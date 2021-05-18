Kevin McNeil skippers Seabiscuit to overall victory in Spring Race to Oxford

Competitors could not have asked for better conditions during the third annual Spring Race to Oxford, organized by the Annapolis Yacht Club.
North-northwesterly winds that were in the 8-10 knot range steadily increased as the day went along on May 8, delivering a fast ride to the finish off Tred Avon Yacht Club.
Herrington Harbour Sailing Association member Erik Wulff captured line honors aboard his Aerodyne 38 named Zuul, completing the 27 nautical mile course in 2 hours, 25 minutes. However, Kevin McNeil and his Seabiscuit team earned the overall victory among 20 ORC entries with a corrected time of 3:07:21.
Matt Beck called tactics and Shane Zwingelberg served as navigator onboard Seabiscuit, a Farr 30 that reveled in the downwind conditions. John Dolan and Chris Patterson teamed to trim the headsails, while Teddy Haaland worked the bow.
“Conditions were very, very favorable for a light displacement boat,” Beck said. “We were planning quite a bit and that was a real advantage.”
Annapolis Yacht Club set the start line south of Thomas Point Light to encourage owners from West River and Herrington Harbour to participate. The fleet was then required to honor (all to port) Bloody Point, R 84 and RN 80A off Poplar Island G7 off Black Walnut Point and Choptank Light.
McNeil said Seabiscuit had some trouble getting around 84A because it was a tight reach with an asymmetrical spinnaker in winds with a westerly component. Things got easier after rounding that mark as boats bore off toward 80A.
The Farr 30 flew the spinnaker on a reach up the Choptank River then had a fetch for most of the Tred Avon River before having to tack twice near the finish.
“We got a really good start, were tuned in and paid attention. The boys worked hard and kept the boat moving all the time,” McNeil said.
Winds increased into the teens as the race progressed with skippers reporting gusts of 20 knots. McNeil said Seabiscuit was doing 14 knots of speed consistently in the puffs.
“We had major pace the whole time. That was the crew paying attention and keeping me focused,” said McNeil, who estimates he’s competed in more than 40 races from Annapolis to Oxford over the years. “It was looking dreary in the morning and you probably could have talked any one of us out of going. We’re glad we went out because it was a beautiful day on the water.”
John White has successfully campaigned a wide range of boats on the Chesapeake Bay, so it’s no surprise he’s already winning with his latest platform. White is now racing an Abbott 33, first designed by Jan Torben Larsen and built by Abbott Boats in 1980.
The Ontario, Canada, boatbuilder produced 40 of the 33-footers with a fiberglass hull and fractional sloop rig. Most are located somewhere on the Great Lakes with White buying USA 38 from a Canadian owner.
White has named the boat Country Squire because he had local artist Cyndi Fletcher Holden painted the boat in such a way that it resembles the Ford station wagon that was distinguished by its woodgrain trim.
North Sails pro Jonathan Bartlett called tactics for White, who had son Kevin on the bow. Barbara Vosbury trimmed the headsails and Debbie Gosselin handled the pit. Country Squire was the eighth of nine boats in ORC B but corrected to first.
“I think it’s a promising boat. We have a lot to learn, but we’re looking forward to the process,” White said.
Blaze Starr, the Pearson Flyer double-handed by the husband-wife team of Pat and Amy Teeling, was victorious in CHESS (Chesapeake Shorthanded Society) class. Pat Teeling thought the key to their success was gybing immediately after passing 80A. Amy Teeling did a superb job of steering the 30-footer off the wind in building wind conditions.
“We stayed high of the rhumb line at the beginning of the race and kept a hotter handle. When it built, we could soak it down and sail a bit freer,” Pat Teeling said. “Our boat is like an old shoe; we just know it so well.”
The Teelings have a new English cocker spaniel named Gunter and were wise enough to bring a hambone for the puppy to chew on throughout the race. Blaze Starr saw speeds of 10-12 knots while on broad reach in the Choptank River and wound up beating runner-up Moondust (Beneteau First 36.7, Tim Zimmerman) by just under six minutes on corrected time.