Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame announces 2022 induction class

Mount St. Joseph grad Gavin Floyd, shown pitching for the Chicago White Sox, Floyd has been announced as part of the 2022 induction class for the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame. (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

A longtime professional baseball player, All-American wrestler, highly successful softball coach and horse racing legend will be enshrined in the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame.

Retired major league pitcher Gavin Floyd, Cornell wrestling great Mack Lewnes, former Chesapeake High softball coach Dennis Thiele and champion jockey Danny Wright make up the Class of 2022.

Advertisement

Andy Borland, one of the most beloved coaches and administrators at Severna Park, will receive a special award from the Hall of Fame. Borland, the Falcons’ longtime football coach and athletic director, will be presented with the Bernie Walter Memorial Award for exemplary service to Anne Arundel County athletics.

Those five individuals will be honored during the 31st annual Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet being held Oct. 12 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Annapolis.

Advertisement

Gavin Floyd, baseball

Floyd played 13 seasons of Major League Baseball, mostly with the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox. The Severna Park native posted career statistics of 74 wins, 985 strikeouts and a 4.37 earned run average.

Philadelphia selected Floyd in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2001 MLB draft directly out of Mount St. Joseph. He passed up a scholarship to South Carolina to sign with the Phillies and received a $4.2 million signing bonus that, at the time, was the largest given to a high school draft pick.

Floyd made his major league debut on Sept. 3, 2004, against the New York Mets and earned the win after allowing only one run on four hits with five strikeouts through seven innings. The hard-throwing right-hander made the Phillies roster out of spring training in 2005 and spent parts of two seasons in the starting rotation.

Floyd was traded to the White Sox on Dec. 6, 2006 and wound up spending eight seasons with the organization.

Floyd’s best season in the majors came in 2008 when he compiled a 17-8 record with 145 strikeouts and a 3.84 ERA in 33 starts. He established a career-high with 163 strikeouts while going 11-11 with a 4.06 ERA in 2009.

Floyd underwent Tommy John Surgery on May 7, 2013, and was shut down for the remainder of the season.

That was the first of several injury setbacks that would derail the starter’s career. He signed free agent contracts with the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians and Toronto Blue Jays but never returned to the majors.

Annapolis resident Mack Lewnes is shown wrestling for Cornell in 2009 (Patrick Shanahan/Patrick Shanahan)

Mack Lewnes, wrestler

Lewnes is one of the most accomplished wrestlers to ever come out of Anne Arundel County, piling up championships and accolades at Mount St. Joseph and Cornell. The lifelong Annapolis resident was a four-time MIAA A Conference and Maryland Independent Schools champion for the Gaels.

Advertisement

Lewnes was also a four-time finalist and two-time winner of the renowned National Preparatory Championships and completed high school with a career record of 151-12.

The Baltimore Sun named Lewnes Metro Wrestler of the Year as a sophomore in 2004 and senior in 2006. He was a four-time, first team All-Metro selection.

Lewnes became a three-time Division I All-American at Cornell. He is one of only nine four-time champions in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association, earning automatic berths into the NCAA Championships each year.

Lewnes was the NCAA runner-up at 174 pounds in 2010 and finished fourth at nationals in 2008 and 2011. He graduated as Cornell’s all-time leader for wins (150-12 career record) and still holds the program mark for career pins (55).

Former Chesapeake softball coach Dennis Thiele. (Gene Sweeney Jr. / XX)

Dennis Thiele, softball coach

Thiele was head coach of Chesapeake softball during one of the most successful periods in program history (1984-98). During his 15-year tenure, the Cougars compiled a 248-61 record and captured five state championships.

Advertisement

Chesapeake set a Maryland record by securing four straight Class 4A state titles from 1990-93. The Cougars closed out the ‘92 and ‘93 campaigns ranked No. 1 nationally by USA Today.

Thiele led Chesapeake to its first state crown at the Class AA level in 1988, one season after finishing as runner-up. The Cougars claimed six East Region championships under Thiele’s direction.

Thiele was named Capital Gazette Coach of the Year four times. He earned metro-wide Coach of the Year honors from The Sun three times and The Washington Post twice.

Chesapeake produced dozens of college players during the Thiele era, including 2007 Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame inductee Amy Jakubowski.

Brooklyn Park native Danny Wright rode more than 2,000 winners during his decorated career as a jockey from 1976 to 1993. (Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

Danny Wright, jockey

Wright is widely recognized as one of the finest jockeys in Maryland horse racing history, having ridden more than 2,000 winners that earned a total of $14 million in purses. The Brooklyn Park native made almost 13,000 starts and totaled another 4,000 second- and third-place finishes.

Advertisement

Wright’s career began in 1976 and he competed against such renowned jockeys as Chris McCarron, Bill Passmore, Donnie Miller Jr., Kent Desormeaux and Edgar Prado among many others before retiring from riding in 1993.

Wright won a dozen “Graded Stakes,” including four with Caesar’s Wish and three with Cormorant.

Caesar’s Wish was victorious in the Grade 1 Mother Goose Stakes at Belmont Park, Grade 2 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico and Grade 2 Demoiselle at Aquedect. Cormorant was winner of the Grade 1 Jersey Derby, Grade 2 Gotham Stakes and Grade 3 Bayshore Stakes.

Wright also rode Cormorant in the 1977 Preakness Stakes against Triple-Crown winner Seattle Slew. Cormorant placed fourth overall and earned $7,500.

Wright remained in horse racing after retiring from riding, serving as Chief Steward of Charles Town Raceway for20 years. He spent a total of 54 years in the horse racing industry.

Advertisement

Wright was a varsity wrestler at Brooklyn Park and was crowned as the Anne Arundel County champion in the 95-pound weight class.

Severna park football coach Andy Borland directs practice for his 1995 squad. Borland will be presented with the Bernie Walter Memorial Award for service to Anne Arundel County athletics. (XX)

Bernie Walter Memorial Award

Borland was a physical education teacher at Severna Park High from 1963 until his retirement in 1998. The Durham, North Carolina, native served 25 seasons as varsity football coach compiling a career record of 145-108.

At the time of his retirement, Borland’s win total ranked third in Anne Arundel County history behind Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame members Al Laramore and Joe Papetti.

Borland was inducted into the Maryland Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1998 and the Severna Park Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003. He received the Steve Belichick Memorial Coach’s Award from the Touchdown Club of Annapolis in 2009.

Borland served as Severna Park athletic director for two decades, overseeing varsity programs that captured 42 state championships.

Borland was also golf, wrestling and track and field head coach at Severna Park. He directed the Severna Park boys outdoor track and field team to the Class AA state championship in 1973.

Advertisement

Borland has always been extremely active in the community and was the Severna Park Community Center’s 2013 gala honoree. He is a tireless volunteer for the Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church and has spent considerable time in a home woodshop handmaking toys for local children and charities.

Banquet Info

When: Wednesday, Oct. 12

Where: DoubleTree Hotel, Annapolis

Tickets: $50 each; $500 for table of 10

Website: https://aacshof.org/