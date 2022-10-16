Bill Wagner: Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame banquet continues an incredible tradition | COMMENTARY

Anne Arundel County is very fortunate to have an organization dedicated to honoring and preserving its athletic history.

For more than three decades, the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame has been recognizing and celebrating the achievements of all the great athletic figures produced in this part of Maryland.

To my knowledge, no other county in the state has a similar organization. Anne Arundel residents should be proud that the sports heritage and tradition of their county are highlighted every year.

Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductees, from left, Mack Lewnes, Dennis Thiele, Danny Wright, representing Gavin Floyd is his father Rodney Floyd and Andy Borland, Bernie Walter Memorial Service Award winner. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame held its 31st annual induction banquet Wednesday night and it was another glorious affair. A crowd of more than 300 filled the main banquet room at the DoubleTree Hotel in Annapolis to honor the Class of 2022.

I’m continuously impressed by the caliber of the candidates selected for induction and this year’s class provides a perfect example. Severna Park native Gavin Floyd played 13 seasons of Major League Baseball. Annapolis native Mack Lewnes was a three-time All-American wrestler. Longtime Pasadena resident Dennis Thiele led Chesapeake High softball to a stellar 248-61 record and five state championships. Brooklyn Park native Danny Wright is one of the most successful jockeys in Maryland horse racing history with 2,368 career wins.

Andy Borland, the Bernie Walter Memorial Award winner, is one of the most legendary figures to ever walk the halls and fields at Severna Park High. Borland’s overall contributions to his adopted community are even greater than his many notable accomplishments as a Severna Park coach and athletic director.

That is an elite class of honorees, but quite typical for the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame. Floyd became the ninth former major league baseball player enshrined and there are others the Hall of Fame still needs to bring in.

In fact, the list of past inductees into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame features an amazing number of athletes that reached the pinnacle of their sport — Lewnes, who captured a University Freestyle National Championship in 2010, being the latest.

They’ve all taken their rightful place in the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame, which was founded by former state senator Michael Wagner in 1991. I am proud and honored to have been an original board member and remember well the origins of this August body.

Former Baltimore Sun sports writer Pat O’Malley, who was inducted into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame in 2001, is the only other founding board member other than myself still serving.

Legendary Arundel High baseball coach Bernie Walter, another 2001 inductee, served as president of the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame for almost two decades and did an incredible job of leading the organization.

Dave Cassard, who played baseball at Southern High and Towson University, is the current president and has performed yeoman work to put the Hall of Fame on sounder financial footing.

However, the future of the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame hinges on the next generation of volunteers. A significant number of current board members have been with the organization for a long time and are up in age.

The Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame is always looking for new, young blood to join the Board of Directors. Only requirements are a dedication to honoring this county’s all-time athletic greats and a willingness to do meaningful work for two annual events — the induction banquet and the golf tournament that has become a lifeline as a fundraiser.

I served as presenter for wrestling great Lloyd “Butch” Keaser at the inaugural Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame banquet. To this day, it remains one of the greatest honors of my career to introduce the Pumphrey native, who was a two-time All-American at the Naval Academy, captured a gold medal in the 1973 Freestyle World Championship and collected a silver medal at the 1986 Summer Olympics.

It was pretty neat for me to introduce Keaser to Lewnes as the first wrestler inducted into the Hall of Fame greeted the latest into the club. Lewnes was a four-time Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association champion — one more than Keaser.

Andy Borland surrounded by supporters that attended the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame banquet. Borland was presented with the Bernie Walter Memorial Award.

Another memorable night

I’ve played a role in organizing all 31 Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame banquets and they have all been truly special affairs. It’s impossible to not be greatly moved by the stories of the inductees and the genuine emotion they display about receiving such an esteemed honor.

Lewnes struck the correct chord when he quoted Sir Isaac Newton’s famous phrase, “If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” Lewnes was thankful to have a former national champion (Kelly Ward, Iowa State) and national runner-up (Wayne Hicks, Navy) as coaches with the Navy Junior Wrestling program.

Thiele devoted his remarks to thanking everyone who helped him build Chesapeake softball into a perennial powerhouse over a 15-year period. He reserved his most sincere praise for the players that he said “always competed with their heads, their bodies and their hearts.”

Wright, who is one of the most humble individuals you will ever meet, was grateful for the many owners and trainers who entrusted him to ride their horses. Speaking softly but clearly, the now 73-year-old former jockey joked that he’s glad he was not honored posthumously.

Wright brought a tear to every eye in the room when he spoke so passionately about the love and support of his wife, who stood vigil by his bedside for 15 days while he was in a coma after getting bucked by a horse in the stretch drive then trampled by another and suffering a bruised heart.

Floyd, who was unable to attend and delivered his speech via videotape, expressed great appreciation for his father. Rodney Floyd spent many hours in the backyard teaching his talented son how to throw a baseball and served as his catcher for countless “bullpen” sessions.

Floyd also thanked all the coaches he had along the way, notably Dean Albany with the Maryland Orioles and Dave Norton at Mount Saint Joseph. Both of those men are members of the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame.

Borland took the podium last after being presented the Bernie Walter Memorial Award for longtime, dedicated and exemplary service to Anne Arundel County athletics.

With folksy charm and genuine humility, Borland told the story of how a North Carolina boy who failed out of Duke University because he cared more about wrestling than grades came to Anne Arundel County.

Borland was a physical education teacher and coach at Severna Park High from 1963 through 1998 and touched an enormous amount of lives during that time. Borland was the third-winningest football coach in Anne Arundel County when he retired, but was never about the wins and losses.

Severna Park teams captured 42 state championships while Borland was athletic director from 1977 through 1996. He cared more about mentoring coaches and making sure athletes had a great experience.

When the banquet was over, dozens of well-wishers gathered behind Borland at the head table for photographs. As Pat O’Malley, the master of ceremonies, said so eloquently it was obvious that “Andy Borland loves Severna Park and Severna Park loves Andy Borland.”