Distance races from Herring Bay, Rock Creek a new addition to Annapolis Leukemia Cup Regatta

Organizers of the Annapolis Leukemia Cup Regatta are always brainstorming new ways to increase participation.
Keith Jacobs and Cindy Hartman came up with a great idea shortly after taking over as co-chairs of the event.
San Francisco Bay is home to one of the country’s most successful Leukemia Cup sailing regattas. That’s because almost all the different yacht clubs on San Francisco Bay actively participate and contribute.
Hartman and Jacobs figured that model could work to some extent on the Chesapeake Bay, provided they could convince other yacht clubs to get involved.
Early returns are favorable as the Herrington Harbour Sailing Association and Rock Creek Racing Association agreed to conduct starts for point-to-point distance races to Annapolis. Both fleets utilized the same finish line set for the pursuit course classes competing in the 29th annual Annapolis Leukemia Cup Regatta.
Seven boats in two classes competed in a 17-nautical mile race from Herring Bay, while six boats entered a 15-nautical mile race from Rock Creek.
“We introduced the concept of including point-to-point racing and were very pleased that Herrington Harbour and Rock Creek jumped onboard,” said Jacobs, who was the longtime race committee chairman for Eastport Yacht Club. “We’re hopeful that moving forward other clubs on the bay will warm to the idea.”
David McCullough skippered the J/33 Delirium to victory in Spinnaker class, while Doug Ellmore Sr. sailed his CS30 Revolution to the corrected time win in Non-Spinnaker for the Herring Bay start.
Caribbean Magic, a C&C 44 owned by Greg Schoolden, was the winner of the Rock Creek start that was a Chesapeake Racer-Cruiser Association class and was scored using the ORA formula.
A total of 78 boats in 14 classes competed in the Annapolis portion of Leukemia Cup, which was hosted as always by Eastport Yacht Club with assistance from Annapolis Yacht Club. This year’s regatta raised more than $123,000 to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Maryland.
Once again, the Harbor 20 class was largest of the regatta with 22 entries and also set the standard for fundraising with more than $46,000 in pledged donations. Harbor 20 skipper John Heintz, who is a leukemia survivor, continued his streak as top individual fundraiser with more than $20,000 in donations.
Patrick Shannon, another Harbor 20 skipper and past chairman of the Annapolis Leukemia Cup Regatta, raised $15,000. Otto and Sam Snipe, owners of the Cal 39 Goat Soup, brought in almost $11,000, while the Herrington Harbour Sailing Association team captained by Jason Fox was not far behind.
SpinSheet Magazine was recognized during the awards ceremony as the most generous in-kind sponsor of Leukemia Cup after donating goods and services worth more than $10,000. Truist Financial was the top cash sponsor after writing a check for $5,000.
This year’s effort concludes with the Leukemia Cup Gala and Auction that is being held Sept. 11 in the Skipjack Lounge at Annapolis Yacht Club. Tickets are on sale at https://LeukemiaCup.GiveSmart.com.
Katie Petralia, a blood cancer survivor, was the honored hero of this year’s Leukemia Cup. Petralia and her boyfriend were aboard the spectator boat and viewed racing from various spots on the bay.
On-water conditions were ideal for the 29th annual Annapolis Leukemia Cup Regatta with northwesterly winds ranging from 6 to 11 knots, enabling all 11 classes doing around-the-buoys courses to complete three races.
Kenneth Appleton was the winner in the Harbor 20 class with a solid score line of 5-1-3. Mark Bird crewed for Appleton aboard Brilliant, which was five points better than Yellow Jacket (Scholz Sullivan Syndicate).
“All the boats in the Harbor 20 fleet are very well-matched, so I give a lot of credit to Mark, who keeps me informed about the competition,” Appleton said. “If you concentrate on keeping the boat moving, listening to your crew with his head on a swivel is absolutely critical.”
The Harbor 20 class races on a course set in the Severn River and Appleton said it was crucial to connect the dots in the patchy air. Heintz, who sailed with another blood cancer survivor in National Sailing Hall of Fame member Gary Jobson, finished third.
Bill Vickers skippered Gnixe to victory in the Viper 640 class that attracted eight entries. Jake Vickers, who sails in college at Hobart and William Smith, steered with his father calling tactics. Jim Lodico trimmed the headsails as Gnixe won two of three races in posting a low score of seven that was one point better than Blofish (Dailey Tipton).
“Jake just got done sailing college nationals with all the practice that entails, and he nailed every start,” Bill Vickers said. “We felt our success was due to our upwind boat speed and having a light rig with plenty of sag in the mast mid-section. We were also constantly playing the jib and jib Cunningham through the powerboat chop.”
Vickers said a pod of approximately 20 dolphins came through the course during the last race of the day, which was an unexpected treat for all the competitors.
For complete results of the Annapolis Leukemia Cup, visit https://yachtscoring.com/event_results_cumulative.cfm?eid=14469