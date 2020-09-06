J/80 class champ Will Crump chosen overall winner of Annapolis NOOD

Will Crump was a little worried going into his first weekend regatta of the sailing season without his wife.
Marie Crump plays a key role in developing the boat speed aboard R80 and Will knew shifting gears might be problematic because of her absence.
However, Crump was fortunate to get up-and-coming North Sails professional Zeke Horowitz to join the crew for the Annapolis stop of the National Offshore One-Design series. While Marie was certainly missed, Horowitz made sure boat speed was not an issue in this regatta.
Will Crump steered and Horowitz called tactics as R80 won in J/80 class at the 21st annual Annapolis NOOD, held last weekend on the Chesapeake Bay. Crump won a terrific battle with John White and his crew on USA 1162, who finished three points behind.
J/80 was a hotly contested class and that helped make Crump the overall winner of the 2020 Annapolis NOOD. He will represent Annapolis at the Helly Hansen Caribbean NOOD Championship.
“It’s a super competitive fleet, so winning is very rewarding,” Crump said. “I’m just grateful we were able to have an event this year. It felt great to get out and sail and sort of pretend the world is the way it’s supposed to be, even for a short amount of time.”
Thomas Klok, a part-owner of R80 along with his sister and brother-in-law, trimmed the jib and spinnaker. Junior sailor Aden Keithley substitute for Marie Crump as foredeck crew.
Will and Marie Crump have been competing in the Thursday Night Series out of J/World, often sailing with their two young daughters. However, family commitments prevented them from participating in any weekend regattas until last weekend.
It marked the first time Crump was joined by Horowitz, who has enjoyed an impressive run of success on multiple platforms in recent years.
“Zeke is a fantastic sailor to share the boat with. He is patient, calm, humble and really capable,” said Crump, who was thrilled to introduce the 14-year-old Keithley to grand prix racing.
Crump steered R80 to second place in five straight races to start the regatta then added a bullet in Race 6, building a five-point lead going into the final day. White sent a strong message in Sunday’s opening race, coming after Crump in the starting sequence and winning.
White took second in Race 7, while Crump had to fight back to finish fifth and saw his lead reduced to two points. However, the R80 team responded with a 1-2 finish to close out the series.
“We had reasonably good starts, good boat speed and near flawless crew work. This all allowed us to recover when the chips were down,” Crump said.
A total of 78 boats in 10 one-design classes competed the 21st annual Annapolis NOOD, organized by Sailing World Magazine. Mirage, co-owned by Cedric Lewis and Fredrik Salvesen, posted an impressive victory in the largest class.
Salvesen steered while Lewis trimmed the headsails and called tactics as Mirage won seven of nine races en route to a low score of 12 points — 24 better than runner-up Bat IV (Andrew Kennedy). John Meiser and Molly Wilmer also served as trimmers, while Vernon Sheen worked the pit. Salvesen also had his wife Missy (all-around) and daughter Amanda (bow) aboard.
Sara Morgan Watters skippered Crash to third place in the 16-boat J/105 class, one of several strong efforts by mostly female crews. Jennifer Calhoun called tactics aboard Crash, which also had Jill Bradley (headsail trimmer) and Alice Christman (pit) as part of the crew.
Crash owner Andy Cherner allowed Morgan Watters and longtime crew member Michael Lerner (spinnaker trimmer) to enter the Annapolis NOOD even though he could not participate.
“I like sailing with women because I think we operate the teamwork a little differently. Instead of everyone having certain jobs with team leaders telling others what to do, we work together and share responsibilities,” Morgan Watters said.
To that end, Morgan Watters spent considerable time reviewing the reasons behind boat setup and tactical game-plans. Every crew member was responsible for knowing the sailing instructions and team strategy.
“I think that encourages everyone to take ownership over our success and allows us to make smarter, faster decisions on the water,” Morgan Watters said. “I like sailing with women because I think fostering this type of teamwork is effective and it’s empowering. Icing on top is coming out and beating some of the boys.”
Sarah Alexander skippered the only all-female team, leading More Cowbell to fourth out of nine boats in J/80 class. Jeffrey Petersen, a plebe with an impressive resume as a youth match racer, led a team from the Naval Academy varsity offshore sailing team to victory in J/22 class.
Helly Hansen Annapolis NOOD Results
Viper 640 (8 boats)
1, Big Rooster, Tyler Moore, 2-1-4-2-1-1-1-1-1-1=15; 2, Evil Hiss, Mary Ewenson, 1-2-3-1-9/dnc-9/dnc-9/dnc-2-2-2=40; 3, Deep State, Walt Pletcher, 6-5-7-9/ret-2-3-2-3-5-3=45
J/30 (8 boats)
1, TOTALed MAYHEM, Doug & Amy Stryker, 2-2-1-2-2-2-2-1-1=15; 2, Shamrock, Bruce Irvin, 4-1-6-1-1-3-1-2-2=21; 3, Suzie Q, Heidi Frist, 1-3-4-4-3-6-3-8/scp-6=38
Etchells (4 boats)
1, Marge, Matt Lalumiere, 2-1-4-2-2-1-1-2-1=16; 2, Make Mine a Double, Jeff Borland, 1-3-3-3-1-3-3-1-2=20; 3, Playmaker, Alan Kelly, 4-4-2-1-4-2-2-3-3=25
J/24 (6 boats)
1, Rush Hour, Pat FitzGerald, 1-1-1-1-1-1-3-1=10; 2, Spaceman Spiff, Kent Bartlett, 2-2-3-5-5-4-2-2=25; 3, SISU, James Bonham, 5-3-2-3-2-3-5-5=28
J/22 (6 boats)
1, USNA, Jeffrey Petersen, 3-1-1-2-2-1-2-1=13; 2, Hot Toddy, Jeffrey Todd, 1-2-4-1-1-3-1-2=15; 3, Rythmic Pumping, Zander King, 4-4-3-3-4-2-3-5=28
Alberg 30 (6 boats)
1, Laughing Gull, Patrick Seidel, 3-1-7/scp-2-1-1-2-1=18; 2, LinGin, Tim Williams, 1-7/dnf-1-1-4-2-1-2=19; 3, Latika, William Woodford, 6-2-3-5-3-3-3-3=28
J/35 (4 boats)
1, Abientot, Roger Lant, 1-2-1-1-2-2-1-1-2=13; 2, Aunt Jean, Jim Sagerholm, 2-1-2-3-1-1-2-2-1=15; 3, Maggie, James McNeely, 4-3-3-2-3-3-4-3-3=28
J/105 (16 boats)
1, Mirage, Fredrik Salvesen/Cedric Lewis, 1-1-3-1-1-1-2-1-1=12; 2, Bat IV, Andrew Kennedy, 2-3-7-7-4-6-1-3-3=36; 3, Crash, Sara Morgan Watters, 4-7-6-4-6-3-5-2-6=43
J/70 (11 boats)
1, Empeiria, John Heaton, 1-2-1-5-2-1-2-1-1=16; 2, Murder Hornet, Cate Muller-Terhune, 4-5-4-1-5-3-1-3-7=33; 2, Wild Child, Henry Filter, 2-1-7-6-6-8-3-5-2=40
J/80 (9 boats)
1, R80, Will & Marie Crump/Thomas Klok, 2-2-2-2-2-1-5-1-2=19; 2, USA 1162, John White, 8-1-3-1-1-2-2-3-1=22; 3, Meltemi, Mike Hobson, 1-6-4-3-3-3-3-2-6=31