Chesapeake Bayhawks topple New York Lizards in convincing fashion in MLL Tournament action

Long stick midfielder C.J. Costabile canned a pair of 3-pointers to spark the Chesapeake Bayhawks to a convincing 18-13 victory over the New York Lizards Sunday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Costabile’s initial 3-pointer, which came off a fast break, broke a 6-6 tie and put the Bayhawks ahead for good. The ninth-year veteran unleashed another crank shot for a second deuce in the third quarter to give Chesapeake a commanding 14-7 lead.
“C.J. kind of knows the right time to pull the trigger. If you look at his career, he has a history of doing this. He has a sense for when to shoot,” Bayhawks coach Tom Mariano said.
Mariano inserted Costabile on the extra man offense at one point during the game and he added an assist.
“I thought we did a good job of getting transition and running the odd man breaks,” Costabile said.
Attackman Lyle Thompson notched a hat trick for the second straight game and also had two assists, as Chesapeake improved to 2-0 in the eight-day Major League Lacrosse Tournament. Midfielder Nick Mariano also scored a hat trick, while attackman Nate Solomon totaled two goals and two assists.
Solomon, who was acquired through the MLL Supplemental Draft, now has seven points in two games. The former Syracuse standout has been a welcome addition to the Bayhawks, Mariano said.
“Nate has been great and brought what we needed — a third presence on attack to go along with Lyle and Andrew,” Mariano said. “He’s a scrapper who rides really hard and creates turnovers. He’s fit right in with this team and the other guys love him.”
The Bayhawks have produced 34 goals in two games with production come from almost every member of the offense. Mariano said before the tournament he hopes they would be a tough team to defend, but he believes there’s even more room for improvement.
“Believe it or not, we feel like we can be better offensively. We’ve scored a lot of transition goals, which helps. We’d like to be a little more efficient in our six-on-six offense,” he said.
Goalie Brian Phipps was solid between the pipes, recording 16 saves as the Lizards were limited to four goals or less in all four quarters.
Mariano was quick to point out the play of his veteran goalie, calling him “special.”
“Just the overall person he is on and off the field and the way he conducts his business is impressive,” Mariano said. “Our players find it easy to follow his leadership because he cares so much about the Bayhawks, the MLL and Annapolis.”
Just as it did in the tournament opener against Philadelphia, Chesapeake fell behind early — trailing 4-0 late in the first quarter. Attackman/midfielder Colin Heacock scored a power play goal and Kew followed with a left-handed laser from the right wing to jump-start the comeback by the Bayhawks.
Kew finished with two goals and midfielder Shane Simpson contributed two assists for Chesapeake, which outscored New York 14-5 over the second and third periods.
Attackman Dylan Malloy scored three goals in the opening eight minutes of the game for the Lizards but was shut out the rest of the way by Chesapeake defenseman Warren Jeffrey.
The Bayhawks will play their third game in three days when they take on the Boston Cannons Monday night at 7 p.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mariano has purposefully used 24 of the 25 members of the roster — only backup goalie Sam Lucchessi has not seen the field — in order to keep everyone fresh.
“We rotated a lot of guys today. We gave everyone plenty of breaks over the course of the game. Our depth has been showing through so far,” Mariano said.
