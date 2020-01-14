There has been no greater proponent for Major League Lacrosse than Brendan Kelly.
Since buying the Bayhawks franchise in March 2010, the lifelong Annapolis resident has been among the country’s most enthusiastic supporters of outdoor professional lacrosse.
So, it is stunning news that Kelly has decided to move on from Major League Lacrosse.
The Capital has learned that Kelly has ceded ownership of the Chesapeake Bayhawks to Major League Lacrosse. That decision was made during a Friday meeting and Kelly is now no longer involved with MLL.
Kelly’s decision was in response to significant organizational changes being implemented by Major League Lacrosse, which is moving away from having franchises with separate owners. Starting with the 2020 season, MLL will own and operate all six teams — Atlanta Blaze, Boston Cannons, Chesapeake Bayhawks, Dallas Rattlers, Denver Outlaws and New York Lizards.
“Major League Lacrosse voted to go with a single-entity league with no franchises and that is not something I want to be involved with,” Kelly told The Capital. “That model turns me into an investor and board member as opposed to an owner and that is just not in my competitive nature.”
Mark Burdett, chief revenue officer for Major League Lacrosse, confirmed the new business model. MLL had already assumed control of the Dallas Rattlers after owner Jim Davis decided to get out of pro lacrosse. It was the same scenario for the Denver Outlaws because the Bowlen family is restructuring its sports holdings.
Owners of the Boston Cannons and New York Lizards supported the plan for Major League Lacrosse to operate all six franchises. That majority vote basically forced the hand of Kelly and Atlanta Blaze owner Andre Gudger.
“Major League Lacrosse is taking responsibility for the operation of the Chesapeake Bayhawks for the 2020 season,” said Burdett, adding that he will personally oversee the organization.
Burdett, another Anne Arundel County native, previously served as president of the Chesapeake Bayhawks. The Annapolis resident said the current plan is for the Bayhawks to continue playing home games at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
“Our intention is to continue the tradition of championship lacrosse that has become synonymous with the Chesapeake Bayhawks,” Burdett said. “We want to maintain the tremendous relationship the Bayhawks have enjoyed with the greater Annapolis community and beyond.”
Burdett said MLL is currently in negotiations with Dave Cottle to remain general manager and head coach of the Bayhawks.
“We hope to retain the coaching staff and as much of the active player roster as we can, while recognizing that every season there is change and transition,” he said.
Burdett applauded Kelly for the leadership and commitment he displayed as an MLL owner.
“What Brendan Kelly has done for professional lacrosse in general, and Major League Lacrosse in particular, is unparalleled,” Burdett said. “BK has been an outstanding MLL owner and tremendous supporter of the lacrosse community at-large. BK may be stepping back from the day-to-day operations of the Bayhawks but certainly is not relinquishing his visionary role within the sport.”
Kelly, who made his fortune in the staffing industry, understands and supports the Major League Lacrosse reorganization that brings all six teams under the same umbrella.
“I think it’s the right move for the league at this time. With a single entity league, everything is carefully nurtured,” said Kelly, owner of SmartLink LLC. “It’s not a good long-term model but brings short-term stability.”
MLL has undergone a significant transformation ever since a second outdoor professional men’s lacrosse league was announced last year. Premier Lacrosse League, founded by former Johns Hopkins All-American Paul Rabil and his brother, brought direct competition during the 2019 season.
PLL launched with six teams whose rosters consisted of players that defected from MLL. That talent drain was a factor in an immediate contraction of Major League Lacrosse, which disbanded three franchises – Charlotte Hounds, Florida Launch and Ohio Machine – before the 2019 campaign began.
Burdett said Major League Lacrosse is on much stronger footing heading into next season since all six teams will be treated equally in every respect.
“We know we have the funding for 2020, we know what the executive committee looks like and we know how team operations will work across the board,” he said.
The Bayhawks are one of the original franchises of Major League Lacrosse, which was founded in 1999 by Jake Steinfeld, Dave Morrow and Tim Robertson. MLL began play in 2001 with the Baltimore Bayhawks among six teams, all of which were based in the northeastern United States.
From 2001 through 2006, the Baltimore Bayhawks played at Homewood Field on the campus of Johns Hopkins University, M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore and Johnny Unitas Stadium on the campus of Towson University.
BT Lax Operating purchased the franchise from the Pivec family in 2006 and moved the Bayhawks to the Washington, D.C. area. From 2006 through 2009, the Washington Bayhawks played at George Mason Stadium in Fairfax, Virginia then Georgetown University’s Multi-Sport Field.
Kelly purchased the franchise from BT Lax Operating, renamed it the Chesapeake Bayhawks and moved operations to Annapolis. Throughout Kelly’s 10-year ownership, the Bayhawks have played home games at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Under Kelly’s leadership, the Bayhawks captured four Major League Lacrosse championships. After taking over as head coach 10 games into the season, Kelly directed the Chesapeake Bayhawks to their first Steinfield Trophy in 2010. Cottle served as general manager and head coach for the subsequent titles in 2012, 2013 and 2019.
“I poured my heart and soul into making the Bayhawks the premier franchise in Major League Lacrosse and that is reflected in the four championships,” Kelly said. “I’ll have those rings forever, along with the memories of each of those teams that made championship runs.”
Kelly said a major impediment toward turning a profit stemmed from the Bayhawks not owning the stadium in which they played.
“One of our struggles for 10 years was we were always a tenant,” he said. “For any pro sports franchise to be successful, you need your own facility.”
Kelly devoted much time and energy into developing the concept of Chesapeake Park, which would have featured a 10,000-seat stadium and two dozen surrounding fields along with hotel and retail space. Anne Arundel County and State of Maryland officials initially expressed support for the complex, which would have been constructed on the site of the former Crownsville Hospital Center.
Community opposition stalled the proposal and current county executive Steuart Pittman ultimately came out against it, a stance that effectively killed Chesapeake Park.
“We had a great solution for the Crownsville property with a sports complex and accompanying infrastructure,” Kelly said. “I don’t think the new county executive took the time and effort to understand what we wanted to do.”
Kelly believes Chesapeake Park would have become a revenue producer for Anne Arundel County by hosting national-caliber tournaments for a wide range of recreational sports.
“Youth sports is one of the fastest growing industries in the country. Counties and municipalities that embrace these types of complexes are benefiting financially,” he said. “Hopefully, this is a wakeup call for Anne Arundel County that it makes economic sense to invest in youth sports.”
Kelly said his company, Chesapeake Sports and Entertainment Group, will continue to explore opportunities for developing a sports facility. CSEG is presently contemplating construction of an indoor arena in either Baltimore City or Prince George’s County.