Stanton Center pulls off another upset in Annapolis Summer League playoffs behind Dennis Edwards’ leadership

POD's Trey Gross, right, blocks a sthot attempt by Acme's Nate Eberle during a playoff a game of the Annapolis Summer League Basketball tournament at Truxtun Park on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Stanton Center finished the regular season last out of 12 teams in the Annapolis Summer Basketball League, posting a 1-10 record with the lone win coming via forfeit. Longtime coach Brian Bruce had trouble getting all of his players to show up on a consistent basis and publicly bemoaned that his on-court instructions were not being followed.

Nobody would have been surprised if Stanton Center was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

However, Stanton Center received a postseason lift via the presence of Dennis Edwards, an Annapolis Summer League all-time great. Edwards was on the roster all season but only played in two games to limit the wear and tear on his body.

Savoy's Jaeron Wade, left, gets his hand on the ball to stop a pass attempt by Stanton Center's Damonte Dodd during an Annapolis Summer League playoff game at Truxtun Park on Tuesday. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Edwards may not be the dominant scoring force he once was, but his competitiveness and on-court leadership are still second to none. With Edwards exhorting his younger teammates and providing them with direction, Stanton Center is a completely different team and is now one win away from playing for the championship.

Center Damonte Dodd delivered a dominant performance with 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots as 12th-seeded Stanton Center upset No. 4 Savoy, 62-57, Tuesday night in the Annapolis Summer League quarterfinals at Truxtun Park.

Former Annapolis High star Craig Pratt drained five 3-pointers, also scoring 17 points for Stanton Center (3-10), which advances to face top-seeded Next Up in Friday’s semifinals.

“Nobody expected us to get this far. We struggled during the regular season because we never had a full squad,” said Bruce, whose team knocked off fifth-seeded Sharp Shooters in the first round. “It’s a new season come the playoffs and we have suddenly come together. We are playing with all the confidence in the world right now.”

Edwards was not a big factor offensively, but his floor generalship was crucial to the win. The 50-year-old veteran knows what it takes to win, evidenced by the fact he’s played an integral role on seven Annapolis Summer League championship teams.

Savoy's Delonte Joyce makes a move to the hoop, trying to cut between Stanton Center defenders. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

“Dennis is our unquestioned leader. We don’t get this far without him,” Bruce said of Edwards, who spent 12 years playing professionally overseas. “Dennis brings a presence to the court and a whole lot of intangibles.”

Dodd, who played at Maryland from 2013-17 and is now with GTK Gliwice of the Polish Basketball League, controlled the interior on both ends of the floor. The 6-foot-10 Centreville native made it difficult for Savoy to score inside.

“Dodd stepped up and played big tonight,” Bruce said. “He’s a difference-maker with that size and length.”

Pratt, a first team Capital Gazette All-County selection as a senior in 2020, used his high-arcing shot to sink several 3-pointers down the stretch that were backbreakers for Savoy (8-4).

Dalonte Joyce (Annapolis High, Bethany College) scored 27 points to lead Savoy. Ray Bush netted nine of his 11 points in the second half after sitting out most of the first with foul trouble.

POD's Jairus Carroll tries to a get a shot off over an Acme defender during an Annapolis Summer League playoff game at Truxtun Park on Tuesday. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Carroll leads POD into semifinals

Forward Jairus Carroll scored 19 points to lead third-seeded POD to a convincing 76-56 victory over No. 6 Acme in the other quarterfinal played on the outdoor courts at Truxtun Tuesday night. Combination guard AJ Burch (Severn, St. Francis) scored 16 points, while wing guard Damon Gomer (Broadneck, Chesapeake College) added 14 points for POD, which is an acronym for Puddle of Dreams.

POD, which outscored Acme by 26 points in the second half and improved to 9-3, advances to face second-seeded B.I.G.

“If we play to our potential and stop getting off to slow starts, we can reach the championship,” POD co-coach Greg Johnson said.

Acme's Pat Spencer attempts a shot with POD's Troy Smoot defending. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

It appeared for a while that Pat Spencer would carry Acme (6-7) to an upset. Spencer dominated the first half, running the offense either scoring himself or setting up others to do so. Fresh off playing for the Washington Wizards entry in the NBA Summer League, the Davidsonville resident scored inside and outside while also delivering numerous slick passes.

However, the Coyotes got away from what had been working in the second half and fell apart amidst a rash of bad shots and poor decisions. Carroll, who starred at Southern and now plays at Eastern University, did a solid job of defending Spencer.

Spencer finished with 22 points and six assists, but did not control the offense the way he did in the first half. Following the game, the former Loyola lacrosse All-American, revealed he had just signed a free agent contract with the world champion Golden State Warriors.

“We had to find a way to contain Pat. In the first half, we weren’t disciplined enough to do that,” Johnson said. “In the second half, we were able to get the ball out of Pat’s hands and make the other players uncomfortable.”

Wing forward Jake Koverman (Southern, High Point) scored 13 points, while power forward Justin Gelen added 10 for Acme. Will Spencer scored nine points, all from beyond the arc.

B.I.G, Next up move on

Slashing forward Antonio Wright poured in 24 points as defending champion B.I.G. beat Robinwood, 63-53, in one of two late quarterfinals. Elijah Davis, a Severn resident who played at St. Frances and is now at Mississippi Valley State, scored all 11 of his points in the first half.

“Robinwood has a lot of experienced veterans, but our young guys stepped up and responded to the challenge,” said B.I.G. coach Tyrone “Stixx” Jones, whose franchise is seeking a ninth championship.

Wright turned it up a notch down the stretch and steadily pulled away. The former Meade standout possesses a sweet left-handed jumper and a remarkable ability to get to the basket.

“I always tell Antonio that he’s the only pro out here. He’s been getting it done out here so long,” Jones said. “Everyone knows he’s driving left and they still can’t stop it.”

Lefty guard Camari Wilkerson scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack as top-seeded Next Up easily handled Grinders, 52-42. Tre Dunn (Meade) added 12 points and six rebounds for the regular season champs, who led by 20 points midway through the second half.

Wilkerson, the Capital Gazette boys Athlete of the Year as a senior at Old Mill, had the highlight of the night when he stole a pass, then bounced the ball to himself for a rim-rattling dunk.

Player-coach Chris Simmons (Old Mill) contributed nine points for Next Up (11-1), which beat Stanton Center by 22 points during the regular season. Next up was without two key members of the rotation in Meikhi Simmons (Glen Burnie) and Kris Peet (North County), who are unavailable for Friday’s semifinals as well.