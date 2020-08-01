Edward Hartman III brings Ma’m’selle back to the winner’s circle

C. Edward Hartman III grew up racing and cruising aboard a series of sailboats named Ma’m’selle.
Both his parents were avid fans of the comic strip Pogo, which featured Miz Ma’m'selle Hepzibah – often referred to as the fairest skunk in the swamp.
C. Edward Hartman II owned half a dozen boats that bore the name, including a Hood 40 that enjoyed considerable success on the local racing circuit. The elder Hartman, a well-known Annapolis attorney and businessman who is now 94 years old, recently sold the latest edition of Ma’m’selle — a Caliber 470 cruiser.
Meanwhile, the younger Hartman recently purchased a J/122 and thought now was an appropriate time to carry on the family legacy. After gaining approval of his parents and two sisters, Hartman named his new boat Ma’m’selle.
“We have lots of pressure to not dishonor the name,” said Hartman, who followed in his father’s footsteps as head of a family-owned law firm.
Hartman and his wife Cindy were certainly up to the challenge during last weekend’s Annapolis Yacht Club Annual Regatta, winning an ORC division that was loaded with strong boats and crews.
Hartman steered and his wife trimmed the jib as Ma’m’selle was victorious in both races on Sunday. Cole Allsopp served as tactician, while Robbie Michaelson was aboard as navigator as the Hartmans picked up their first win in a weekend regatta since launching the boat this spring.
“We’re figuring out the boat as we go and things are starting to come together,” Hartman said. “We’re fortunate to have found a really good crew in a short period of time.”
Hartman credits Allsopp with drilling the crew prior to racing — practicing starts and maneuvers, while tuning the rig along the way.
“I was extremely impressed with our crew work during the day. Communication was great and we executed sets, takedowns, jibes, tacks and sail trim without a hitch,” Hartman said.
Keenan Hilsinger met Hartman while performing work on his boat for Annapolis Rigging and agreed to join the crew. He brought the Harr brothers (Sean and Liam) onboard. Hilsinger trimmed the spinnaker, Sean Harr trimmed the jib and Liam Harr handled the foredeck. Lucas Michaelson, son of the navigator, worked the mast.
“We got off the line in good shape, stayed out of trouble and turned the corners clean,” said Hartman, who got the gun in both races. “When you get out front and have clear air, it’s your job to control the race. We managed to stay in good pressure most of the time.”
Hartman sailed collegiately at Tulane and has raced a J/24 and Farr 30 on the Annapolis circuit. He was without a boat for a while putting two sons through college and law school. Edward IV and Christian Hartman are crewing for their father in the AYC Wednesday Night Racing series.
In fact, Ma’m'selle followed its weekend win with a first place in ORC 1 class this past Wednesday. Hartman noted that Sunday’s 15-boat ORC class included some of the finest sailors in the area.
“The competition was excellent with far better sailors than I, such as Craig Saunders, John White, and Scott Steele to name a few. It was just our day and we’re thrilled about it,” he said.
Ed Hartman found a reasonably priced J/122 in England and Cindy flew over the pond to get the boat sea trialed and surveyed. It was shipped to Hampton, Virginia then delivered to Bert Jabin’s Yacht Yard for maintenance work.
“We wanted a good racer-cruiser and, to my mind, the J/122 comes closest to achieving that goal,” said Ed Hartman, who is vice commodore of Annapolis Yacht Club. “So far, it’s everything we hoped and more. We found out last weekend we have a very competitive boat.”
Sailing Instructions for the AYC Annual Regatta called for a couple windward-leeward followed by a distance race around government marks. Sunday brought light, variable winds from the northwest and principal race officer Steve Kling was able to complete one windward-leeward and a distance race of approximately nine nautical miles.
Mirage, co-owned by Cedric Lewis and Fredrik Salvesen, took second in the around-the-buoys race then won the distance start to secure victory in J/105 class, which also sailed Sunday. There was a delay between the two races as Kling waited for a westerly breeze to fill in.
“Key to the day was connecting the dots between puffs,” said Lewis, who called tactics while Salvesen steered as usual. Missy Salvesen (main), Molly Wilmer (jib), Vernon Sheen (pit) and Greg Larcher (foredeck) completed the crew.
Saturday’s conditions were a bit more disappointing with a northeast breeze that ranged from zero to five knots. Following a postponement ashore and another delay out on the water, the race committee managed to complete one start on a course near Whitehall Bay.
Jeff Todd and his team aboard Hot Toddy played the left-hand side of the course during the upwind legs in order to take advantage of the ebb current. Chip Carr trimmed the headsails and Emmy Horowitz worked the bow as Hot Toddy took first in the J/22 fleet, which attracted seven entries.
Mike Hobson skippered Meltemi to victory in the eight-boat J/80 class, while TOTALed MAYHEM (J/30, Doug & Amy Stryker) and Ayacucho (J/70, James Gary) were the other Saturday winners.
Annapolis Yacht Club Annual Regatta
Saturday Fleet
J/22 (7 boats)
1, Hot Toddy, Jeff Todd; 2, Socially Distanced, Drew Mutch; 3, Rhythmic Pumping, Zander King
J/30 (3 boats)
1, TOTALed MAYHEM, Doug & Amy Stryker; 2, Hello Mary Lou, Bruce Irvin; 3, Blitz, James McGinnis
J/70 (3 boats)
1, Ayacucho, James Gary; 2, 4 Sport, Gregg Zurmuhlen; 3, Coalition, Charles Kowalyshyn
J/80 (8 boats)
1, Meltemi, Mike Hobson; More Cowbell, Pen Alexander; 3, USA 1162, John White
Sunday Fleet
J/105 (8 boats)
1, Mirage, Cedric Lewis/Fredrik Salvesen, 2-1=3; 2, Santas Reign, Dear, Donald Santa, 3-3=6; 3, Smoke-n-Oakum, David Scheidt, 1-6=7
ORC (15 boats)
1, Ma’m’selle, J/122, Ed Hartman, 1-1=2; Patriot IV, Melges 24, Steve Young, 5-4=9; 3, Pointless, Esse 8.50, Johnathan Schlossberg, 3-8=11