship the year before.
Former DeMatha wrestling coach Dick Messier discovered Beckerman when he was a junior with the Bowie Boys & Girls Club program. Messier spent 30 years at the private school in Hyattsville and never had another wrestler as focused as Beckerman.
“Todd was the type of kid you did not need to push. He was the most self-motivated competitor I’ve ever come across,” Messier said. “Todd scouted his opponents and knew exactly what it took to beat them. He was a great technician and a complete wrestler with no weaknesses.
“It was a pleasure and an honor to have the opportunity to coach a wrestler the caliber of Todd Beckerman. All the other wrestlers on the team benefited from watching Todd go about his business, both in practices and during matches.”
Beckerman earned a scholarship to Nebraska of the powerful Big 12 Conference and became a three-year starter. He captured a gold medal at the Junior World Freestyle Championships in Russia while sitting out as a redshirt following his freshman year.
A 133-pound wrestler, Beckerman became a two-time finalist at the Big 12 Championships and two-time All-American by placing fifth in 2000 and fourth in 2001 at the NCAA championships. He served as team captain and was selected as Nebraska Male Athlete of the Year as a senior.
Since taking over as coach at Brown, Beckerman has coached 15 All-Ivy League selections, 23 Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association place-winners, seven NCAA qualifiers and one All-American.
“Todd was a focused and determined wrestler who just did everything right in terms of preparation. He really bought into the program and was a great leader on our team,” said Mark Manning, now in his 20th year as Nebraska head coach.
American soccer icon
Kyle Beckerman began his pro career with the Miami Fusion in 2000 and spent two seasons with that franchise before being selected by the Colorado Rapids in 2002 MLS Dispersal Draft. He was traded to Real Salt Lake in July 2007 and remained with that organization until retiring following the 2020 season.
Beckerman appeared in 350 games with Real Salt Lake and served as team captain from 2008 to 2020, leading the Utah side to the MLS Cup championship in 2009. He was a six-time MLS All-Star and holds the league record for most all-time appearances by a field player with 505.
Beckerman was named one of the 25 greatest players in Major League Soccer history during the 25th-anniversary celebration. Accolades poured in after Beckerman announced his retirement following a 21-year pro career.
“Kyle Beckerman’s contributions to our league and Real Salt Lake have been legendary,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said. “On the field he’s one of the league’s 25 best and his impact off the field has been enormous.”
Beckerman reached the pinnacle of the sport when he was named to the 23-man roster for the United States squad that played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. He started all three matches in the group stage as a midfielder.
“To accomplish what Kyle did over a span of 20-plus years is remarkable. He set really high goals and did whatever it took to make them happen,” Todd Beckerman said. “Kyle was always the consummate team player, and that’s the part that impresses me the most. He always put the success of the team first.”
Beckerman made a total of 58 career appearances with the United States Men’s National Team and was the “consummate warrior,” according to longtime teammate DeMarcus Beasley.
“If you look to your left or right, you know KB is with you,” Beasley said. “He’s going to run through a wall — not for himself, but for the team and the guy next to him. That’s the attitude he’s always had.”
Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame
WHAT: 30th annual Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet
WHO: Todd Beckerman (Crofton, wrestling); Kyle Beckerman (Crofton, soccer); Ed Purpura (Millersville, cross country/track and field coach); George Spriggs (Tracy’s Landing, baseball), Clay White (Pasadena, lacrosse coach); Charles “Tut” O’Hara (Gambrills, Bernie Walter Memorial Service Award)
WHEN: Today
WHERE: La Fontaine Bleu, Glen Burnie
TICKETS: $45 per person. Call Chris Smith (240-508-3568)