Chesapeake Bayhawks hold off Boston Cannons, stay unbeaten in MLL Tournament

Reigning Major League Lacrosse MVP Lyle Thompson continued his hot streak Monday night, scoring four goals to lead the Chesapeake Bayhawks to a 15-13 win against the Boston Cannons at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Andrew Kew, who scored six goals in the Bayhawks’ opening victory against the Philadelphia Barrage on Saturday, added three goals, and goalie Brian Phipps made 13 saves. Chesapeake improved to 3-0 with the win.
Falling behind early has become an unfortunate theme for the Bayhawks, as the Cannons took a 2-0 lead a day after the New York Lizards jumped out to a 4-0 advantage. Chesapeake, however, answered quickly with a dominant run of nine straight goals by six different players. Boston scored five unanswered before half to cut the deficit to 9-7.
The Bayhawks outscored the Cannons 5-2 in the third quarter to build a five-goal lead that was large enough to hold off a late push by Boston.
Bryce Wasserman led the Cannons with three goals. Kevin Reisman won 15 of 23 faceoffs and had 11 groundballs for Chesapeake, and Thompson added an assist and four groundballs. Nate Solomon and Ryan Keenan had a pair of goals as well.
Chesapeake will face the Denver Outlaws at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a rematch of last year’s MLL championship game that the Bayhawks won, 10-9. The Bayhawks wrap up the regular-season games Friday at 4 p.m. against Connecticut.
The MLL semifinals will be held Saturday at 1 and 4 p.m. and the championship on Sunday at 2 p.m. All games are scheduled for Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.