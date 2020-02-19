Chesapeake Bayhawks announce 2020 schedule

Major League Lacrosse announced its schedules for the 2020 season and the defending champion Chesapeake Bayhawks will play five home games at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
This is the 20th anniversary season for Major League Lacrosse, which has undergone a reorganization since the 2019 campaign concluded. Two franchises, the Dallas Rattlers and Atlanta Blaze, ceased operations.
Atlanta and Dallas were replaced by the Connecticut Hammerheads and Philadelphia Barrage. Contracted players from the Dallas franchise comprise the Connecticut roster, while the Philadelphia roster consists of contracted players from the Atlanta franchise.
Chesapeake will play 10 games over the span of 12 weeks beginning with the season opener on May 30. The Bayhawks will host the Denver Outlaws in a rematch of last season’s MLL championship game in the opener.
Major League Lacrosse is now operating all six franchises from its headquarters. Mark Burdett, an Annapolis resident and high-ranking executive with MLL, is serving as president of both the Bayhawks and the Barrage.
“The Bayhawks have been a part of Major League Lacrosse since its inception in 2001. We have more MLL Championships than any other team in league history,” Burdett said. "The Bayhawks have found tremendous success after laying down roots in Annapolis in 2009, and that tradition of presenting the best, most exciting game of lacrosse is one we will continue this season.”
Chesapeake will play the other five MLL teams twice during the season — once at home and once on the road. The Bayhawks will be home for the traditional Independence Day fireworks display with the New York Lizards coming to Annapolis on Saturday, July 4.
Chesapeake’s other home games are against the Boston Cannons (June 13), Philadelphia Barrage (July 18), and Connecticut Hammerheads (August 1).
Tom Mariano has taken over as head coach of the Bayhawks after serving as offensive coordinator last season. Mariano succeeds Dave Cottle, who resigned as general manager and head coach last month.
Major League Lacrosse has condensed the regular season schedule from 16 games in 2019 to 10 games in 2020. Last season began on June 2 and did not end until Sept. 20. This upcoming regular season will conclude on August 15.