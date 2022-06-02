Pride of Baltimore II headlines fleet for 22nd edition of Annapolis to Bermuda Race

Boats cross the starting line just south of the Bay Bridge during the 2018 edition of the Annapolis to Bermuda Ocean Race. The 22nd edition of A2B begins Friday on the Chesapeake Bay after being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette)

Friday afternoon will mark a major milestone for organizers of the Annapolis to Bermuda Race. Following a four-year wait, the renowned offshore passage will get underway again.

Eastport Yacht Club officials were forced to cancel the 2020 edition of the biennial race due to the coronavirus pandemic. Numerous factors went into the decision, but Bermuda closing its borders to visitors was the final straw.

It marked the first time since its founding in 1979 that Annapolis to Bermuda was not held as scheduled. Starting in 1980, the race has been held every other year racing 753 miles down the Chesapeake Bay and onto Bermuda. Naturally, organizers are anxious to see a fleet of 29 boats in seven classes cross the start line beginning at 1:30 p.m.

“We’re really happy to get the race going again this year,” A2B chair Corinne Smith said. “We wish there were more entries, but we have a very competitive fleet and a nice mixture of boats.”

Coronavirus remains a factor as visitors must present proof of a negative test taken within days of starting the race. Smith said a couple boats withdrew from the race after crew members tested positive for COVID. However, circumstances are far more favorable than in 2020 because most participating sailors have been vaccinated.

By far the most prominent vessel entered in the 22nd edition of the Mustang Survival Annapolis to Bermuda Ocean Race is Pride of Baltimore II. Captain Jan Miles will lead the renowned replica of a 19th-century Baltimore Clipper topsail schooner as it makes the passage from Annapolis to Hamilton for the first time.

“The primary purpose of Pride participating in this event is to celebrate the Annapolis to Bermuda Race. We’re thrilled to help raise awareness of this iconic race,” said Miles, a 1970 Annapolis High graduate.

Forecasts call for northwesterly winds ranging from 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 on Friday, which would allow the Pride of Baltimore to unfurl all nine of its sails to start the leg down the Chesapeake Bay.

Pride has obtained an Offshore Racing Rule rating certificate and will be competing in Chesapeake Racer Cruiser Association A division against the J/111 Bad Cat and the Sunfast 3600 Bare Bones.

Pride of Baltimore II annually competes in the Great Chesapeake Bay Schooner Race and has also competed in various events against other tall ships. However, the 100-foot, 440,000-pound displacement vessel competed against modern sailboats for the first time last year when it raced in the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Governor’s Cup.

“Sailing to Bermuda is something we’ve done in the past, but certainly not with a fleet like this,” said Miles, who has been captain of the Pride since 1981. “Obviously, the speculation is: how will Pride do in this race? We are all eager to find the answer to that question.”

Max, a Pogo 50 owned by New York Yacht Club member Moritz Hilf, is scratch boat in the fleet. However, the Class 40 Graybeard, skippered by Solomons resident Clarke McKinney, could easily challenge the 50-footer for line honors.

The Class 40 is a monohull specially designed for short-handed offshore sailing and has starts in such renowned races as the Route du Rhum and Transat Jacques Vabre. Featuring a 15-foot beam, 9½-foot keel and water ballast, the boats revel in reaching conditions while flying asymmetrical headsails.

Graybeard, owned by Annapolis resident Bill Walczak, was designed by Frenchman Marc Lombard. Walczak bought the boat last fall and endured quite an ordeal delivering it to Annapolis. It finally arrived a few weeks ago and he has put considerable effort into hurriedly getting it prepped for A2B.

“Right now our full focus is on getting to the starting line,” said McKinney, a veteran professional with Quantum. “It’s been a long road and we’ve had to clear many hurdles to get to this point,”

Unfortunately, Walczak will not be aboard for the voyage due to another commitment. McKinney and Hawk Caldwell, who co-own a Melges 32 named Wild Horses, will share skippering duties while sailing with their regular crew.

“This boat is quite a bit different than what we’re accustomed to sailing, so our learning curve is straight up,” McKinney said. “This boat is awesome in heavy air out in the ocean. We’d love to have a day of 35 knot winds in reaching conditions because this boat will eat that up.”

There are five female skippers entered in the race, including Crofton resident Lynn McClaskey. This will be the third Annapolis to Bermuda for McClaskey, who steered her J/110 Cimarron to second place in PHRF II class during the 2018 edition.

Smith, the A2B chair, is part of a veteran crew aboard Cimarron. However, McClaskey is thrilled to have a new member aboard as her 22-year-old daughter Kate is doing A2B for the first time after being bitten by the sailing bug.

Another interesting entry is Leopolis, a Jeanneau 42 owned by Askold Sandursky from Lewes Yacht Club. Sandursky and most of his crew are of Ukrainian descent and have been using the Annapolis to Newport Race to raise funds to provide humanitarian support to their war-torn home country.

Members of the Naval Academy varsity offshore sailing team will be aboard four entries in PHRF 1 class. Defiance, Gallant, Integrity and Tenacious are part of the academy’s fleet of identical David Pedrick-designed 44-footers. Tenacious, Gallant and Integrity finished 1-2-3 in PHRF 1 during the 2018 A2B.

Organizers expect the fastest boats competing in A2B to arrive by Tuesday with the slower boats finishing Friday. There is concern about a tropical depression that could move off the East Coast early next week.

Eastport Yacht Club is offering two separate weather briefings from different reputable sources and Smith urged skippers and navigators to carefully review the most up-to-date forecast before beginning the Atlantic Ocean crossing to Bermuda.

“One thing we are a little worried about is the weather; There is a system that could be impactful,” Smith said. “We want to give skippers as much information as possible, and it’s advisable to reassess the conditions before exiting the Chesapeake Bay.”