After COVID wiped out youth athletics last spring, Anne Arundel rec sports are returning in full bloom

When the world came to a crashing halt in the last week of March 2020, Amy Donovan and her four multi-sport children encountered something they’d never had before: a Saturday with nothing to do.
Planning walks in the parks and bike rides stretched from a few weeks to months. Donovan, a lacrosse coach whose family lives in Annapolis, saw her athletes burning out on the virtual stick sessions and all the other things adults tried to do to make up for the things their kids lost. It was hard to watch as their typically active bodies moved less, their eyes focused on computer screens.
But now, a year later, recreation sports are returning in full bloom, and the long sleep for many young athletes in Anne Arundel is nearing an end.
“It’s the greatest thing in the world,” Donovan said.
Lacrosse programs in Anne Arundel County shut down last March, thinking it would be for a week or two. Then, a week stretched into months.
HoganLax, one of the largest boys lacrosse club programs in Maryland, held tournaments in June, but participation was down. Mike Jacobs, director for the Lake Shore Athletic Association’s popular softball club in Pasadena, fully refunded his spring registrations. His subsequent summer and fall tournaments, while successful, didn’t quite compensate for lost fundraising.
“There is no making up the losses,” Chesapeake Club Lacrosse owner and Quickstix Chief Operating Officer Cathy Samaras said.
Anne Arundel Recreation and Parks recreation administrator Dave Smalley said the county’s athletic organizations faced financial losses just like “many other businesses and organizations during COVID-19.”
“Fortunately, the dedicated volunteers, coaches and our athletic staff are committed to get our young athletes back on the fields and playing games this spring,” Smalley said.
What’s lost in funds forever was certainly not lost in interest.
Jacobs has more than 200 girls registered for this spring and the number is climbing. He said he has other organizations reaching out to ask if Lake Shore can take girls they can’t themselves fill teams for.
“I cannot — cannot — overemphasize the number of young ladies reaching out,” Jacobs said.
Hogan said his non-skill sessions, which typically attract 35 kids, have 88 this time.
He got an email from a parent asking if they were planning to have a team for 2031s, or second-graders.
“She said ‘I think you’re going to have a ton of them trying out.’ Maybe that was a pat on the back, or was that because of COVID? People want to get out of the house,” Hogan said.
Samaras understands that some families won’t return because of coronavirus fears. But she’s also having no problems with numbers.
When Samaras went to bed before a one-day session for an introductory program called “Starter Sticks,” she had nine kids registered. When she woke, she had 62.
“These little girls were so freaking excited, almost as excited as their parents,” Samaras said. “Their parents said, ‘Oh my gosh, we would have driven 100 miles for this.’ ”
Stefanie Lilly of Riva thinks there’s “more excitement than normal” heading into this spring. Her daughter Maci made the South River Youth Association sixth-grader lacrosse team this week, and her sons are also competing in their sports this spring.
“It’s a really good feeling of them starting to get a feeling of normalcy back. They’ve missed out on so much this last year,” Lilly said. “We’re excited to see them back out there (to) play the sports they love.”
It’s not a full return to normal by any means. Programs run into logistical issues. Lake Shore couldn’t use indoor gyms for player evaluations as it normally would. Samaras’ program used to have access to the fields at Annapolis High School, but with the shortened fall and spring high school seasons running from late March through June, Samaras was given a time slot of 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday nights. It’s not an ideal time for little kids and preteens, who have bedtimes.
“We got three different [high school] seasons playing at the same time, and there’s only so many fields to go around,” said Samaras. “I feel bad for [Rec and Parks administrative sports assistant] Sue Hamilton and the other people in Rec and Parks who are trying desperately to make sure everybody gets what they would like to have. I’m not sure that’s going to happen.”
Smalley said that Recreation and Parks will continue to work with the Board of Education to find “the balance of use of their high school fields that allows the needed time for their high school athletes and our rec sports.”
There’s another issue one wouldn’t think about until they desperately need it — bathrooms.
Samaras said they have one portable toilet for sessions with 1,000 people. She’s imploring the county executive’s office as well as Rec and Parks to provide 40. Smalley said portable toilets will be made available when bathrooms at parks are closed or when there are no on-site facilities.
Coronavirus safety protocols are still the new normal for the rec programs. When HoganLax began hosting tournaments last summer, not everyone in attendance adhered well to Hogan’s safety protocols at his summer events, which he acknowledges. That improved for fall-ball and “bodes well” for them going forward.
“Parents are now like: ‘OK, I need to do this, whether I agree or disagree. I need to do this, so my son gets to play,’ ” Hogan said.
Though protocols aren’t uniform for Hogan’s program, which practices in multiple counties throughout the region, he said his coaches do a good job of upholding them. Things like wearing masks and using hand sanitizer are things that have been in effect for almost a year. It costs more money and more work, but a year of having to follow protocols to try to keep the programs going through a year with coronavirus will make this spring and beyond almost normal — so long as circumstances don’t change drastically.
Jacobs said he goes “above and beyond” the normal guidelines with masks and hand sanitizer.
“We didn’t want to be that organization,” he said.
Even though spring was lost and summer was filled with shadows of what normally is, Hogan doesn’t fear losing another season.
“Sports are here to stay. I find it very hard to believe there’ll be a time where we don’t have sports. We just got to work around things differently,” he said.
For parents interested in signing their children up for recreational sports, available programs can be found here.