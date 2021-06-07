Prospector posts fastest elapsed time for Annapolis-to-Newport Race

Prospector was on pace to break the course record for the Annapolis-to-Newport Race in 2019. The Mills 68 exited the Chesapeake Bay in less than eight hours and found favorable conditions in the Atlantic Ocean.
However, the bid to better the mark set by the Volvo 70 Warrior in 2017 came to an end when Prospector was dismasted while beating into 20-25 knot winds and eight-foot seas about 30 miles offshore.
“We had a great race going two years ago and were disappointed we weren’t able to break the record,” said Paul McDowell, one of four owners of Prospector. “We felt like we had unfinished business in this race.”
Conditions were not conducive to a record-breaking run this year, but Prospector did the next best thing by posting the fastest elapsed time for the 38th biennial Annapolis-to-Newport Race. McDowell was primary helmsman while fellow owner Larry Landry served as navigator as the 68-footer completed the 475-nautical mile course in 2 days, 1 hour, 21 minute, 42 seconds.
Annapolis Yacht Club member Marty Roesch is another owner of Prospector, which easily captured line honors among the Saturday starters when it finished off Castle Hill Lighthouse at 12:26 p.m. on Monday.
“We executed the plan we had going in and are very grateful to get the result we did,” Landry said. “We certainly have the right machine to post the best elapsed time.”
Prospector’s elapsed time was five hours better than Chessie Racing, the Tripp 62 that was first to finish among Friday starters.
McDowell and Roesch served as watch captains aboard Prospector, which made one slight mistake shortly after starting the race. The 68-footer tacked quickly and headed toward the western side of the Chesapeake Bay.
However, Landry quickly realized there was more pressure on the Eastern Shore, and it did not take long for the largest, fastest boat in the fleet to put the other 20 boats competing in the ORC A and B classes in the rearview mirror.
Boat captain Terry Glackin said Prospector reveled in the 12-14 knot upwind conditions in the Chesapeake Bay. However, the breeze lightened considerably as Prospector rounded Chesapeake Light and turned north toward Newport. That was not entirely unwelcome as it was around that point of the race the boat was dismasted in 2019.
“We all said a little prayer when we crossed where we dropped the mast two years ago,” Landry said.
Landry made the call to head toward shore in hope of picking up a thermal breeze and that proved a wise decision. Prospector sailed up the Virginia-Maryland coastline about three miles off the beach, about as close as a boat with a 15 ½-foot keel could get.
“We spent about five or six hours sailing in less than 10 knots of pressure after rounding the tower, but heading for the beach enabled us to keep the boat moving,” Landry said.
Landry relied on meteorologist Chris Bedford for his weather information and said the forecast provided matched the conditions the crew encountered. Prospector headed offshore once the wind picked up and reeled off a ton of mileage while reaching in 12-15 knot southerly winds under A2 spinnaker, No. 2 genoa and a staysail.
“We were triple-headed for a long time in order to get a little more horsepower,” McDowell said.
Prospector went east of the rhumb line late Sunday night into early Monday morning. The Mark Mills design hit 18 knots of boat speed on approach to Newport.
“It was Chamber of Commerce conditions from start to finish — sunny and warm,” said McDowell, noting the crew never had to put on foul weather gear.
Landry and McDowell both praised the crew, particular the foredeck tandem of Bruce Lawrence and Matt Landry who teamed to perform more than 20 sail changes during the race.
Now the four owners that make up Shelter Island Transatlantic Partners must play the waiting game to see if Prospector holds onto first place in ORC 1.
Chessie Racing crossed the finish line off Castle Hill Lighthouse at 5:23 p.m. on Sunday with an elapsed time of 2 days, 6 hours, 27 minutes, 37 seconds.
Yellow Brick Race Tracker has Chessie Racing winning PHRF 1 class with a corrected time of 3:04:57:09. Skoot, a J/109 owned by Dan Lewis of Bethesda, currently holds second place with a time of 3:10:02:37.
“We had a fast boat, we didn’t make too many mistakes and conditions were right for us,” Collins said.
Collins, who almost singlehandedly funded the Chessie Racing campaign for the 1987-88 Whitbread Round the World Race, had a strong team of mostly professionals aboard. Annapolis resident Chris Larson was aboard as navigator and tactician and called for a course just east of the rhumb line for most of the Atlantic Ocean passage.
Volvo Ocean Race and America’s Cup veterans Grant Spanhake and Jamie Gale served as watch captains. Spanhake trimmed the mainsail while Billy Jenkins and Matt Beck trimmed the headsails. Boat captain Ian Gordon, Jeff Gentzen (bow), Patrick McMath (mast) and Bill Vickers (floater) completed the crew.
“Chris Larson did a spectacular job. Every tactical decision he made was outstanding,” Collins said. “Our entire crew work was absolutely phenomenal. We had a bunch of rock stars aboard.”
This marks the second time Collins has skippered a boat that was first to finish the Annapolis-to-Newport Race. He once owned a Santa Cruz 70 called Chessie Racing that set what was then a course record of 47 hours, 45 minutes.
Six classes consisting of 61 boats started Friday morning in a southerly breeze of 4 to 6 knots. Chessie Racing was the first boat to benefit when the breeze kicked in just past Cove Point and pulled away from the rest of the fleet that was still plodding along in light air.
Chessie made the turn at Chesapeake Light and had southwesterly winds astern for most of the Atlantic Ocean passage. Collins said the breeze held steady in the 12 to 16 knot range for much of Saturday.
“Once we got offshore, the conditions were unbelievable. We put up the A3 [spinnaker] and hauled almost all the way to Newport,” Collins said. “Saturday’s sailing was some of the most enjoyable I’ve ever experienced. It was a downwind run the whole way in the ocean.”
Chessie Racing saw its maximum speeds on Saturday night when the wind piped up to 22 knots. The only real hiccup came about seven miles from Newport when the wind shut off and the 62-footer parked for about an hour.
“It was frustrating to be reading zeros so close to the finish,” Collins said.
When the wind finally kicked back in, Chessie clocked consistent speeds of 8 to 10 knots and cruised into the Narragansett Bay to get the gun.