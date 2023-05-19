DeMatha duo among Anne Arundel boys lacrosse products playing in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Garrett Degnon and Garrett Leadmon were teammates at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville. Now the two graduate student midfielders are on a collision course to meet in the NCAA men’s lacrosse semifinals.

Degnon is the leading goal-scorer for sixth-seeded Johns Hopkins (12-5), which will play No. 3 Notre Dame (11-2) on Sunday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Harwood native has a career-best 39 goals and also leads all Hopkins field players with 25 ground balls.

Degnon has used his cannon of a left-handed crank shot to score six extra-man goals and two game-winners. Playing in Annapolis is special for the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder since he wears No. 40 in honor of former Navy lacrosse player and fallen Marine Corps officer Brendan Looney.

Degnon ran first midfield at DeMatha alongside Leadmon, who is wrapping up an outstanding career at Duke. The Annapolis resident ranks fourth in scoring for the top-seeded Blue Devils (14-2), who meets Michigan (10-6).

Garrett Leadmon is a member of the first midfield for second-seeded Duke, which meets Michigan in Saturday's quarterfinals. Anne Arundel County products playing in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. (Courtesy Photo)

Leadmon has scored 22 goals and dished off eight assists for a career-best 30 points. He scored a point in 12 of 16 games, notching hat tricks against North Carolina and Virginia.

On Wednesday, Inside Lacrosse named Leadmon an honorable mention All-American.

“Everything has kind of come together for Garrett this season. He’s been healthy and is playing at a high level. We like to say that he is playing like a senior,” Duke coach John Danowski said. “Garrett is drawing on all of his accumulated experience to play the best lacrosse of his career. This is his last year of college lacrosse and it’s clearly very important.”

Leadmon was an offensive midfielder as a freshman in 2019 and amassed 19 points on 12 goals and seven assists. He moved to short-stick defensive midfield in 2021 and 2022, totaling eight goals and three assists in those two seasons.

“Whatever the team needed in that particular season, Garrett was willing to do,” Danowski said. “Last season, we needed a big, strong athlete to serve as a two-way midfielder who could run from defense to offense and he gladly stepped into that role.”

Leadmon, who graduated as DeMatha’s all-time leading scorer with 213 career points, was an Under All-American. He was a four-time member of the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Honor Roll and recently earned a Master’s degree in management science from the prestigious Fuqua School of Business.

“Garrett has led by example from Day 1, beginning with offseason strength and conditioning training. He will speak up during practice and in the locker room when necessary,” Danowski said. “Because Garrett is someone all the players respect, when he speaks, everyone listens.”

Loyola Maryland's Matt Hughes marks Georgetown's TJ Haley during a game in 2021. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Selfless contributors

TJ Haley was the consummate playmaker for Georgetown men’s lacrosse for two seasons. The Shady Side resident was the offensive quarterback operating behind the net and serving as distributor.

Haley was a unanimous selection as Big East Conference Rookie of the Year after setting a Georgetown single-season record with 49 assists, leading all of Division I in that category with 3.6 per game.

There was no sophomore slump for Haley, who amassed 30 assists and earned second team All-Big East last season.

However, the Hoyas added a highly-touted transfer during the offseason in Brian Minicus, who was an All-American at Colgate. The graduate student is most comfortable dodging from behind the cage and is more of a goal-scoring threat than Haley.

Georgetown coach Kevin Warne and first-year offensive coordinator John Hogan asked Haley to relinquish his starting spot to Minicus and play more of a supporting role coming off the bench. Haley was willing to do whatever was best for the team and has been utilized as a feeder coming out of the box. He ranks second on the squad with 24 assists and has scored only one goal.

“I could not have more respect for how TJ has gone about this season. He selflessly took a step back and adjusted to a different role,” Hogan said. “TJ is still a very important player and a great leader on the offensive end.”

Will Tominovich is another selfless player for the Hoyas, playing both close defense and long stick midfielder as needed. The St. Mary’s High graduate has appeared in all 16 games with five starts and leads all field players with 52 ground balls. The Annapolis native is third on the team with 21 caused turnovers.

Severna Park graduate Shane Carr is the starting goalie for Michigan, which is making its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. (Courtesy Photo)

Michigan connections

Two Anne Arundel residents have played prominent roles for Michigan, which has made a surprising run in the postseason. The Wolverines were a .500 team going into the Big Ten Tournament and proceeded to win three straight games to earn the conference championship.

Shane Carr was Michigan’s starting goalkeeper for most of the season and put up solid numbers. The Severna Park product started 15 games between the pipes and provided a steady presence. Carr stopped almost 54% of shots and posted a solid 11.1 goals-against average. He made 179 saves in 836-plus minutes of action.

However, Carr was pulled during Michigan’s 17-15 upset of top-seeded Penn State in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Freshman Hunter Taylor subsequently got the start against third-seeded Maryland in the finals and registered 14 saves in a 14-5 victory.

Taylor remained the starter in Michigan’s first round NCAA Tournament win over Cornell.

Meanwhile, freshman Justin Ennis is seeing significant time as a short-stick defensive midfielder for the Wolverines. The Lothian resident has played in all 15 games and has scored one goal.

Michigan associate head coach Jim Rogalski is a 1992 Broadneck graduate. The Arnold native has served as defensive coordinator under head coach Kevin Conry for four seasons and also tutors the goalies.

Rogalski previously spent five seasons (2013-17) as coach at Lafayette of the Patriot League. The former St. Mary’s College of Maryland standout was also head coach at Division III Scranton, which he led to two straight winning seasons. He was an assistant at Rutgers under Jim Stagnitta for six seasons.

Annapolis resident Jack Fracyon is the starting goalie for Penn State, which plays Army on Sunday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Courtesy Photo)

Changing of guard

Aleric Fyock was the top goalie for Penn State men’s lacrosse for most of the 2022 season. The St. Mary’s High graduate started 12 of 14 games and posted a .507 save percentage to go along with a 13.89 goals-against average. He registered 135 saves.

There has been a changing of the guard in the cage for the Nittany Lions.

Sophomore Jack Fracyon beat out Fyock during the preseason competition and has started all 14 games, amassing 199 saves and allowing 148 goals. The Annapolis resident boasts a stellar .573 save percentage and a 10.68 goals-against average.

Fracyon recorded 16 saves as fifth-seeded Penn State edged Princeton, 13-12, in a first-round shootout. He will need to have another solid performance between the pipes to help the Nittany Lions reach the Final Four for only the second time in program history.

Fracyon, who played at the Bullis School, is one of five Anne Arundel products on the Penn State roster and three others are making significant contributions.

Freshman Alex Ross has started 11 of 14 games on close defense and been effective. The Spalding graduate, who was a first team All-County selection by Capital Gazette last spring, has 20 ground balls and 14 caused turnovers.

Senior Sam Sweeney is the top long stick midfielder and has started nine games as the wing on faceoffs. The Edgewater resident, who prepped at Gonzaga, ranks second among field players with 34 ground balls, has eight caused turnovers and has scored a goal and assisted another while playing a key role in the transition game.

Junior Brent McVicker is part of the short-stick defensive midfield unit. The Annapolis resident graduated from IMG Academy and is a transfer from Drexel.

Impact transfer

Junior attackman Russell Melendez has started every game for Hopkins and is second on the squad with 51 points on 35 goals and 16 assists. The Archbishop Spalding product scored five goals and dished off four assists to spark the first-round rout of Bryant. The Severna Park resident, who is a transfer from Marquette, scored four goals against Georgetown and totaled seven points on four goals and three assists versus Michigan.

Ian Krampf is a backup attackman for Hopkins and has totaled nine points in nine games. The St. Mary’s High graduate has started three games and had a hat trick in the season opener against Utah.