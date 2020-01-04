The men’s varsity boat of the Annapolis Junior Rowing Club had the most successful fall season in club history with top three finishes at several local regattas and strong placements in the more prestigious international races held in Boston and Philadelphia.
The team started the season with a win at the Head of the Potomac in Washington (D.C.), marking the first time in the club’s history it had captured that regatta. Annapolis Junior Rowing (AJR) also won the Head of the Christina Regatta in Wilmington (DE) and placed third at the Head of the Occoquan in Fairfax Station (VA).
The team’s two biggest races came In Philadelphia and Boston later in the season. In the Head of the Schuylkill in Philadelphia, AJR was the top club team in the race with a sixth-place finish, besting more established clubs that they had never beaten before.
The season’s highlight came in the biggest regatta of the year when the men’s Varsity Eight team placed 25th out of 86 boats at the prestigious Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston. The finish guaranteed the team an automatic spot in the 2020 Head of the Charles. The women’s varsity boat also competed at Head of the Charles and came in 52nd of 85.
The men’s varsity crew consisted of coxswain Chloe Lee (Severn School), stroke seat Hurst Thompson (St. Mary’s High), team captain Whit Thompson (Annapolis Area Christian School), Alex Quilliam (Severna Park High), Pascal Evans (South River High), James Cesare (Archbishop Spalding), Kyle Perry (home-schooled), Alex Hall (Broadneck High) and Ben Thompson (AACS) in bow seat.
They are coached by Phil Lyman, who has been volunteering with the Annapolis Junior Rowing Club for many years now. Lyman began rowing in high school, was a member of the varsity crew team at Princeton and also competed for the United States National Team.
Annapolis Junior Rowing is fortunate to have a coaching staff comprised of numerous dedicated and knowledgeable folks. Head coach is Ken Dreyfuss, a former Olympian who now lives in Eastport. Lyman serves as men’s coach, while the women’s coach is Bridget Laszewski. Between the three of them, they have 75 years of experience in rowing as collegiate competitors, U.S. team members and coaches.
Lyman credited the success of the men’s Varsity Eight to teamwork and dedication.
“For a group made up of kids from this area they did a great job,” Lyman said. “The reason is because we had young men willing to do the work. It is a very demanding sport physically, so you have to be dedicated to doing the work. This is as good a year as I can remember during my involvement.”
Lyman, who returned to the AJR program after a two-year hiatus, is also a full-time pastor. He coached the men’s program for five years before taking a break to devote more time to his pastoral duties with the St. Andrew’s Anglican Church.
“As one of the club’s most successful teams so far, it has the ability to lead us to more success in the fall. More and more youth are becoming interested in rowing every year,” Lyman said.
Annapolis Junior Rowing is the only such program in the area exclusively devoted to youth from grades 8 through 12. This past year’s roster featured 90 teenagers — male and female — from both public and private schools with some participants coming from as far away as Montgomery County.
Lyman said he was hooked on the sport long ago as a youth because of its uniqueness and that he now enjoys passing that love on to younger rowers.
AJR serves both competitive rowers as well as those wanting to learn the sport for recreational purposes. Club members are taught basic and advanced rowing skills, while being provided high-level coaching and top-notch equipment.
Annapolis Junior Rowing regularly participates in local, regional and national youth rowing competitions. Rowers can be beginners or expert, competitive or non-competitive.
“I love the sport and I love coaching young people,” Lyman said. “There is something unique about making a boat go fast over the water. It’s a great feeling and I love helping them to achieve that feeling.”
The club’s mission is to use the sport of rowing as a vehicle to teach responsibility, self-discipline, sportsmanship and teamwork, while building self-esteem, encouraging physical fitness and the pursuit of excellence in area youth.
AJR rows out of Camp Woodlands, which is located off Riva Road. While the club does not have its own boathouse, it does have the calm waters of Broad Creek to practice on.
Annapolis Junior Rowing provides the opportunity to row to local athletes who might not otherwise get a chance to compete. Many wind up getting recruited and many receive scholarships to crew in college. AJR alumni are currently rowing at Navy, Harvard, Notre Dame, Drexel, Temple, Northeastern, Florida Institute of Technology and George Washington among other schools.
“Interest in the club appears to be growing,” said Lyman, who believes that is part of a nationwide trend.
Lyman noted the U.S. once dominated the sport in the Olympics (winning gold from 1920 through 1956). Then the rest of the world caught up and the U.S. didn’t claim gold again until the 2004 Olympics.
“The U.S. has been very good again because so many great athletes are competing again,” Lyman said.
Dorie Thompson’s twin sons, Ben and Whit, compete on the men’s Varsity Eight boat. Once novices, they now are being recruited by colleges.
“My son, Ben, hopes to go to the Naval Academy because of the opportunities to row there. My other son, Whit, is talking to MIT,” she said. “Rowing for AJR is a great way to get recruited by colleges. Because the club competes in a lot of (regional) events, coaches see our kids and our kids get the experience to row at the next level. It’s a great way to get a college to look at you.”
Annapolis Junior Rowing is headed into its “Winter Training Season,” which takes place at the YMCA in Arnold and is designed to improve overall fitness with a focus on rowing technique. This training includes swimming, weightlifting, cycling and circuit training.
For more information about AJR, visit www.annapolisjuniorrowing.com.