Annapolis Blues limited to one goal by Alexandria, suffer first loss in regular-season finale

With heavy rain pouring from the clouds and puddles forming on the field, the minutes counting down to kickoff did not stop. Cars lined the parking lot with fans trying to find cover or huddling under umbrellas.

As the rain continued to fall, the Annapolis Blues took the field for their final regular-season game. Goalie Griffin Hemmindinger stood tall between the pipes, but his efforts were not enough as the Blues suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Alexandria Reds, 2-1, on Sunday night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The Blues had already clinched the top seed in the Mid-Atlantic Conference of the East Division for the postseason and will host a playoff game Wednesday night.

Veteran center back Elton De Oliveira Santos, shown delivering a clearing pass earlier in the season, was unable to convert a penalty kick during Sunday night's game against the Alexandria Reds. (Jenna Wilson / Annapolis Blues)

The inclement weather did not deter the rabid fan base as the stands were filled with a sea of blue. The final match of the regular season drew 7,356. The Blues, a first-year franchise, had an average attendance of 7,754 for five regular-season home games.

Annapolis FC owns the top two attendance marks in National Premier Soccer League history, having drawn a record 8,368 for the home opener and 8,177 on July 1.

“It was fantastic,” Annapolis coach Colin Herriot said of the support. “They’ve showed up all season and they have done it again tonight. It’s unbelievable.”

The Alexandria offense got off to a hot start and Hemmindinger was forced to make a tough save early. The Reds were able to get past the Blues defense, but Hemmindinger stepped up and deflected a hard shot off to the right side of the goal.

After another save by Hemmindinger five minutes later, Alexandria midfielder Chris Barnard drove toward the goal with Hemmindinger stepping up prepared to make another save. However, Barnard passed to attacker Seni Joseph, who beat the committed netminder with ease to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

The Blues struggled to gain traction offensively while attempting to even the score. Winger Eric Gwadz came down the left side and missed wide right in the 24th minute. He got a second chance four minutes later and this time sent a bicycle kick over the crossbar.

With the weather starting to clear up, the Blues continued to move the ball around looking for their next opportunity. In the 40th minute, Annapolis was awarded a free kick after an Alexandria foul and center back Elton De Oliveira Santos was elected to take the shot. De Oliveira Santos sailed the shot to the right corner of the goal where it was stopped by Reds goalkeeper Nicholas Conklu.

Despite trailing 1-0 at halftime, De Oliveira Santos, the team captain, knew the home side was still in this game.

“Our thoughts are always to not change anything,” De Oliveira Santos said. “We just have to perfect our way of play and work on the details. We had to play better on the corner pockets with our wingers and tens.”

Alexandria had a good opportunity to build on its lead early in the second half, but Hemmindinger made another clutch save in the 51st minute, deflecting a sharp shot out of bounds.

The Blues then began to make substitutions, bringing in several reserve players to put fresh legs on the pitch and preserve the starters for the upcoming playoff game.

With new bodies on the field, the Blues were able to generate better offensive opportunities. In the 73rd minute, reserve attacker Andrew Schug dribbled toward the left side and drew Conklu out of the net. As the goalkeeper came out to defend, Schug made a cross to reserve defender Nathan Macek, who was able to finish an easy goal.

Macek celebrated with a knee slide in front of the home crowd as the entire Blues team joined in. Macek credited Schug, a sophomore striker with the Navy men’s soccer squad, for setting him up with the opportunity to score.

“It was a surreal experience,” Macek said. “My teammate Andrew Schug battled for it and placed the ball right in front of the goal and I couldn’t miss.”

With the contest even at 1, the Blues were determined to preserve their undefeated season. However, their opportunities would be limited for the rest of the game. While the majority of Blues starters were resting on the bench, the Reds elected to keep a their starters in the game.

As the clock wound down in its final minutes, it appeared the game was destined to end in a tie. However, in the 91st minute, former DC United member and Reds attacker Chris Odoi-Atsem had a breakaway down the right side of the field. Blues reserve goalie Owen Allegro dove right just as Odoi-Atsem booted a shot to the left side of the goal to give Alexandria a 2-1 victory.

“Obviously, anytime you lose on a last-minute goal you’re disappointed,” Herriot said. “I think for us the reaction in the second half, and it looked as though there was only one team that was going to kick on and win it but that’s soccer sometimes.”

Annapolis FC, which had previously clinched the Mid-Atlantic regular season championship, carry an 8-1-1 record into the playoffs. The Blues rank seventh overall in the National Premier Soccer League.

Annapolis FC is the top seed for the conference playoffs and will host Grove United on Wednesday night (7 p.m.) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

“Being able to host, I think we have earned it,” Macek said. “We have worked countless hours on and off the field to get that one seed for our fans who provide such an impact for us.”