‘Of course it doesn’t work as well’: Virtual learning for some Anne Arundel student-athletes has been difficult

In trying to keep up as a student-athlete in this age, the ground is always shifting under Preston Duffield’s feet.
Duffield, a Bowie State offensive lineman, spends about 12 hours a day consumed by his job at the Under Armour at Arundel Mills and football and track-and-field practices at the college. Somewhere in that all chaos, the biology major is expected to take five classes from home, without any in-person guidance, not only to benefit from a college education but to stay eligible for the coming spring football season.
Like thousands of student-athletes across America, Duffield is still stuck in the mess that the pandemic has created, trying to balance virtual learning with the constantly evolving situation regarding sports. Some student-athletes are able to handle the new and complicated playing field. Others are not so lucky.
“I can hopefully admit I’m struggling. I’m balancing so much," Duffield said. "One of them is going to suffer, either my grades not doing too well or I’m not able to produce at practice well.”
Bowie State opted to cancel all fall practices on Wednesday night due to rising coronavirus cases. With or without sports, Duffield thinks he’d have trouble with his virtual classes nonetheless. He finds many of his professors are unable to learn how to use the technology properly and end up passing out busy work. He can’t get access to the one-on-one in-person tutoring when he needs it either, as the campus is closed.
Current Bowie State freshman volleyball player Abrielle Scrivner is managing her classes well, but she would rather take them in-person than online. Though freshman had the option to stay on campus, she chose virtual for safety reasons.
For the recent Arundel High graduate who helped lead the Wildcats' volleyball team to a Class 4A state title last fall, days spill over with activity. While practices were still happening, her toughest days included two-hour practice beginning at 6 a.m., followed by weight lifting and then a slate of online classes — health, English and math. Like Duffield, she’s a commuter, until she moves back on campus next semester. She doesn’t take breaks, not even for a nap, and goes to bed at 7 p.m.
“I don’t have a social life, but I don’t care to have a social life ... I literally don’t have time. It’s so tiring,” Scrivner said.
One thing continuing to keep her grounded is how close-knit the Bowie State volleyball team has become. Because they currently take coronavirus tests every Monday, Scrivner said her teammates feel safe to hang out.
“We bonded so fast and I think it’s maybe because of COVID,” Scrivner said. “We’re with each other all the time because we literally can’t do anything else.”
Duffield isn’t getting the same breaks. Other than brief interactions with teammates at practice, the former Meade student feels isolated. His two best friends are too far away; Malik Jackson is playing at tight end for the University of Maryland, while Darius Wilson, though a Bulldogs teammate, lives in an apartment close to campus.
“I know college, they talk about time management, but I don’t think there’s any class that can prepare you for the situation we’re in right now," Duffield said.
Anne Arundel high school athletes and coaches are learning to adjust, too. A longtime educator and boys basketball coach, Meade’s Mike Glick "couldn’t have been happier” with how engaging his students have been in his American government classes, which is, he said is an even more exciting topic to teach these days. Likewise, his players have been handling online classes well, though Glick said there’s never been an issue with Meade boys basketball players getting decent grades.
A notable shift has been the replacement of “Mustang time,” a 25-minute window for students to meet with teachers for tutoring, test-taking or to collect makeup work. Glick said his players always took advantage of that. This year, Anne Arundel public schools implemented “academic flex time,” required for elementary and middle schoolers but only recommended for those in high school.
“Of course it doesn’t work as well. There’s nothing that’s ever going to substitute in-person learning,” Glick said. “I don’t think you could talk to one person anywhere involved in the county in education that’ll tell you it’s the same. There’s no way it could be the same because you’re not face-to-face. However, it’s the closest we can get.”
With an immunocompromised father, St. Mary’s senior Ty Folks has rarely left the house in the past nine months except to buy food and, now, for high school football. St. Mary’s offers in-person learning, but Folks opts to stay home.
Though his grades are stable — frankly, because he thinks teachers are going easier on students because of the current circumstances — he struggles with motivating himself to attend some days.
"Sometimes it’s hard to find motivation to get up and fully pay attention, but I try to do it best as I can,” Folks said.
Outside of football, all he can do is text, FaceTime or play video games with friends. Folks gets his social recharge whenever he gets to football practice, which is a bit more tenuous than it was a month ago. St. Mary’s canceled its first game against Calvert Hall this past Saturday due to a positive coronavirus test last week.
“Obviously, it would suck if football got canceled and I wasn’t able to see all of my friends, but it’s just what happens,” Folks said. “You kind of have to adapt and learn. I try to keep a good head about it, not get too sad about not getting to see everyone.”
Because her classes are completely online this fall, Severna Park senior Sydney Mudd is thriving outside of academics. The flexibility given by spending less time on school gives her freedom to spend more time working at Chartwell Country Club.
The demands for school went up just a notch but not considerably, as Mudd switched from honors pre-calculus to AP calculus. She feels she’s gotten in a good flow with Google Classroom, a web service that houses class assignments, making her more organized than when she was relying on paper agendas to keep her schoolwork straight.
There is one thing online school couldn’t replace.
“I met a girl the other day, a freshman, and she is new to the school. It’s really hard for her to reach out to kids and make friends when she didn’t know any of them previously,” Mudd said. “Being in online classes, there isn’t much chance to have social interaction."
Mudd is trying to amend that. She’s put together tennis hitting sessions on the school’s tennis courts for any returning member of the Falcons team or anyone interested, giving them a chance to keep up their skills. But Mudd knows there’s no guarantee there’ll be a season come spring; the Anne Arundel public school practice and training sessions that were scheduled to start next week for spring sports were put on hold Monday as coronavirus cases rise.
Her hitting sessions were as much about providing social interaction as getting better at tennis.
“I know everything is constantly changing. As accurate as coronavirus predictions can be, there can always be a risk that if we go back to school, we’re going to have to come back home at some point,” Mudd said. “I try to just go with the flow and not put too many expectations for what’s going to happen in the future.”