Annapolis Summer League basketball season falls victim to coronavirus

Another local sporting tradition has fallen by the wayside due to coronavirus.
In a move that had been fully anticipated, it was announced Monday the Annapolis Summer League basketball season would be canceled.
Archie Trader, Director of the Annapolis City Recreation and Parks Department, said current Maryland guidelines do not allow for organized athletic competitions. In a Wednesday news conference, Governor Larry Hogan lifted some restrictions on recreational activities with limitations beginning Friday.
Modified summer camps with no more than eight children and two staff will be permitted starting July 6. Trader said some Annapolis Recreation and Parks activities will begin this week, but not the Annapolis Summer League.
“We are only allowed to provide skills development that promotes social distancing,” Trader said.
This marks the first time since the Annapolis Summer League was founded in 1973 that an entire season was canceled. Trader was a member of the inaugural championship team as a 17-year-old, playing for Downtown when the unlimited men’s league held games at the courts located on Third Street in Eastport.
“It’s an unfortunate situation because the Annapolis Summer League is the oldest, longest running program in city history,” Trader said. “There is a lot of history there and many legendary players have participated. It has long been a very important part of the community.”
Annapolis Summer League games moved to Truxtun Park in the late 1970s and have been held there ever since. Important regular season games and playoffs routinely draw a standing-room-only crowds to the two adjacent outdoor courts located outside the Pip Moyer Recreation Center off Hilltop Lane.
Ricky Adams, veteran commissioner of the Annapolis Summer League, said crowd control was another barrier to conducting a season.
“There’s not room for social distancing out there at Truxton Park. If you get two undefeated teams playing, you better believe there will be a packed house,” said Kyle Warner, head coach and general manager of the Shake-N-Go franchise, which captured its third championship since 2015 last summer and was hoping for a chance to repeat.
“Our guys were definitely eager to come out and defend the title,” added Warner.
Warner spoke to Commissioner Adams in early May and was told the situation was still “up in the air.” However, the former Annapolis High and Centenary College standout was expecting Monday’s announcement by Annapolis Recreation and Parks.
“I kind of assumed it was only a matter of time before we would get shut down,” said Warner, noting the Brunson League in Baltimore canceled in May. “Unfortunately, it’s the right thing to do considering the current climate.”
Harris & Sons is the most successful franchise in Annapolis Summer League history, having captured 12 championships. John Harris, who has sponsored the team since 1989, said Monday’s announcement makes official what everyone involved with the Annapolis Summer League had already assumed.
“I’m not surprised at all. We saw this coming months ago,” Harris said. “I think it’s the right decision under the circumstances. I probably would have questioned whether to participate if they did go ahead with playing.”
Harris is hopeful a coronavirus vaccine will allow the Annapolis Summer League to resume normal operations in 2021.
Opening night for the Annapolis Summer League regular season would have been this Friday. Games are normally held every Tuesday and Friday through late July when the postseason tournament begins.
Current and former college standouts from throughout the greater Baltimore-Washington corridor annually participate in the Annapolis Summer League. Top teams such as Harris & Sons and Shake-N-Go field starting lineups consisting of multiple former Division I players, many of whom played professionally overseas.
There is a significant social aspect to the Annapolis Summer League with basketball fans throughout the area converging on the courts in large numbers. During his term as commissioner, Adams has sought to enhance the environment with food vendors and music.
“It’s definitely a big loss for the community. Summer League has always been a great social outing — a night to spend a few hours watching top-notch basketball, catching up with friends and getting something to eat,” said Warner, who was a player before becoming a head coach and general manager.