Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 induction class

Arundel High girls basketball coach Lee Rogers celebrates a court naming ceremony in his honor with players past and present in 2019. Rogers will be inducted into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame. (Terrance Williams For The Capital/Capital Gazette)

A pair of standout lacrosse defensemen from different eras, a true pioneer in the sport of wrestling and one of the most successful girls basketball coaches in state history make up the 2023 induction class into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame.

Michael Evans, George McGeeney, Lee Rogers and Nicole Woody will be formally enshrined during the 32nd annual Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame induction dinner Oct. 18 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Annapolis.

Evans starred in lacrosse at South River High, Johns Hopkins University and with the Chesapeake Bayhawks. McGeeney did the same at Andover High, UMBC and with the Maryland Lacrosse Club. Both were noted for being aggressive and physical defensemen.

Rogers has compiled an impressive list of accomplishments during a highly decorated 34-year tenure as Arundel High girls basketball coach. Woody broke all sorts of barriers as a co-ed wrestler at Arundel High before going on to great success at the college level and on the international circuit.

Former Broadneck High athletic director Tim McMullen will enter the Hall of Fame as recipient of the Bernie Walter Memorial Award. Formerly known as the County Executive’s Award, it is presented for longtime dedicated and outstanding contributions to Anne Arundel athletics.

“We are thrilled to announce another star-studded class and pleased to honor these five individuals that made such an indelible mark,” said Dave Cassard, president of the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame. “This organization has been recognizing the county’s all-time greatest athletic figures for more than three decades and we take that mission very seriously. We are pleased to welcome five more deserving individuals into this prestigious shrine.”

Mike Evans starred in lacrosse at South River High, Johns Hopkins University and with the Chesapeake Bayhawks.

Michael Evans

Evans was a three-sport standout at South River High, earning first team All-County honors in both football and lacrosse while also playing basketball. The Davidsonville native was named a USA Lacrosse All-American as a senior and earned a scholarship to Johns Hopkins.

Evans was a four-year starter on close defense and three-time All-American at Hopkins — receiving honorable mention as a sophomore, third team as a junior and first team as a senior. He was the 2009 recipient of the prestigious William C. Schmeisser Award as the Most Outstanding Defenseman in Division I.

The Chesapeake Bayhawks selected Evans with the 18th overall pick of the 2009 Major League Lacrosse draft. He became an immediate starter for the Bayhawks and blossomed into a seven-time MLL All-Star selection. He was the top close defenseman for three Chesapeake clubs that captured MLL championships.

Evans was a member of the United States national team that competed in the 2013 Federation of International Lacrosse World Championships.

Chesapeake president and coach Dave Cottle had high praise for Evans when the player retired in 2018 following a nine-year professional career.

“Michael Evans will go down as one of the all-time greats for the Chesapeake Bayhawks. He always brought tremendous energy and enthusiasm to the locker room and consistently performed at a high level,” Cottle said. “Michael was a great teammate and a great leader and will be sorely missed.”

George McGeeney played lacrosse at Andover High, UMBC and with the Maryland Lacrosse Club. (Courtesy Photo)

George McGeeney

McGeeney was a two-sport standout at the now-defunct Andover High, earning first team All-County honors in football and lacrosse from Capital Gazette Newspapers. He was a ferocious, fearsome middle linebacker and a hard-hitting close defenseman.

McGeeney accepted a lacrosse scholarship to UMBC, where he was a four-year starter on defense. He was named a first-team All-American and recipient of the Schmeisser Award as the nation’s best defenseman as a senior in 1982.

McGeeney was the shutdown defender and team captain of the 1980 UMBC team that captured the Division II national championship. He continued playing after college with the Maryland Lacrosse Club and was a two-time member of the U.S. national team.

McGeeney was a key cog for Team USA when it captured the gold medal at the ILF World Championships in 1986 and 1990, serving as captain of the latter squad. He was a first team All-United States Club Lacrosse Association selection from 1983 until his retirement in 1990 at the age of 30.

“George was big, strong, tough and had a mean streak. He was extremely competitive and played the game with great intensity,” said Joe Gold, who played against McGeeney while at Brooklyn Park High and with him at UMBC. “George was also a tremendous teammate and an outstanding leader. He was the type of guy you hated to play against but loved having on your team.”

McGeeney was enshrined in the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2002, one year after being inducted into the Greater Baltimore Chapter of USA Lacrosse Hall of Fame. He is also a member of the UMBC Athletic Hall of Fame.

After a successful corporate career as a high-ranking executive with Pepsi Company, McGeeney made an abrupt switch by accepting the position of chief operating officer for USA Lacrosse in February 1990.

McGeeney had just completed one week on the job overseeing the national governing body for lacrosse in the United States when he died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 59.

McGeeney was residing in Atlanta at the time of his death. He previously lived in the Minneapolis and Denver regions, serving as an assistant coach with the Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League and Denver Outlaws of Major League Lacrosse during the latter posting.

Arundel's Lee Rogers is the most successful girls basketball coach in Anne Arundel County history, having compiled a career record of 570-251. (Capital Gazette File Photo)

Lee Rogers

Rogers is the most successful girls basketball coach in Anne Arundel County history, having compiled a career record of 570-251. He has led Arundel High to four Class 4A state championships and three runner-up finishes.

Arundel girls basketball captured the first state title in program history in 1996, holding off Sherwood, 57-49, at UMBC. Standout forward Chavonne Hammond, who would go on to play at Vanderbilt, had a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds and also recorded eight blocked shots.

The Wildcats went 25-1 the previous season with the lone loss coming to Western in the state final. They returned every starter and finished with a 27-2 record in 1995-96.

Najmah Fauntleroy and Jill Marano (LaSalle) were the leaders of the 2000 state title team that went 25-2 and beat Oxon Hill in the final. Alex McGuire (Army), Ana Baker (UNC-Asheville) and Janae Butler (Wilmington) were the key figures for the 2004 state championship squad that posted a 26-2 record after beating Woodlawn in the title tilt.

Arundel capped its 15-year run of dominance by going 23-4 and capturing the 2010 state crown behind star center Sherrone Vails (Louisville). Vails and Brianna McKellery formed an imposing frontcourt tandem for the Wildcats, who beat Western in the state final.

Arundel fashioned an 89-game winning streak against Anne Arundel County competition during that impressive period.

Rogers also led Arundel to 11 region titles and 14 county championships. He mentored more than 50 players that went on to play college basketball, including a large contingent that reached the Division I level.

In 2019, Rogers received a tremendous honor when he was chosen to serve as head coach of the West squad for the prestigious McDonald’s All-American game. He insisted on bringing the Arundel coaching staff, including longtime assistant Donna McGowan.

“I think Lee Rogers is one of the most underrated and underappreciated high school coaches — not basketball coaches, all high school coaches — that’s ever coached in our county,” former Arundel High athletic director Kevin Necessary said.

“I don’t think people realize just how successful his program has been. I’m not just talking about all the wins, which speak for themselves. I’m talking about the girls who go through his program and on to college or use basketball to further their life and education.”

Arundel's Nicole Woody, top, and Severna Park's Marcus Monroe wrestle in the 103-pound weight class in 2006. Woody broke barriers by becoming the most successful girls wrestler in Anne Arundel County history. (Capital Gazette File Photo)

Woody broke barriers by becoming the most successful girls wrestler in Anne Arundel County history, competing throughout her high school career against boys. The Gambrills native was a three-year varsity letter winner and two-time captain for Arundel wrestling.

Woody was the first female wrestler to capture an Anne Arundel County Championship against co-ed competition. She claimed the Class 4A-3A East Region championship and was the Class 4A-3A state runner-up as a junior. She also qualified for the state tournament as a freshman and sophomore.

Woody captured four Junior National Championships while competing against girls. She was a two-time selection as Most Outstanding Wrestler at that tournament and reached the pinnacle of international competition by being crowned as 2006 junior world champion following her sophomore season at Arundel. She captured the junior Pan Am Championship as a senior in 2008.

Woody earned a women’s wrestling scholarship to Oklahoma City University and became a four-time All-American. She was a three time Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association national finalist.

Woody’s signature accomplishment came in 2011 when she captured the WCWA national championship in the 97-pound weight class. She compiled a 96-32 career record with 16 points and 21 technical falls.

Woody was a multi-time member of the United States Senior Pan-American team and placed fourth at the 2015 Senior National Championship and fourth at the 2016 Olympic Trials.

Tim McMullen

McMullen was the first athletic director in Broadneck High history, being hired to direct the fledgling program for the 1981 fall semester. He is credited with building one of the most powerful programs in Anne Arundel County and was responsible for hiring such standout coaches as Jeff Herrick (football), Ken Kazmarek (boys basketball), Bruce Springer (girls basketball), Mark Stover (baseball) and Clay White (boys lacrosse).

McMullen spent a decade teaching and coaching at Brooklyn Park High, which served the community in which he grew up. He was the school’s varsity baseball coach from 1971 through 1981 and led the Bees to the Class B state championship in 1980.

McMullen initially applied to Broadneck as a history teacher and baseball coach. However, principal Lawrence Knight asked him to serve as athletic director, doing so at the recommendation of Anne Arundel County coordinator of physical education and athletics Paul Rusko.

McMullen also served as varsity baseball coach at Broadneck and led a youthful team with no seniors to the Class C state championship in 1983. He was an assistant to Stover when the Bruins secured another state title at the Class 3A level in 1995.