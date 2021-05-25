Stephanie King headlines Anne Arundel products leading Frostburg women’s lacrosse | COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Frostburg State women’s lacrosse moved from Division III to Division II in 2020. It appears the Bobcats are counting on a large contingent of Anne Arundel County natives to help the program make the transition.
Frostburg has eight Anne Arundel products on its roster and almost all of them played pivotal roles in leading the team to a runner-up finish in the Mountain East Conference. Four of the Bobcats’ top six scorers and their best two defenders hail from the county.
Taylor Sindall just completed her first season as head coach and did not recruit any of those players. However, the former Bucknell assistant knows all about Anne Arundel’s reputation as a women’s lacrosse hotbed and plans to continue to comb the county for talent.
“I think it’s really important to continue the relationships we’ve already built. If we’re getting good players from a certain place, we want to keep that pipeline going,” Sindall said. “Those Anne Arundel girls have crushed it, so we’re asking them: Do you have any siblings, do you have any friends?”
Senior attacker Stephanie King led Frostburg in scoring this season with 57 points on the strength of 43 goals. The South River High graduate ranks 13th in program history in both career goals (108) and points (171) and is eighth in career assists (63).
“Stephanie is just such a great leader, regardless of how many points she scores. She’s a real vocal leader who makes sure everyone else is doing their job,” Sindall said of King, who is a rare two-year captain.
Senior midfielder Summer Cavey, a Chesapeake High graduate, was the second-leading scorer with 56 points almost equally distributed between goals (31) and assists (25). She led the Bobcats with 50 draw controls and now ranks second all-time in that category with 213. She surpassed the century mark for career points this season.
“Summer is one of those players you wish you had a whole team of — just the most competitive person I’ve ever met. She absolutely hates to lose,” said Sindall, noting that Cavey battled multiple injuries this spring without complaint.
Annapolis High graduate and current Bobcats sophomore attacker Cammie Schniedwind finished fourth on the team with 47 points (33 goals, 14 assists). The left-handed finisher confounded defenders accustomed to covering right-handers and has scored seven goals in a game, third-highest total in program history. Sindall said Schniedwind has some of the best stick skills on the team.
Senior midfielder Lindsay Kohlman was sixth on the squad with 40 points and also displayed superb balance (23 goals, 17 assists. The Spalding product and Crofton resident missed a season and a half with a back injury and started slow this season while shaking off the rust, but she still ranks eight all-time with 97 career draw controls, including 49 this season.
“She can put the ball wherever she wants,” Sindall said. “She also has great vision on the offensive end and is one of our best feeders.”
Sindall said Kohlman and King are both coming back for a fifth year of eligibility in 2022. Cavy is graduating and moving on, but Sindall believes Frostburg has another talented scorer waiting in the wings as Lucy Baukhages has shown flashes in limited action. The former Indian Creek standout suffered her third torn anterior cruciate ligament after playing in only five games this season.
“If we can get Lucy healthy and keep her that way, she’s going to be a terror,” Sindall said.
Junior Mackenzie Cramer was a finalist for MEC Defender of the Year after totaling 36 draw controls, 31 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers. The South River grad started all 15 games and was a very reliable one-versus-one defender.
“Mackenzie is a real stud. She’s not flashy, just real solid in all areas,” Sindall said.
Junior Emily Chick, another former South River standout, was described by the coach as the team’s lockdown defender. The younger sister of former Lehigh and current Premier Lacrosse League defenseman Craig Chick had 12 caused turnovers and 11 ground balls. Sindall said Chick routinely covered the opposing team’s best player.
King, Cavey and Cramer were all named first team All-MEC, while Schniedwind was a second team selection and Kohlman earned honorable mention laurels.
Frostburg lost, 14-10, to top-seeded Notre Dame College of Ohio in the MEC Tournament final. The Bobcats and Falcons had split the regular season series. The team finished 10-5 overall, equaling the program record for wins. It was just the second winning season since 2004.
“I think we established a really strong foundation with what we did this season and we’re going to be back,” Sindall said.
Postseason honors
Senior attack Lydia McNulty played a pivotal role in leading the Salisbury women’s lacrosse program into the Division III national championships game. The Broadneck High graduate was named first team All-Chesapeake Region by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.
McNulty led the Sea Gulls in scoring with 67 points on the strength of 58 goals. She ranked 17th nationally in goals and notched a point in all 18 games. The Annapolis resident had never scored more than 18 goals in three previous seasons.
McNulty was one of four players to notch a hat trick as No. 3 Salisbury defeated No. 8 Denison, 20-10, on Saturday evening. The Annapolis resident notched a goal and an assist on Sunday night to help the Sea Gulls (20-0) complete an unbeaten campaign by beating Tufts, 14-13, in the Division III final.
It was the fourth national championship and second unbeaten season in Salisbury women’s lacrosse history.
>>> Washington College defender Meghan Dean was named first team All-Centennial Conference and second team All-Metro Region in recognition of a strong senior season. The South River graduate was third on the team in ground balls and fourth in caused turnovers for the Shorewomen, who only played eight games this spring.
“Meghan has transformed her game over the last few years and turned into one of our most reliable defenders,” Washington coach Kate Fowler said. “She is a strong 1-v-1 defender but shines even more in her communication and awareness of different defensive situations. She consistently matched up on and shut down some of the best attackers in the country.”
>>> York College junior midfielder Chloe MacDonald was named first team All-Middle Atlantic Conference and second team All-Metro Region. The Severna Park High product was the primary draw specialist for the Spartans, doing a superb job of directing the ball to teammates and coming up with 17 controls herself. She also ranked second on the team with 32 goals and 39 points.
MacDonald scored a season-high five goals against Widener and netted four goals in three other contests.
Carraway closes career
A transcendent career came to a close when Georgetown was walloped 14-3 by Virginia in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament on Saturday. Jake Carraway was held without a goal as the standout attackman was double- and triple-teamed every time he touched the ball.
Carraway had the nation’s longest active goal-scoring streak snapped at 44 games.
That final outing does not diminish the accomplishments of Carraway, who played an instrumental role in transforming a Georgetown program. The Hoyas captured three straight Big East Conference Tournament championships and last week hammered Syracuse 18-8 for their first NCAA tournament win since 2007 thanks for Carraway’s five goals.
The St. Mary’s High graduate is Georgetown’s all-time leader in career goals (195) and points (281) and he was named one of five finalists for the Tewaaraton Award after leading the Hoyas in scoring this season with 67 points on 51 goals and 16 assists. The graduate student now owns two of only four 50-goal seasons in program history.
Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse both named Carraway a second team All-American after he was a unanimous selection as Big East Conference Attackman of the Year.
>>> York College senior Ryan Kennedy was named Middle Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Year. The Broadneck High product led the Spartans with 37 caused turnovers and gobbled up 55 ground balls.
Kennedy routinely covered the opponent’s top scoring threat and was a big reason York (16-2) advanced to the Division III semifinals, where it was beaten by Tufts.
Sophomore faceoff specialist Vinny Facciponti joined Kennedy on the All-MAC first team after winning almost 70% (232 of 347) of his draws. The Broadneck High alum was credited with 132 ground balls and was an offensive threat with seven goals and four assists.
>>> Salisbury faceoff specialist Brett Malamphy was named a first team All-American by USA Lacrosse after being just a second team All-Coast-to-Coast Conference selection. The Spalding product has been dominant at the faceoff stripe, winning 207 of 274 attempts (75%). He drove downfield and scored four goals off draws.
The Crofton resident captured 21 of 29 faceoffs and gobbled up 12 ground balls for Salisbury in an 18-8 rout of Christopher Newport in Sunday’s semifinals. The Sea Gulls advance to the national championship for the 19th time in program history and will face top-ranked RIT.
>>> UMBC long stick midfielder Colin Kasner was named first team All-America East after leading the team with 14 caused turnovers and also amassing 23 ground balls. The Crofton resident now has career numbers of 87 ground balls and 57 caused turnovers.
Junior midfielder Brandon Galloway received second team all-conference recognition. The Kent Island High product and Grasonville resident made a successful transition from faceoff specialist to offensive midfielder and led the Retrievers with 24 goals.
Sailing stars
Annapolis resident Annabelle Hutchinson was an integral member of the Brown intercollegiate sailing team that captured a pair of regional championships.
Hutchinson was A Division crew as Brown captured the New England Women’s Championship. The St. Mary’s High graduate was B Division crew as the Bears also secured the New England Coed Championship.
Sophomore Caroline Bayless, an Annapolis resident and Severn School alum, was B Division skipper for Brown women’s team, which was unable to defend its 2019 title at the College Sailing Women’s Nationals. The Bears finished fourth in last week’s regatta hosted by the Naval Academy.