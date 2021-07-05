A good breeze and good racing: Annapolis Windsurfing Festival focus on fun, promotes the ‘stoke’

Jesse Falsone had a vision when he organized the inaugural Annapolis Windsurfing Festival at Severn Sailing Association during Memorial Day weekend in 2019.
In addition to providing an event to showcase that discipline of sailing, Falsone was hopeful the festival would be a catalyst toward establishing a windsurfing fleet at Severn Sailing Association.
That plan looked like it was on track when windsurfing was included as part of the SSA junior program during the summer of 2019. Falsone helped find the necessary gear and a coach.
However, the coronavirus pandemic prompted the SSA leadership to put on hold the idea of adding windsurfing the club’s lineup of classes. Falsone, who has been an SSA member for 27 years, isn’t sure it will ever happen now.
“My larger goal was to bring a dedicated windsurfing program to SSA and to establish a local fleet there that would attract new members as well as current members who may have windsurfed decades ago,” Falsone said.
Falsone is a veteran 505 dinghy sailor but almost exclusively sails a Fanatic foil board. He competed in the Two Bridges Fiasco last year since any type of wind-born watercraft was permitted, but normally he has no other racing outlet.
Foiling has become so popular that World Sailing announced it would replace windsurfing in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Falsone managed to find an open weekend on the Severn Sailing Association calendar for holding the second Annapolis Windsurfing Festival. A total of 43 boards in five divisions participated and six races were completed for the competitive classes June 26-27.
“The festival was successful this year because we had good breeze and good racing,” Falsone said.
Falsone’s intent when creating the Annapolis Windsurfing Festival was to focus on the fun side of the sport. Windsurfers may drag race with friends, but most are not interested in structured racing.
“Those who are competitive have little opportunities to race because very few dedicated windsurfing events are organized in the United States,” Falsone said. “My goal was to bring together both elements, the novices and the experts, in an atmosphere of collegiality.
“The AWF is about promoting the ‘stoke’ which is windsurfer lingo for the pure excitement of being on the water with friends and like-minded people.
There were 40 board sailors registered for the 2019 AWS and Falsone quickly realized organizers were not prepared to cater to the beginning skill levels. He sought to correct that issue this year by offering a recreational division that used reaching courses instead of windward-leeward.
It was extremely windy last Saturday, and significant powerboat traffic produced choppy waves that made racing difficult at times. Fortunately for the competitors, the wind and chop both subsided a bit on Sunday, while principal race officer pushed the course closer toward Greenbury Point to avoid the boat traffic.
Falsone rides regularly with Christophe Waerzeggers and Guillaume Vernieres out of Mayo Beach Park as part of the Chesapeake Windfoilers group. He described both the Belgian (Waerzeggers) and Frenchman (Vernieres) as “exceptionally talented and accomplished sailors and windsurfers, and very loyal to the foil.”
Knapp loves foiling so much he travels up and down the eastern seaboard in a van to meet up with other foilers. Those three were the clear-cut class of the Race Foil division, showing exceptional speed aboard their Starboard iQ Foil, which was selected for the 2024 Olympics.
Knapp emerged victorious after winning three races and placing second in three others. He posted a low score of nine points, two less than Vernieres. Waerzeggers, who did not finish the first race, took third ahead of Falsone.
“It was close, but Tim was definitely more consistent,” said Vernieres, a scientist and engineer with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA. The Beverly Beach resident has been windsurfing since 1982 and now almost exclusively foils.
Falsone was thankful to Whitacre for serving as PRO and organizing an outstanding race committee. The Baltimore Area Boardsailing Association provided volunteers, while Sandy Point Progressive Sports drove up from Florida with a trailer full of charter boards. Meanwhile, East of Maui provided onshore lessons for anyone interested, including guests off the street.
Race Foil (13 boards)
1. Tim Knapp, 1-2-1-2-1-2=9; 2. Guillaume Vernieres, Baltimore Area Boardsailing Association, 2-3-2-1-2-1=11; 3. Christophe Waerzeggers, BABA, DNF/14-1-3-3-3-3=27
Kona (5 boards)
1. Cody Steward, 1-DNF/6-DNF/6-1-1-1=16; 2. Steve Campbell, 2-DNF/6-DNF/6-2-2-3=21; 3. Daphne Lathoruas, BABA, DNF/6-DNF/6-DNF/6-3-3-2=26
Windsurfer LT (12 boards)
1. Brett Davis, SSA, 1-1-DNF/13-2-1-1=19; 2. Giovanni Dell’Ariccia, 2-4-DNF/13-2-1-1=28; 3. Colin Pitts, West River Sailing Club, 3-2-DNF/13-4-4-5=31